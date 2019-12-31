More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

PHT Morning Skate: Winter Classic prep; Binnington the real deal

By Sean LeahyDec 31, 2019, 9:45 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• A trip to the 2018 Red River Shootout secured the Cotton Bowl’s place as an NHL Winter Classic location. [NHL.com]

• Could a Winter Classic win be the spark that helps the Predators? [Tennessean]

• “Winter Classic will include jugglers, a sword swallower, a fire breather and a rodeo show, plus special appearances by Troy Aikman and Ricky Williams” Dallas Morning News]

• Why Jordan Binnington is no fluke and is the real deal. [St. Louis Gametime]

• Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff on the latest in the Dustin Byfuglien situation. [Illegal Curve]

• J.G. Pageau and Zack Kassian are two players who are trade deadline candidates but who also could help their teams make a second half playoff push. [TSN]

• The Sharks are facing a brutal January schedule as they look to make a second-half push. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

Thomas Greiss has been struggling in December. [Islanders Insight]

• Sheldon Keefe is instilling a balanced offensive and defensive approach with the Maple Leafs. [Sporting News]

• “Concussions dominated the 2010s, but the NHL is still fighting its demons” [The Score]

• A look at the worst draft busts of the past decade. [The Hockey News]

• Claude Julien believes winning hockey for the Canadiens means getting back to boring hockey. [Montreal Gazette]

• Finally, here’s the time-lapse video of how the NHL made a hockey rink inside Cotton Bowl Stadium:

By Adam GretzDec 31, 2019, 4:55 PM EST
As far as own goals go, this one by Anaheim’s Josh Manson might be one of the most cringeworthy ones you will see.

Late in the first period of their game in Vegas, the Golden Knights took the lead on a chaotic play around the net.

It seemed that all of the Ducks were waiting for a whistle, thinking that the puck had been covered by goalie John Gibson.

It was not covered. Because the referee never lost sight of the puck, play continued. It was at that point that Manson just casually tapped the puck across the goal line.

Did he think the play was over? Was he trying to slide it under Gibson to get a stoppage? Did he just temporarily lose track of what was going on? Who knows! Either way, that is a tough one to give up if you are the Ducks.

Alex Tuch ended up getting credit for the goal for the Golden Knights. It is his sixth goal of the season.

Malkin, Pageau fined for roles in game-ending scuffle

By Adam GretzDec 31, 2019, 3:01 PM EST
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin and Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau were both fined on Tuesday afternoon for their actions in a late-game scrum on Monday night.

Malkin was fined $5,000 for high-sticking while Pageau was hit with a $2,500 fine for roughing.

It all started when Malkin became tied up with Brady Tkachuk behind the play, with tensions quickly escalating. As the officials were trying to break it up, Pageau shoved Malkin as he started to skate away. Malkin responded by hitting Pageau up high with his stick.

The entire sequence can be seen in the video above.

Malkin is pretty fortunate to only be fined here. He was suspended for a high-sticking incident in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers just last season.

He also had to be held back by teammates and a Penguins’ equipment manager from going back on the ice to re-join the scrum after he had already left. Had he actually returned to the ice he could have been facing a lengthy suspension.

The Penguins won the game 5-2 but lost All-Star winger Jake Guentzel for the next four-to-six months.

PHT Time Machine: Mario Lemieux’s 5 goals, 5 different ways

By Adam GretzDec 31, 2019, 1:53 PM EST
Throughout the season we will be taking an occasional look back at some significant moments in NHL history. This is the PHT Time Machine. Today we look back back to Dec. 31, 1988 when Pittsburgh Penguins center Mario Lemieux became the first — and only — player to score five goals, five different ways in the same game.

It was 31 years ago Tuesday that Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux accomplished what was probably his most incredible single-game achievement: Scoring five goals in every possible way during an 8-6 win over the New Jersey Devils.

His goals: An even-strength goal, a power play goal, a shorthanded goal, a penalty shot goal (which was also while the Penguins were shorthanded), and an empty-net goal.

They are all in the featured video above. Notice the commentary just before the first goal that says the Penguins really need a “big game” from Lemieux. He delivered.

It was the first five-goal game of his career, while he also finished with eight total points, factoring into every single goal the Penguins scored. It was his second eight-point game of the season. He recorded at least five points in a game 12 different times, including three seven-point games. He finished the season with 199 points (while missing four games) but only finished second in the Hart Trophy voting behind Wayne Gretzky who had just finished his first season with the Los Angeles Kings. It remains one of the most controversial MVP votes in league history (read about that here).

Some other random facts from that game

  • His five goals gave him 43 for the season. It was only the Penguins’ 38th game.
  • Not crazy enough? His eight points put him over the 100-point mark for the season. In game 38. It was the third-fastest climb to 100 points in league history, behind only a couple of early 1980s Wayne Gretzky seasons.
  • His first three goals (even-strength, power play, shorthanded) came in the game’s first 10 minutes.
  • His shorthanded goal was already his seventh of the season. He would go on to score an NHL record (that still stands today) 13 shorthanded goals that season. He scored 10 the year before.
  • An underrated and completely overlooked performance in this game is that Kirk Muller, the No. 2 pick in the 1984 draft, just one spot behind Lemieux, had five points. His team lost by two goals. The 1980s were really something.
  • Speaking of, this was a classic 1980s game in the sense that there were 14 total goals and 68 total penalty minutes between the two teams. There were no fighting majors in the game, but New Jersey’s Steve Rooney was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking late in the first period.

This just seems to be one of those accomplishments that will be nearly impossible to duplicate in the modern game.

Consider the fact that any five-goal performances is almost unheard of now.

There have only been 11 five-goal games in the NHL since this performance by Lemieux, and two of those games belong to Lemieux himself.

There have only been three since 1996 (Marian Gaborik in 2007, Johan Franzen in 2011, and Patrik Laine in 2018).

Since the start of the 1979-80 season, there have only been 134 instances where a player recorded a hat trick with at least one even-strength goal, one shorthanded goal, and one power play goal. There is also the fact that penalties are down across the league from where they used to be (negating the number of power play and shorthanded chances players get) and penalty shots are now extremely rare.

It is probably the one feat in NHL history that you can say with probably 99.9 percent certainty that it will never be accomplished again.

For more stories from the PHT Time Machine, click here.

Penguins’ Guentzel to miss 4-6 months after shoulder surgery

AP Images
By Sean LeahyDec 31, 2019, 11:33 AM EST
A brutal year for injuries just got worse for the Penguins.

One day after he crashed into the end boards following a goal, the Penguins announced that Jake Guentzel underwent shoulder surgery and will miss the next 4-6 months.

Guentzel had a goal and three points in the 5-2 win over Ottawa on Monday. The goal, which was his 20th of the season, was also the 200th point of his NHL career. He currently leads the team in goals and points (43).

“It was really scary,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said afterward. “Those are always dangerous when you fall that distance from the boards.”

Already without Sidney Crosby, Justin Schultz, Nick Bjugstad, and Brian Dumoulin, this is just another missing body on a Penguins team that’s still played well (24-11-4–52) despite missing over 150 man games to injury.

“I hope the injured guys are back soon and I hope he’s not out so long,” said Evgeni Malkin. “It didn’t look good. But everyone understands it’s hockey. It’s tough. Sometimes we have a couple injuries. But I need to play better next game if Jake does not play.”

Guentzel’s injury also means he’ll miss out on his first NHL All-Star Game after being named to the Metropolitan Division team. Teammate Kris Letang, who is part of the Last Men In vote, could be a potential replacement to represent the Penguins or the league could keep it a forward for forward swap and invite Malkin or Bryan Rust to St. Louis next month.

