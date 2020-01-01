NBC’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the 2020 Winter Classic between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET from Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas on New Year’s Day. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
This is the 29th NHL outdoor game and the first held in the state of Texas. It will be the southernmost NHL outdoor game and could challenge for the warmest puck drop at a Winter Classic (50°F in 2011 in Pittsburgh). The warmest puck drop temp of any outdoor game was 65°F (2016 Stadium Series in Denver).
This game will be played at Cotton Bowl Stadium, which in recent years has been home to a college football bowl game, including the Heart of Dallas Bowl in 2017 (since renamed the First Responder Bowl). This year’s game was played on Monday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas (SMU’s home field) as Western Kentucky defeated Western Michigan 23-20 on a game-winning field goal with no time remaining.
As we approach the midway point of the regular season, the Stars are on the right side of the playoff dividing line and the Predators are on the outside looking in, although well within reach of both the Wild Card spots and Dallas in the division, as each club looks to make it back to the postseason after last year’s run.
Last season, these teams met in the postseason for the first time, as the Stars, a Wild Card team, upset the division-winning Predators in six games. After losing the opening game, Nashville won two straight before Dallas overcame the 2-1 series deficit, winning three straight games to win the series in six games.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 1 P.M. ET ON NBC]
WHAT: Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars
WHERE: Cotton Bowl Stadium
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Predators-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
PREDATORS
Filip Forsberg – Matt Duchene – Mikael Granlund
Calle Jarnkrok – Ryan Johansen – Viktor Arvidsson
Colin Blackwell – Kyle Turris – Craig Smith
Rocco Grimaldi – Nick Bonino – Austin Watson
Roman Josi – Ryan Ellis
Mattias Ekholm – Dante Fabbro
Jarred Tinordi – Yannick Weber
Starting goalie: Pekka Rinne
STARS
Jamie Benn – Tyler Seguin – Alexander Radulov
Denis Gurianov – Roope Hintz – Joe Pavelski
Andrew Cogliano – Radek Faksa – Blake Comeau
Mattias Janmark – Jason Dickinson – Corey Perry
Esa Lindell – John Klingberg
Jamie Oleksiak – Miro Heiskanen
Andrej Sekera – Roman Polak
Starting goalie: Ben Bishop
Watch the 2020 NHL Winter Classic between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars at the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday, January 1 at 1 p.m. ET only on NBC, NBC Sports and the NBC Sports app.
Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, and Pierre McGuire and Brian Boucher will have the call from the Cotton Bowl. Mike Tirico will host the network’s on-site Winter Classic pre-game coverage alongside the NHL Live studio team of host Kathryn Tappen, and analysts Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp. Tirico will interview members of 1999 Stanley Cup Champion Stars team on-site during intermission of coverage on NBC.