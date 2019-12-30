The Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars will face off in one of the first sporting events of the decade: the 2020 NHL Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. NBC Sports will broadcast live, comprehensive coverage of the event on Wednesday, January 1 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

What is the NHL Winter Classic?

The Winter Classic is an outdoor NHL game held annually on New Year’s Day. The venue changes every year, but past hosts have ranged from college and pro football stadiums to MLB fields. In 2008, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres dropped the puck on the first Winter Classic. The Blackhawks lead the league in Winter Classic appearances with four (most recently in 2019), and the Bruins, Rangers and Capitals are tied for most Winter Classic wins with two each. The Predators and Stars become the 12th and 13th NHL teams to participate in the Classic.

Who is playing in the 2020 Winter Classic?

The Nashville Predators will road trip down to play the Dallas Stars. This is the first Winter Classic for either team and Dallas’ first outdoor game.

Where and when is the Winter Classic?

The NHL Winter Classic changes locations every year, but the games takes its first-ever trip down south to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. Originally named Fair Park Stadium, the Cotton Bowl was the original host of college football’s Cotton Bowl until 2009. Since its opening in 1930, the stadium has seen the 1967 NFL Championship, six World Cup games and even a 21-year-old Elvis Presley back in 1956.

The Winter Classic will take place on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1 with NBC Sports coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2020 Winter Classic?

NBC Sports has a stacked slate of coverage for the Winter Classic. The game will be broadcast in its entirety live on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, with pre-game and post-game coverage. Additional news, recaps, highlights and analysis will be available on NBCSports.com.

What do the 2020 Winter Classic jerseys look like?

Back in November, the Preds and Stars revealed their unique Winter Classic uniforms. The Dallas Stars will don a vintage look with blocky letters by adidas in “victory green” that, of course, features a star on the front and the state of Texas on the sleeve. The Predators are also going for a throwback from adidas, keeping their signature yellow, black and white while using a design inspired by the jerseys of the Dixie Flyers, a minor league hockey team that played in Nashville in the ‘60s. “Nashville Predators” is scrawled across the front in black script.

Who won the 2019 Winter Classic?

Last year, the Bruins handed the Blackhawks a 4-2 loss outside at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

