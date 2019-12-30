More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Tortorella
Getty

Tortorella regrets rant, NHL defends referee decision

By Adam GretzDec 30, 2019, 3:15 PM EST
3 Comments

Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella ripped into the NHL and its on-ice officials on Sunday following his team’s shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Tortorella’s rage was directed at a clock mishap that saw an extra two seconds run off the clock in overtime, eventually negating what would have been a game-winning goal for Zach Werenski just before the buzzer.

The Blue Jackets went on to lose in the shootout –while also losing starting goalie Joonas Korpisalo to injury during the shootout — enraging the team’s coach.

On Monday, Colin Campbell addressed the situation from the league’s side.

Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch has the entire statement (you can read it here) but the two most notable excerpts are these:

3) The penalty assessed is “too many men” which requires an assessment of the play, i.e. too many men. Kane received the pass, then the officials made an assessment of the player going to the bench and blew the whistle after deciding it was too many men on the ice. The whistle does not sound as soon as Kane touches the puck. It’s not a delayed high stick, trip, etc.

4) The on-ice officials can always adjust the clock if they feel it is required. The official timer can notify the on-ice officials that there are issues at any time from his perspective. Toronto can get involved if we see issues. Assessing when the whistle is blown is hard for us to do sitting in Toronto and not being in the building live.

That does not really offer much of an explanation as to why the time was not put back on the clock. But it seems pretty clear from Campbell that it was, in the eyes of the league, a judgment call.

The league also called Tortorella’s comments and press conference “unacceptable.”

Tortorella expresses regret

Tortorella made one more statement regarding the situation on Monday. He began his media meeting by expressing some regret for the way he handled it on Sunday.

“I’m not answering questions about last night. At least as far as how I handled myself after the game,” said Tortorella.

“I ask my team to be disciplined, and I think it’s quite honestly a big part of our loss last night, was the lack of discipline with our team. I think the coach followed through with lack of discipline after the game with you guys.”

“If I have a problem with something that has gone on in the game, with whom or with what, I think it needs to be handled internally and not in the public manner as it was last night. You need to understand that. So don’t ask me questions about it, I’m not going anywhere near it. You can ask about the game, anything you want. I owe you time today because I didn’t give it to you  last night. But that is a total lack of discipline on my part.”

Tortorella also announced that Korpisalo’s injury is a knee injury and that is going to be “weeks” before he returns.

He has been a huge part of the Blue Jackets’ recent hot streak and climb back into playoff contention. Losing him is going to be a significant issue in the short-term.

More: Referee mistake costs Blue Jackets, sends John Tortorella into rage

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 

Bergeron, Giroux, Toews highlight NHL All-Star Last Men In vote

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyDec 30, 2019, 3:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

We know who will be going to St. Louis for next month’s NHL All-Star Game. But the rosters still need to be finalized with one more player representing each division.

The NHL is bringing back the “Last Men In” vote where fans will be able to select another forward or defenseman who will take a place on the rosters for the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central, and Pacific Divisions. Due to roster constraints and trying to get every team represented there are plenty of names who missed out on the initial announcement. Here, along with potential injury replacements between now and then, is a chance to get added.

Per the NHL, voting (NHL.com/Vote)for the “Last Men In” opens Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 12 p.m. ET and closes Friday, Jan. 10, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans will be permitted to select as few as one player and a maximum of four players per ballot. The maximum number of ballots cast per 24-hour period for each fan is 10.

[NHL reveals 2020 All-Star Game rosters]

Here are the players who could make their way to St. Louis:

Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins: Patrice Bergeron
Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin
Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin
Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov
Montreal Canadiens: Max Domi
Ottawa Senators: Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos
Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner

Central Division
Chicago Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews
Colorado Avalanche: Cale Makar
Dallas Stars: Jamie Benn
Minnesota Wild: Ryan Suter
Nashville Predators: Matt Duchene
St. Louis Blues: David Perron
Winnipeg Jets: Patrik Laine

Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen
Columbus Blue Jackets: Nick Foligno
New Jersey Devils: Nico Hischier
New York Islanders: Brock Nelson
New York Rangers: Mika Zibanejad
Philadelphia Flyers: Claude Giroux
Pittsburgh Penguins: Kris Letang
Washington Capitals: T.J. Oshie

Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf
Arizona Coyotes: Clayton Keller
Calgary Flames: Johnny Gaudreau
Edmonton Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Los Angeles Kings: Drew Doughty
San Jose Sharks: Tomas Hertl
Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes
Vegas Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty

The 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place on Friday, Jan. 24 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and the 2020 NHL All-Star Game will be on Saturday, Jan. 25 (8 p.m. ET, NBC).

MORE: Alex Ovechkin will not play in 2020 NHL All-Star Game

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL announces rosters for 2020 All-Star Game

NHL All Star Game Rosters
Getty
By Adam GretzDec 30, 2019, 3:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

The NHL has announced its rosters for the 2020 All-Star Game.

The All-Star weekend will take place in St. Louis on Jan. 24-25. The four captains — as voted by fans — were already announced and include David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins), Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) and Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers).

Ovechkin already announced that he will not be participating in the All-Star weekend so that he can rest and be ready for the second half of the regular season as well as the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He will sit out one regular season game either immediately before or after the All-Star break.

The host Blues — who are also the defending Stanley Cup champions — have the most representatives in this year’s game as Ryan O'Reilly, Jordan Binnington, and Alex Pietrangelo have all been named to the Central Division roster.

Here are all four rosters.

*Indicates fan voted captain

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)

F *David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (2nd)
F Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres(3rd)
F Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings (1st)
F Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers (1st)
F Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (4th)
F Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators (1st)
D Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning (2nd)
D Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens (7th)
G Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins (2nd)
G Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs (1st)

Metropolitan Division

F Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils (2nd)
F Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders (2nd)
F Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (1st)
F Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers (1st)
F Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins (1st)
D John Carlson, Washington Capitals (2nd)
D Dougie Hamilton, Carolina Hurricanes (1st)
D Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets (3rd)
G Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals (5th)
G Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets (1st)

[RELATED: Bergeron, Giroux, Toews highlight NHL All-Star Last Men In vote]

Western Conference

Central Division

F *Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche (3rd)
F Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (9th)
F Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars (6th)
F Eric Staal, Minnesota Wild (6th)
F Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets (2nd)
F Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues (3rd)
D Roman Josi, Nashville Predators (3rd)
D Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues (2nd)
G Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues (1st)
G Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (2nd)

Pacific Division

F *Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (4th)
F Jakob Silfverberg, Anaheim Ducks(1st)
F Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames (1st)
F Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (2nd)
F Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings (5th)
F Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks (2nd)
F Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (2nd)
D Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames (3rd)
G Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights (5th)
G Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes (1st)

MORE NHL ALL-STAR GAME COVERAGE:
The 2020 NHL All-Star Game captains
Alex Ovechkin will not play in 2020 All-Star Game

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL Fantasy Hockey: Killorn, Schwartz highlight this week’s best adds

By Ryan DadounDec 30, 2019, 2:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

Welcome to our weekly Adds/Drops column, where I focus on highlighting players you should consider grabbing or be concerned about in fantasy leagues. As always, the goal here isn’t to recommend 10 players you must add and five players that need to be dropped. Context is everything and the context of each league is different. What this is instead is a guideline so that if you’re looking to make a change, you have potential players to target and if you see players I’ve suggested to drop, you can evaluate your potential alternates.

Players Worth Adding

Jaden Schwartz, Blues – LW: The 2018-19 campaign was a rough one for Schwartz, but he’s he’s more than making it for it this season. After being limited to 11 goals and 36 points in 69 contests last season, he already has 13 goals and 34 points in 40 games this time around. Part of that is thanks to his current hot streak though. He has four goals and 11 points in his last six games. He’ll certainly need to be re-evaluated after he cools down, but as long as he’s this hot he’s an easy pickup for those who can make the space.

Jake Virtanen, Canucks – RW: Virtanen is red hot right now with five goals and eight points in eight games. That makes him worthy of consideration at the moment, but I do caution that you should regard only as a short-term option. He averages just 12:19 minutes with Vancouver and has never been a major offensive contributor, so the odds of him being a significant fantasy asset in standard leagues for the rest of the season is low. All that said, I still like him as a short-term gamble. I recommend waiting until Wednesday before picking him up given that the Canucks are off until Thursday anyways. Then Vancouver will play against Chicago on Jan. 2nd, the Rangers on Jan. 4th, and Tampa Bay on Jan. 7th, which are all teams in the bottom half of the league in terms of goals allowed per game.

Alex Killorn, Lightning – LW/RW: Killorn had just two assists in his first six games, but he’s been great since then with 13 goals and 29 points in his last 29 contests. Over that 29-game span, he’s never gone more than two games in a row without recording a point. It’s true that Killorn was limited to 40 points last season, but his playing time has jumped from an average of 14:52 minutes in 2018-19 to 18:22 minutes this season. He’s still only owned in 48% of Yahoo leagues, so if he’s available for you then you should seriously consider grabbing him.

Tony DeAngelo, Rangers – D: DeAngelo is just someone to consider in general right now. He’s only owned in half of all Yahoo leagues despite having a very healthy eight goals and 28 points in 38 games. He’s been regularly chipping in throughout the season, never going more than two games in a row without getting a point. DeAngelo had 30 points in 61 games last season and with the strides he’s taken in 2019-20, he looks like he might be a great offensive defenseman for many years to come.

Tanner Pearson, Canucks – LW: Pearson has two goals and five points in his last three games, so he’s pretty hot right now, but beyond that he should be regarded as a good injury replacement, should you need one. Pearson isn’t going to turn heads for any prolonged period of time, but he’s a solid secondary scorer with 11 goals and 27 points in 40 games. If you’re hurting for a left winger at any point during the season, he’s a good fallback option until either you get healthy or you find an alternate solution, say on the trade market.

Sami Vatanen, Devils – D: I wouldn’t own Vatanen all the time, especially given how hot-and-cold he’s been so far, but he’s worth picking up during his hot streaks. He’s on one such run right now with a goal and seven points in his last six contests. It doesn’t hurt that the Devils also won’t be lacking for games in the short-term with them set to play eight times from Dec. 31-Jan. 14.

Ryan Strome, Rangers – C/RW: For years Strome has had potential, but hasn’t been able to live up to it. After struggles with the Islanders and Oilers though, it seems like he’s found his way with the Rangers. He has 10 goals and 35 points in 38 contests this season. Of course, it helps a great deal that he’s averaging 19:34 minutes in 2019-20, which is by far a career-high for him. That increased ice time makes the notion of him surpassing the 60-point milestone this season seem feasible and with him still available in slightly over half of all Yahoo leagues, you should give serious consideration towards adding him if you have the option.

Nikita Gusev, Devils – LW/RW: Gusev was an elite player in the KHL, but he’s been slow to getting going in his first North American season. He had five goals and 14 points in his first 29 games while averaging a modest 13:25 minutes. He’s managed to hit his stride recently though with two goals and eight points in his last six contests. He only averaged 14:12 minutes over that six-game span, so his ice time remains unimpressive, but there’s a real chance that he’ll have a strong second half as he gets used to North American hockey. If nothing else he’s an interesting short-term pickup, but this is one player you might end up holding onto for the remainder of the campaign.

Alex Iafallo, Kings – LW: Iafallo had 25 points as a rookie and 33 points in his sophomore campaign. With six goals and 21 points in 41 games this season, he’s well on his way to taking another step forward, but he’s still not a great option in standard fantasy leagues. In the short-term though, he’s not a bad gamble given that he’ll be going into Tuesday’s contest against Philadelphia on a four-game point streak. I wouldn’t recommend keeping him much beyond this point streak though so be prepared to swap him with a different option once he cools down.

Lucas Wallmark, Hurricanes – C: As is the case with Iafallo, Wallmark is a player who typically isn’t worth having on your squad, but is of temporary use given how hot he is. In the case of Wallmark, he has four goals and eight points in his last six games. If you have a slot open for a short-term pick and are debating between Wallmark and Iafallo, it really does just come down to positioning. Which forward position do you more need to fill over the next week or so? 

Players You May Want To Drop

Jake Muzzin, Maple Leafs – D: Muzzin has been okay, but not great offensively this season with three goals and 13 points in 38 games. I’d could still see the benefit of holding onto him under normal circumstances, but he hasn’t done enough to just hanging onto him while he’s recovering from the broken foot he sustained on Friday. Circle back to him once he’s healthy and if he’s still available at that time, consider picking him back up, but for now I’d drop him if the alternative on my team was him occupying a bench slot.

Jeff Skinner, Sabres – C/LW: Similar to Muzzin, Skinner is a recently injured player that I don’t think it’s worth holding onto for the duration of the injury. I feel stronger about Skinner than Muzzin though because I’d lean towards parting ways with him regardless. In fact, I recommended dropping Skinner two weeks ago while he was still healthy. Skinner scored 40 goals last season, but he’s fallen back to Earth in 2019-20 with 11 goals and 19 points in 39 games. Now that he’s set to miss the next three-to-four weeks with an upper-body injury, the chances of him bouncing back in any significant way this season have been further diminished.

James Neal, Oilers – LW/RW: Neal got off to an amazing start with nine goals and 10 points in his first eight games, but since then he’s been nothing special. Over his last 10 contests, he has two goals and three points and overall he has 16 goals and 23 points in 41 games even with that stunning start accounted for. If you picked up Neal early on hoping that the switch from Calgary to Edmonton would lead to sustained success, you should cut your losses at this point.

Andre Burakovsky, Avalanche – LW/RW: Burakovsky has enjoyed some big hot streaks this season. From Oct. 10-18 he had four goals and seven points in five games and from Nov. 14-23 he scored six goals and nine points in five contests. The problem is that he’s been very inconsistent with lows that have matched those highs. He has a goal and no assists over his last nine games. Keep an eye out for him for his next hot streak, but don’t bother holding onto him in the meantime.

Antti Raanta, Coyotes – G: Darcy Kuemper suffered a lower-body injury on Dec. 19th and was regarded as week-to-week as a result. It was a blow to the Coyotes, but it was also an opportunity for Raanta, who had been relegated to the backup role.  Unfortunately Raanta hasn’t taken advantage of the opportunity thus far. He’s 0-3-0 with a 4.37 GAA and .877 save percentage in his last three starts. It made sense to give Raanta a try, but it might be best at this point to look elsewhere for goaltending help.

If you’re looking for fantasy hockey information, Rotoworld is a great resource. You can check the player news for the latest information on any player and insight into their fantasy outlook.

Every week Michael Finewax looks ahead at the schedule and offers team-by-team notes in The Week Ahead. I have a weekly Fantasy Nuggets column where I basically talk about whatever’s captured my attention that week. Gus Katsaros does an Analytics columns if you want to get into detailed statistical analysis. If you’re interested in rookies and prospects, there’s a weekly column on that written by McKeen’s Hockey.

For everything fantasy hockey, check out Rotoworld’s Player News, and follow @Rotoworld_ HK and @RyanDadoun on Twitter.

US tops Czechs in OT, Canada beats Germany at junior worlds

Associated PressDec 30, 2019, 2:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Cole Caufield scored in overtime to give the United States a 4-3 win over the Czech Republic at the world junior hockey championship on Monday and a spot in the quarterfinals.

Caufield one-timed a shot with 1:46 left in overtime for a win that puts the U.S. atop Group B with eight points, two points ahead of Canada.

Earlier, Canada bounced back from a big loss to Russia with a 4-1 victory over Germany and also booked a spot in the quarters, which begin Thursday.

Tuesday’s final group stage games, when Russia plays Germany and Canada faces the Czechs, will determine the remaining two quarterfinal spots.

The Czechs have four points while Germany and Russia are on three.

Shane Pinto, Arthur Kaliyev and Jack Drury all scored in regulation for the Americans, who outshot the Czechs 43-29.

Libor Zabransky scored twice and Petr Cajka added one for the hosts.

In the early session, Nolan Foote, Liam Foudy and Ty Dellandrea had a goal and an assist each for Canada, with Calen Addison also scoring.

Yannik Valenti netted for Germany.

Canada was thumped 6-0 by Russia on Saturday for its worst ever defeat at the tournament.

Canada forward Alexis Lafreniere, projected to be the No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft, missed the Germany game after sustaining a knee injury against Russia but could return later in the tournament.

Sweden dispatched Kazakhstan 6-2 to take the lead of Group A with eight points, a point ahead defending champion Finland.

Switzerland hammered Slovakia 7-2 in the group’s another game.

Sweden, Finland, Switzerland and Slovakia advanced to the quarterfinals. Kazakhstan finished pointless.

Samuel Fagamo scored twice for Sweden to top the scoring table with five goals.