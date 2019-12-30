More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Jonathan Huberdeau #11 of the Florida Panthers celebrates his second goal of the game
The Buzzer: Huberdeau sparks Panthers; Stars complete comeback

By Scott CharlesDec 30, 2019, 12:32 AM EST
Three Stars

1) Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers

After recording two assists in the first half of the Panthers’ 6-5 win against the Montreal Canadiens, Huberdeau added two goals of his own in a 35-second span in the second period. The 26-year-old forward benefitted from a fortuitous bounce when his cross-ice pass attempt deflected off a Canadiens player into the back of the net. Moments later, Huberdeau wired a wrist shot to extend Florida’s lead to 5-3 at the time. Huberdeau is currently the Panthers’ leading scorer and is well on his way to matching or surpassing his 92-point total from last season.

2) Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

When selected at the top of the draft, you are expected to be one of the players leading the way for that organization. Sunday, Hughes recorded his first NHL overtime-winning goal and helped lead the Devils to a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. The 18-year-old forward showed a lot of maturity during his breakaway attempt, wisely keeping the puck out of reach from the chasing Senators skater. The simple, yet effective move to the forehand allowed Hughes to lift the puck over Craig Anderson’s glove. Hughes also recorded an assist earlier in the game giving him his third multi-point game of the season.

3) Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars

In their final game before the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day, the Stars erased a two-goal third-period deficit in a 4-2 win over the Coyotes. Benn had a nifty goal and added an assist during the comeback. The Stars captain showed off his net-front skills as he collected a loose puck in front of the crease then cleverly kicked it over to his backhand to help jumpstart the rally and get Dallas on the scoreboard early in the third period.

Other notable performances from Sunday

John Tortorella – The Blue Jackets were the recipient of some bad fortune, and Tortorella let everyone know the facts of the situation in a clear, concise message after the game. More on the referee’s costly mistake here

Jaden Schwartz – The undersized forward scored two goals Sunday as the Blues captured their eighth straight victory.

David Pastrnak – The NHL’s leading goal-scorer picked up his 29th goal and 29th assist in the Boston Bruins’ 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres.

Tyler Myers – The defenseman had two goals early in the first period to help Vancouver start with a 2-0 lead against the Calgary Flames.

Highlights of the Night

Jake DeBrusk – Two power-play goals in 18 seconds helped the Bruins extend their point streak to seven games.

Jakub Voracek – The Flyers forward had two assists but his pass to set up Kevin Hayes’ overtime-winning goal was a thing of beauty. From the top of the left circle in the defensive zone, Voracek fired a pass up ice to Hayes as Anaheim made a poor line change. The Flyers improved to 5-1-0 in their last six games.

Andrej Sekera’s blind pass from behind the net set up Alexander Radulov’s game-tying goal.

Brayden Point found the smallest of openings when he scored the go-ahead goal in Tampa Bay’s 2-1 victory against Detroit.

Stats of the Night

NHL Scores

St. Louis Blues 4, Winnipeg Jets 1

New Jersey Devils 4, Ottawa Senators 3 (OT)

Chicago Blackhawks 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2 (SO)

New York Islanders 3, Minnesota Wild 1

Boston Bruins 3, Buffalo Sabres 2

Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Detroit Red Wings 1

Florida Panthers 6, Montreal Canadiens 5

Dallas Stars 4, Arizona Coyotes 2

Philadelphia Flyers 2, Anaheim Ducks 1 (OT)

Vancouver Canucks 5, Calgary Flames 2

Referees’ mistake costs Blue Jackets, sends Tortorella into rage

By Scott CharlesDec 29, 2019, 9:21 PM EST
The Columbus Blue Jackets unfairly lost a second or two in overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks Sunday and then a series of events compounded the error.

The Blue Jackets did extend their point streak to 10 games but fell in a shootout against the Chicago Blackhawks. Following the loss, John Tortorella was brief in his postgame press conference but made a number of statements that do appear to be accurate.

“The whistle is blown at 19.2 on the clock. For some reason the clock is run down a second and a tenth to 18.1,” Tortorella told reporters after the game. “For whatever reason, I have no goddamn idea. So instead of resetting the clock, we have them tell our captain we’re not going to do it. Toronto doesn’t step in, refs don’t do their freaking job and now we lose a game, and we lose our goalie. So, the chain of events, if it was done right, we don’t lose our goalie, we win the hockey game. So, all this goddamn technology, right? The technology and getting things right… the stubbornness tonight, by the officials and by the league and Toronto, however it’s supposed to goddamn work, screws us

It’s ridiculous. I’m not taking any goddamn questions.”

To add a little context, the Blackhawks were penalized for too many men on the ice with roughly 20 seconds left in overtime. The clock inexplicably ran down to 18.2 seconds and was never corrected. Then, Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski scored less than half a second after the buzzer sounded forcing the game to go to a shootout.

In the shootout, Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews made a move to his backhand and scored but Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo left the game with an apparent leg injury and did not return to complete the shootout.

The Blue Jackets were wronged by the NHL and lost out on a crucial point. The question is, will this type of mistake be a catalyst and force the League to create a system in which this easily avoidable mistake is corrected on the spot?

Only time will tell, but for now the Blue Jackets will suffer the consequences.

Jack Hughes’ first OT goal lifts Devils

By Scott CharlesDec 29, 2019, 8:36 PM EST
The New Jersey Devils invested a lot in Jack Hughes when they made him the top overall pick of the 2019 NHL draft this past June. Every time he takes the ice this season, the hope is he continues to improve.

On Sunday, Hughes took another important step when he scored his first game-winning goal in overtime to propel the Devils to a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Kyle Palmieri sent a floating pass down the middle of the ice that allowed Hughes to turn on the jets and create a breakaway for himself. The 18-year-old forward wisely kept the puck in front of him and to the right in order to prevent Jean-Gabriel Pageau from disrupting the play. Hughes then made a subtle move to his forehand and flipped the puck over the glove of Craig Anderson before celebrating with teammates.

Hughes was not the only positive from the victory as Nikita Gusev scored for the second time in as many games and Sami Vatanen boosted his trade value by recording three assists. Mackenzie Blackwood made 20 saves to help New Jersey extend its point streak to three games.

Hughes recorded his first game-winning goal in regulation earlier this season when the Devils defeated Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks in the middle of October. Hughes also recorded the secondary assist on Gusev’s goal, giving him his first multi-point game since November 7th and third NHL game with two or more points.

The Devils were expected to compete for a playoff spot this season but find themselves near the bottom of the NHL standings through 35 games. While bigger things were anticipated in New Jersey this season, the best thing that could happen for the franchise is Hughes continues his development and forms a dynamic duo with Nico Hischier for years to come.

His first overtime goal is another step in the right direction.

Kaliyev scores two as U.S. beats Russia 3-1 at World Juniors

Associated PressDec 29, 2019, 8:05 PM EST
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Arthur Kaliyev scored twice to lift the United States to a hard-fought 3-1 win over Russia at the world junior hockey championship on Sunday.

Kaliyev struck first with 3:19 left in the middle period with a one-timed shot from the right circle on a power play in the Group B encounter, and Nicholas Robertson doubled the advantage from the slot six seconds later.

Kaliyev wristed a shot past goaltender Amir Miftakhov in the final period for his third goal of the tournament to extend the lead to 3-0, and Russia then pulled the goalie to replace him with Yaroslav Askarov.

U.S. goaltender Spencer Knight made 25 saves.

Alexander Romanov scored the lone goal for Russia.

The second victory for the U.S. comes a day after Russia stunned Canada 6-0 to hand the Canadians the worst defeat in the tournament’s history.

The U.S. leads the tightly contested Group B with six points and next plays its Czech hosts on Monday to complete the group stage.

Russia is three points behind the U.S. and tied with Canada, Germany and the Czechs, the three other teams in the group that have a game in hand.

Russia faces Germany on Tuesday in its last group game.

Also Sunday, defending champion Finland routed Kazakhstan 7-1 for a second straight win in Group A.

Patrik Puistola netted twice for Finland to top the goal-scoring table with four goals.

Finland leads the group with seven points, two more than second-place Sweden that has a game in hand. Switzerland and Slovakia are tied with three points, Kazakhstan has none.

The first four teams in the two five-team groups advance to the knockout stage.

Canada’s Lafreniere to miss Czech Republic game at World Junior Championship

Associated PressDec 29, 2019, 8:02 PM EST
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Alexis Lafreniere’s knee injury will keep him out of Canada’s next game at the world junior hockey championship.

However, the star winger hasn’t been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

The 18-year-old was helped off the ice early in the second period of his team’s 6-0 loss to Russia on Saturday after twisting his left knee on an awkward fall.

Canadian assistant coach Andre Tourigny said Sunday an MRI done on the joint revealed no fracture or structural damage to ligaments.

Lafreniere has been ruled out of Canada’s game against Germany on Monday, but he could return later in the under-20 tournament.

Lafreniere, projected to be the No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft, scored the winning goal and added three assists in Canada’s 6-4 victory over the United States on Dec. 26.

He has 23 goals and 70 points in 32 games this season with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Rimouski Oceanic.

The Canadians play host Czech Republic on Tuesday before the medal round starts Thursday.