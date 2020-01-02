For the first time this season the New Jersey Devils have won three games in a row.

They extended their winning streak on Thursday night with a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders thanks to goals from P.K. Subban and Nico Hischier, as well as a 29-save effort from Mackenzie Blackwood in net.

It was a mostly quiet night for the Devils offense with the exception of a three-minute stretch of clock time between the second and third periods.

Trailing by 1-0 with less than two minutes to play in the second, Subban blasted a one-timer from the blue line for his fourth goal of the season.

Hischier broke the tie just one minute into the third period with this slick goal.

It is his ninth goal of the season and extended his current point streak to four consecutive games.

The Devils played this game without No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes due to an upper-body injury.

It may be too late to salvage their season when it comes to making the playoffs, but the Devils have been finding a bit more success over the past few weeks following a dreadful start. After winning just nine of their first 31 games, the Devils are now 6-2-1 in their past nine games.

They are still facing a double-digit point deficit in the race for a Wild Card spot, while only the Detroit Red Wings sit below them in the standings. Even so, given where they started the season, going through a coaching change, and then trading Taylor Hall it is pretty clear they have not packed it in on this season and still have some fight.

—