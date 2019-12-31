More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Stars vs. Predators: 2020 Winter Classic by the numbers

By Sean LeahyDec 31, 2019, 10:10 AM EST
NBC’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the 2020 Winter Classic between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET from Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas on New Year’s Day. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

0 – Number of hat tricks in NHL outdoor game history. There have been zero shutouts in Winter Classic history.

1 – Total number of goals in a 1-0 Stars win over the Predators in their first ever matchup on Dec. 28, 1998 at Reunion Arena in Dallas. Shawn Chambers scored the goal and Ed Belfour recorded the shutout with 14 saves. 

1 – Successful penalty shot in NHL outdoor game history scored by Derek Stepan (2014 Stadium Series). Two others, Danny Briere (2012 Winter Classic) and Anze Kopitar (2014 Stadium Series) were saved.

2 – Number of losses by Peter Laviolette teams in Winter Classics (2010 and 2012 Flyers). 

3 – This will be the third Winter Classic to take place in a college football stadium. The previous two were held in 2014 at Michigan Stadium (Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs) and last January at Notre Dame Stadium (Blackhawks vs. Bruins). 

3 – Goals scored by Eric Fehr (three games played) in outdoor games, the most in NHL history.

4 – Wins by Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist in outdoor games, the most in NHL history.

5 – Decades that Rick Bowness will have been an NHL head coach for when puck drops at the 2020 Winter Classic. He’ll join Pat Quinn (1970s-2010s) and Scott Bowman (1960s-2000s) as the only coaches to ever do so.

5 – Teams that have played in the Winter Classic and Stanley Cup Final in the same season (Pittsburgh in 2007-08, Detroit in 2008-09, Philadelphia in 2009-10, Chicago in 2014-15 and Boston in 2018-19.)

6 – Carolina, Florida, Tampa Bay, Columbus, Arizona and Vegas are the only NHL teams that have not participated in an outdoor game.

6 – Number of Winter Classics that have been decided by one goal.

8 – Victories by Winter Classic road teams. Home teams have only won three times in the event’s history (Bruins 2010, Capitals 2015, Blues 2017).

11 – Number of players born in Texas to have played at least one NHL game (current and former). No goaltenders born in Texas have ever played an NHL regular season or playoff game.

11 – Number of Winter Classics to date. The first edition was held in 2008 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo between the Sabres and Penguins.

11 – Number of NHL teams, including the Predators, that have not won the Stanley Cup.

14 – Number of players in this year’s matchup (Stars – 6, Predators – 8) who have outdoor game experience.

29 – The 2020 Winter Classic will be the 29th outdoor game in NHL history. The Avalanche and Kings will be the 30th when they play at U.S. Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. in February.

1930 – Opening year of the Cotton Bowl, then known as Fair Park Stadium, which featured a capacity of 46,000. The Cotton Bowl now seats over 90,000.

10,000 – Number of gallons of water needed for each inch of thickness on an NHL outdoor rink. An NHL outdoor rink can be up to two inches thick to deal with various elements.

105,491 – Biggest crowd in NHL history sett during the 2014 Winter Classic at Michigan Stadium. The 90,000-plus that will fill the Cotton Bowl is expected to rank as the second-biggest crowd for an NHL game in the League;’s 102-year history.

Watch the 2020 NHL Winter Classic between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars at the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday, January 1 at 1 p.m. ET only on NBC, NBC Sports and the NBC Sports app.

Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, and Pierre McGuire and Brian Boucher will have the call from the Cotton Bowl. Mike Tirico will host the network’s on-site Winter Classic pre-game coverage alongside the NHL Live studio team of host Kathryn Tappen, and analysts Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp. Tirico will interview members of 1999 Stanley Cup Champion Stars team on-site during intermission of coverage on NBC.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Malkin, Pageau fined for roles in game-ending scuffle

By Adam GretzDec 31, 2019, 3:01 PM EST
2 Comments

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin and Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau were both fined on Tuesday afternoon for their actions in a late-game scrum on Monday night.

Malkin was fined $5,000 for high-sticking while Pageau was hit with a $2,500 fine for roughing.

It all started when Malkin became tied up with Brady Tkachuk behind the play, with tensions quickly escalating. As the officials were trying to break it up, Pageau shoved Malkin as he started to skate away. Malkin responded by hitting Pageau up high with his stick.

The entire sequence can be seen in the video above.

Malkin is pretty fortunate to only be fined here. He was suspended for a high-sticking incident in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers just last season.

He also had to be held back by teammates and a Penguins’ equipment manager from going back on the ice to re-join the scrum after he had already left. Had he actually returned to the ice he could have been facing a lengthy suspension.

The Penguins won the game 5-2 but lost All-Star winger Jake Guentzel for the next four-to-six months.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Time Machine: Mario Lemieux’s 5 goals, 5 different ways

By Adam GretzDec 31, 2019, 1:53 PM EST
Throughout the season we will be taking an occasional look back at some significant moments in NHL history. This is the PHT Time Machine. Today we look back back to Dec. 31, 1988 when Pittsburgh Penguins center Mario Lemieux became the first — and only — player to score five goals, five different ways in the same game.

It was 31 years ago Tuesday that Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux accomplished what was probably his most incredible single-game achievement: Scoring five goals in every possible way during an 8-6 win over the New Jersey Devils.

His goals: An even-strength goal, a power play goal, a shorthanded goal, a penalty shot goal (which was also while the Penguins were shorthanded), and an empty-net goal.

They are all in the featured video above. Notice the commentary just before the first goal that says the Penguins really need a “big game” from Lemieux. He delivered.

It was the first five-goal game of his career, while he also finished with eight total points, factoring into every single goal the Penguins scored. It was his second eight-point game of the season. He recorded at least five points in a game 12 different times, including three seven-point games. He finished the season with 199 points (while missing four games) but only finished second in the Hart Trophy voting behind Wayne Gretzky who had just finished his first season with the Los Angeles Kings. It remains one of the most controversial MVP votes in league history (read about that here).

Some other random facts from that game

  • His five goals gave him 43 for the season. It was only the Penguins’ 38th game.
  • Not crazy enough? His eight points put him over the 100-point mark for the season. In game 38. It was the third-fastest climb to 100 points in league history, behind only a couple of early 1980s Wayne Gretzky seasons.
  • His first three goals (even-strength, power play, shorthanded) came in the game’s first 10 minutes.
  • His shorthanded goal was already his seventh of the season. He would go on to score an NHL record (that still stands today) 13 shorthanded goals that season. He scored 10 the year before.
  • An underrated and completely overlooked performance in this game is that Kirk Muller, the No. 2 pick in the 1984 draft, just one spot behind Lemieux, had five points. His team lost by two goals. The 1980s were really something.
  • Speaking of, this was a classic 1980s game in the sense that there were 14 total goals and 68 total penalty minutes between the two teams. There were no fighting majors in the game, but New Jersey’s Steve Rooney was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking late in the first period.

This just seems to be one of those accomplishments that will be nearly impossible to duplicate in the modern game.

Consider the fact that any five-goal performances is almost unheard of now.

There have only been 11 five-goal games in the NHL since this performance by Lemieux, and two of those games belong to Lemieux himself.

There have only been three since 1996 (Marian Gaborik in 2007, Johan Franzen in 2011, and Patrik Laine in 2018).

Since the start of the 1979-80 season, there have only been 134 instances where a player recorded a hat trick with at least one even-strength goal, one shorthanded goal, and one power play goal. There is also the fact that penalties are down across the league from where they used to be (negating the number of power play and shorthanded chances players get) and penalty shots are now extremely rare.

It is probably the one feat in NHL history that you can say with probably 99.9 percent certainty that it will never be accomplished again.

For more stories from the PHT Time Machine, click here.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Penguins’ Guentzel to miss 4-6 months after shoulder surgery

AP Images
By Sean LeahyDec 31, 2019, 11:33 AM EST
5 Comments

A brutal year for injuries just got worse for the Penguins.

One day after he crashed into the end boards following a goal, the Penguins announced that Jake Guentzel underwent shoulder surgery and will miss the next 4-6 months.

Guentzel had a goal and three points in the 5-2 win over Ottawa on Monday. The goal, which was his 20th of the season, was also the 200th point of his NHL career. He currently leads the team in goals and points (43).

“It was really scary,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said afterward. “Those are always dangerous when you fall that distance from the boards.”

Already without Sidney Crosby, Justin Schultz, Nick Bjugstad, and Brian Dumoulin, this is just another missing body on a Penguins team that’s still played well (24-11-4–52) despite missing over 150 man games to injury.

“I hope the injured guys are back soon and I hope he’s not out so long,” said Evgeni Malkin. “It didn’t look good. But everyone understands it’s hockey. It’s tough. Sometimes we have a couple injuries. But I need to play better next game if Jake does not play.”

Guentzel’s injury also means he’ll miss out on his first NHL All-Star Game after being named to the Metropolitan Division team. Teammate Kris Letang, who is part of the Last Men In vote, could be a potential replacement to represent the Penguins or the league could keep it a forward for forward swap and invite Malkin or Bryan Rust to St. Louis next month.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blue Jackets lose Korpisalo for 4-6 weeks, All-Star participation in doubt

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyDec 31, 2019, 11:12 AM EST
Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella said that goaltender Joonas Korpisalo‘s knee injury could keep him out for “weeks.” The team announced on Tuesday that “weeks” means 4-6 weeks after he underwent surgery on a torn meniscus, which will put his All-Star Game participation in doubt.

The injury to Korpisalo, who was hurt during a shootout against the Blackhawks, opens the door for Elvis Merzlikins to take the reins as the team’s No. 1 netminder for the next month. Merzlikins replaced Korpisalo after the first round of the shootout on Sunday.

“It hurts the team,” Tortorella said. “At least my thinking, I feel bad for the kid. I do. He’s been kicked about here for a number of years waiting for his opportunities, has stepped up and just got better and better as we go through here.

“I haven’t been able to take him out of the net and I’ve been wanting to get Elvis in because we’ve been wanting to see who he is but [Korpisalo] has not given me an opportunity. He’s played that good.”

Korpisalo was named the Blue Jackets’ lone All-Star on Monday to represent the Metropolitan Division in net along with Braden Holtby of the Capitals. It’s too early to tell if he’ll be needed, but Tristan Jarry of the Penguins is a fine option if a replacement is needed.

MORE:
Referees’ mistake costs Blue Jackets, sends Tortorella into rage
Tortorella regrets rant, NHL defends referee decision

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.