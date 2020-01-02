WATCH LIVE: Devils visit Islanders on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Devils have won two straight games, beating the Senators in overtime before beating the Bruins in a shootout, coming from behind in both wins. After losing three straight games, the Islanders have now won their last two, at Minnesota and at Washington. New Jersey has not won three straight games in more than a year. Their last three-game winning streak came in their final three games of 2018 last season.
After losing their first five games under Nasreddine, the Devils have now taken points in six of their last eight games (5-2-1), including each of their last four (3-0-1). New Jersey has not earned points in five straight games since March-April of the 2017-18 season. Since trading 2018 Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall to the Coyotes on Dec 16, the Devils are 4-2-1.
P.K. Subban has failed to live up to the expecations after being traded from Nashville to New Jersey during the NHL Draft this past summer. He is currently on pace for the worst statistical season of his career with just eight points in 39 games (3G-5A). From Nov 5-Dec 18, Subban went 21 games without a point, and he has just one point (one assist) on the power play all season.
After losing just three of their first 16 home games this season (13-2-1), the Islanders have now lost three straight games at home (0-2-1). They have yet to lose four straight home games under Barry Trotz.
However, the Islanders have won 10 of their last 11 home games against New Jersey, and haven’t lost against the Devils at Nassau Coliseum since 2014. Jaromir Jagr scored for the Devils the last time New Jersey beat the Islanders at the Coliseum.
WHAT: New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders
WHERE: Nassau Coliseum
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 2, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Devils-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
DEVILS
Jesper Bratt – Nico Hischier – Kyle Palmieri
Blake Coleman – Travis Zajac – Nikita Gusev
Miles Wood – Pavel Zacha – Wayne Simmonds
Jesper Boqvist – Kevin Rooney – John Hayden
Andy Greene – P.K. Subban
Damon Severson – Sami Vatanen
Will Butcher – Mirco Mueller
Starting goalie: Mackenzie Blackwood
ISLANDERS
Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Tom Kuhnhackl
Anthony Beauvillier – Brock Nelson – Derick Brassard
Ross Johnston – Josh Bailey – Jordan Eberle
Matt Martin – Casey Cizikis – Leo Komarov
Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock
Nick Leddy – Johnny Boychuk
Devon Toews – Scott Mayfield
Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov
Brendan Burke will handle play-by-play duties alongside AJ Mleczko and Pierre McGuire at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY.