Subban, Hischier help Devils win third in a row

By Adam GretzJan 2, 2020, 10:09 PM EST
For the first time this season the New Jersey Devils have won three games in a row.

They extended their winning streak on Thursday night with a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders thanks to goals from P.K. Subban and Nico Hischier, as well as a 29-save effort from Mackenzie Blackwood in net.

It was a mostly quiet night for the Devils offense with the exception of a three-minute stretch of clock time between the second and third periods.

Trailing by 1-0 with less than two minutes to play in the second, Subban blasted a one-timer from the blue line for his fourth goal of the season.

Hischier broke the tie just one minute into the third period with this slick goal.

It is his ninth goal of the season and extended his current point streak to four consecutive games.

The Devils played this game without No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes due to an upper-body injury.

It may be too late to salvage their season when it comes to making the playoffs, but the Devils have been finding a bit more success over the past few weeks following a dreadful start. After winning just nine of their first 31 games, the Devils are now 6-2-1 in their past nine games.

They are still facing a double-digit point deficit in the race for a Wild Card spot, while only the Detroit Red Wings sit below them in the standings. Even so, given where they started the season, going through a coaching change, and then trading Taylor Hall it is pretty clear they have not packed it in on this season and still have some fight.

Golden Knights’ Gallant gets mad, walks out of press conference after win

By Adam GretzJan 3, 2020, 3:11 AM EST
It has been a big week for angry coach press conferences around the NHL.

The latest installment comes to us from Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant following their big 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

The source of his anger: A question about the Golden Knights’ struggles against teams above them in the standings and their overall record against playoff teams.

Here is video of the exchange, via @VGKladies.

The breakdown of the exchange:

Gallant was asked if it was important to make a statement against a good team given the Golden Knights’ struggles against teams above them in the standings and current playoff teams. It was a notion he quickly dismissed.

“We’re negative tonight, aren’t we? We’re in first place, we’ve had a good run the last 20-some games,” starts Gallant.

“So the whole league isn’t a good league anymore? Like — come on. We just won a big game, what are we? 10-3-2, whatever in the last — did we not play good enough tonight to win? Were we not the better team tonight?”

At this point the reporter tries to clarify his question about Vegas’ record against good teams, to which Gallant immediately snaps: “Yeah, that’s it. The only teams we can beat are the bad teams — supposedly.”

Then he walks out.

So that happened.

A few things…

  • The Golden Knights are actually on a 12-4-2 run over their past 18 games, which is, in Gallant’s words, “a good run.”
  • It is also true that they have struggled to win games against teams currently in a playoff spot this season, owning a 7-9-4 against teams currently in a playoff spot and a 4-7-2 record against teams that currently have a better points percentage than them.
  • The records are what they are, so I get the point of the question. But it’s also tough to take much meaning from that at the halfway point of the season. Four overtime/shootout losses against playoff teams (to only two overtime/shootout wins against current playoff) points to a little bad luck in those games. There is also still half a season to play, and the Golden Knights are playing better now than they did earlier in the season. Maybe those records improve as they start to get on a roll and find their game.
  • I also understand where Gallant is coming from. His team just picked up two huge points and is playing well. The last thing on his mind is who they’ve beaten and how they have beaten them.
  • It is also a window as to how coaches and players treat every game. It’s easy for us as fans and media to look at the standings and say “this team should beat this team because they are better.” But it doesn’t work that way in the big leagues, and it’s not the way coaches and players are wired. Every game is a challenge, every point is earned, and there are no off nights. There is a ton of preparation and work that goes into all 82 games, and if you don’t show up for it you’re going to lose no matter who you play. Every year even the “bad” teams and the “worst” teams in the league are going to win more than 30 games. They are going to beat somebody. Sometimes we all lose sight of that fact.

The Buzzer: Nylander keeps Maple Leafs rolling; Canucks make it 6 in a row

By Adam GretzJan 3, 2020, 1:44 AM EST
Three Stars

1. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs. Following a restricted free agent contract dispute and a down 2018-19 performance, Nylander became a popular target for criticism in Toronto. Not anymore. He continued what is turning out to be a massive breakout season on Thursday night by scoring two more goals and adding an assist in the Maple Leafs’ 6-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets. The Maple Leafs are now 14-4-1 under new coach Sheldon Keefe and 8-0-1 in their past nine games. Nylander has 19 goals and 38 total points in 41 games this season. That puts him on a pace for 38 goals and 76 points over 82 games. That level of production makes his $6 million cap hit a bargain.

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche. MacKinnon got the Avalanche rolling with a late first period goal and never slowed down as the cruised to a huge 7-3 win over the St. Louis Blues. He recorded his fourth four-point game of the season, most in the NHL. It is his ninth since the start of the 2017-18 season, tied for second-most in the league (behind only Nikita Kucherov) during that stretch. Read more about the Avalanche’s big win here.

3. J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks. Miller continues to be a massive addition to the Canucks’ lineup and helped them win their sixth game in a row with his second four-point game of the season. He opened the scoring with an early first period goal, then added three assists, including the lone assist on Adam Gaudette‘s game winning goal in a wild 7-5 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. He has at least one point in five of the Canucks’ six games during this streak and continues to help push them toward a playoff spot. They paid a steep price to get him, but he has been worth it so far.

Other notable performances from Thursday

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois‘ overtime goal against the Boston Bruins helped the Columbus Blue Jackets improved to 8-0-4 in their past 12 games.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 38 shots to help the Tampa Bay Lightning pick up a huge 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
  • Jonathan Huberdeau remained hot and Evgeni Dadonov had three points as the Florida Panthers used a four-goal second period to storm by the Ottawa Senators.
  • Brent Burns scored an overtime goal and Aaron Dell made 36 saves to help the San Jose Sharks get a much-needed 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
  • All 12 Arizona Coyotes forwards recorded a point in their 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.
  • Max Pacioretty continued to be a dominant force for the Vegas Golden Knights as he scored two more goals in their 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
  • Johnny Gadreau had a goal and an assist for the Calgary Flames as they beat the New York Rangers.

Highlights of the Night

It did not result in a win, but Patrik Laine finished with 13 shots on goal for the Winnipeg Jets and scored this beauty of a goal after turning Morgan Rielly inside out.

Thanks to this beauty of a Nico Hischier goal the New Jersey Devils were able to win their third game in a row. It is their first three-game winning streak of the season. Read all about it here.

Jack Eichel helps the Buffalo Sabres get a huge win by scoring the game-winning goal on a penalty shot in overtime.

Blooper of the Night

This is only a blooper in the sense that it should NEVER HAPPEN if you are the New York Rangers. They allowed Calgary’s Mikael Backlund to score a shorthanded goal in a 3-on-5 situation. That was the difference in a 4-3 Flames win.

Factoids

  • Zdeno Chara, Joe Thornton, and Patrick Marleau became 12th, 13th, and 14th players in NHL history to play in four different decades in their NHL careers. [NHL PR]
  • David Pastrnak is the first Bruins player since Cam Neely during the 1993-94 season to score his 30th goal in 42 or fewer games. [NHL PR]
  • With his assist on Brent Burns’ overtime goal, Joe Thornton collected the 1,080th assist of his career to move him into sole possession of seventh place on the NHL’s all-time list. [NHL PR]

Scores

Columbus Blue Jackets 2, Boston Bruins 1 (OT)
Buffalo Sabres 3, Edmonton Oilers 2 (OT)
Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Montreal Canadiens 1
New Jersey Devils 2, New York Islanders 1
San Jose Sharks 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2 (OT)
Florida Panthers 6, Ottawa Senators 3
Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Winnipeg Jets 3
Calgary Flames 4, New York Rangers 3
Arizona Coyotes 4, Anaheim Ducks 2
Colorado Avalanche 7, St. Louis Blues 3
Vancouver Canucks 7, Chicago Blackhawks 5
Vegas Golden Knights 5, Philadelphia Flyers 4

Avalanche crush Blues to break out of slump

By Adam GretzJan 3, 2020, 12:43 AM EST
When the Colorado Avalanche are clicking on all cylinders that can look downright unbeatable. Like one of the scariest, most intimidating teams in the league. A true Stanley Cup favorite. We have not seen that version very much over the past couple of weeks, but it showed up in a big way on Thursday night in a huge 7-3 win over the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

Nazem Kadri scored two goals, Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Girard both finished with four points, and Cale Makar continued his Calder Tropy caliber season with another huge game in the win.

The win snapped what had been a three-game losing streak for Colorado and is just its third win in the past nine games.

Breaking out of this little funk isn’t the only reason this was a big night for the Avalanche.

Even though it’s only the halfway point of the season, this was still a pretty massive game in the Central Division and could have helped swing the top spot in a certain direction. The Blues entered the game with an eight-point lead over the Avalanche and were already 2-0 against them this season. A regulation win would have given them a 10-point cushion with only two more head-to-head meetings the rest of the way.

Certainly too soon to call it in St. Louis’ favor, but it would have a huge deficit for the Avalanche to overcome in half a season. But with Thursday’s win the Avalanche were able to close that gap down to just six points. They also still have a game in hand and two more head-to-head matchups ahead of them. That may not seem like much of a swing, but it could be massive in the big picture.

Thursday’s win is only the fourth time the Avalanche have beaten the Blues in their past 17 meetings. It also snapped a six-game losing streak against the Blues.

Blue Jackets fans start GoFundMe for John Tortorella foundation after fine

By Adam GretzJan 2, 2020, 9:38 PM EST
Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella was fined this $20,000 this week (with a conditional fine added on top of it) after he criticized the NHL and the on-ice officials for a time-keeping mistake in a recent loss.

Blue Jackets fans have decided to show support for their coach by starting a GoFundMe to raise money that will be donated to the John Tortorella Family Foundation.

(The GoFundMe is here)

During the Blue Jackets shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks this past week, an extra two seconds ran off the clock in overtime that were not put back on. That time-keeping decision ended up costing the Blue Jackets what would have been a buzzer-beating game-winning goal in overtime. They went on to lose in the shootout, while also losing starting goalie Joonas Korpisalo in the shootout. He will be sidelined for four-to-six weeks.

Tortorella went into a rage after the game in his press conference, resulting in his latest fine from the league. Tortorella expressed regret the next day.

The organizer of the GoFundMe says they will keep the account open until the end of the month.

As of Thursday night more than $3,800 has been raised.

