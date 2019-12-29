More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Canada’s Lafreniere to miss Czech Republic game at World Junior Championship

Associated PressDec 29, 2019, 8:02 PM EST
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Alexis Lafreniere’s knee injury will keep him out of Canada’s next game at the world junior hockey championship.

However, the star winger hasn’t been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

The 18-year-old was helped off the ice early in the second period of his team’s 6-0 loss to Russia on Saturday after twisting his left knee on an awkward fall.

Canadian assistant coach Andre Tourigny said Sunday an MRI done on the joint revealed no fracture or structural damage to ligaments.

Lafreniere has been ruled out of Canada’s game against Germany on Monday, but he could return later in the under-20 tournament.

Lafreniere, projected to be the No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft, scored the winning goal and added three assists in Canada’s 6-4 victory over the United States on Dec. 26.

He has 23 goals and 70 points in 32 games this season with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Rimouski Oceanic.

The Canadians play host Czech Republic on Tuesday before the medal round starts Thursday.

Referees’ mistake costs Blue Jackets, sends Tortorella into rage

Head Coach John Tortorella of the Columbus Blue Jackets speaks to his players
Getty Images
By Scott CharlesDec 29, 2019, 9:21 PM EST
The Columbus Blue Jackets unfairly lost a second or two in overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks Sunday and then a series of events compounded the error.

The Blue Jackets did extend their point streak to 10 games but fell in a shootout against the Chicago Blackhawks. Following the loss, John Tortorella was brief in his postgame press conference but made a number of statements that do appear to be accurate.

“The whistle is blown at 19.2 on the clock. For some reason the clock is run down a second and a tenth to 18.1,” Tortorella told reporters after the game. “For whatever reason, I have no goddamn idea. So instead of resetting the clock, we have them tell our captain we’re not going to do it. Toronto doesn’t step in, refs don’t do their freaking job and now we lose a game, and we lose our goalie. So, the chain of events, if it was done right, we don’t lose our goalie, we win the hockey game. So, all this goddamn technology, right? The technology and getting things right… the stubbornness tonight, by the officials and by the league and Toronto, however it’s supposed to goddamn work, screws us

It’s ridiculous. I’m not taking any goddamn questions.”

To add a little context, the Blackhawks were penalized for too many men on the ice with roughly 20 seconds left in overtime. The clock inexplicably ran down to 18.2 seconds and was never corrected. Then, Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski scored less than half a second after the buzzer sounded forcing the game to go to a shootout.

In the shootout, Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews made a move to his backhand and scored but Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo left the game with an apparent leg injury and did not return to complete the shootout.

The Blue Jackets were wronged by the NHL and lost out on a crucial point. The question is, will this type of mistake be a catalyst and force the League to create a system in which this easily avoidable mistake is corrected on the spot?

Only time will tell, but for now the Blue Jackets will suffer the consequences.

Jack Hughes’ first OT goal lifts Devils

By Scott CharlesDec 29, 2019, 8:36 PM EST
The New Jersey Devils invested a lot in Jack Hughes when they made him the top overall pick of the 2019 NHL draft this past June. Every time he takes the ice this season, the hope is he continues to improve.

On Sunday, Hughes took another important step when he scored his first game-winning goal in overtime to propel the Devils to a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Kyle Palmieri sent a floating pass down the middle of the ice that allowed Hughes to turn on the jets and create a breakaway for himself. The 18-year-old forward wisely kept the puck in front of him and to the right in order to prevent Jean-Gabriel Pageau from disrupting the play. Hughes then made a subtle move to his forehand and flipped the puck over the glove of Craig Anderson before celebrating with teammates.

Hughes was not the only positive from the victory as Nikita Gusev scored for the second time in as many games and Sami Vatanen boosted his trade value by recording three assists. Mackenzie Blackwood made 20 saves to help New Jersey extend its point streak to three games.

Hughes recorded his first game-winning goal in regulation earlier this season when the Devils defeated Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks in the middle of October. Hughes also recorded the secondary assist on Gusev’s goal, giving him his first multi-point game since November 7th and third NHL game with two or more points.

The Devils were expected to compete for a playoff spot this season but find themselves near the bottom of the NHL standings through 35 games. While bigger things were anticipated in New Jersey this season, the best thing that could happen for the franchise is Hughes continues his development and forms a dynamic duo with Nico Hischier for years to come.

His first overtime goal is another step in the right direction.

Kaliyev scores two as U.S. beats Russia 3-1 at World Juniors

Associated PressDec 29, 2019, 8:05 PM EST
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Arthur Kaliyev scored twice to lift the United States to a hard-fought 3-1 win over Russia at the world junior hockey championship on Sunday.

Kaliyev struck first with 3:19 left in the middle period with a one-timed shot from the right circle on a power play in the Group B encounter, and Nicholas Robertson doubled the advantage from the slot six seconds later.

Kaliyev wristed a shot past goaltender Amir Miftakhov in the final period for his third goal of the tournament to extend the lead to 3-0, and Russia then pulled the goalie to replace him with Yaroslav Askarov.

U.S. goaltender Spencer Knight made 25 saves.

Alexander Romanov scored the lone goal for Russia.

The second victory for the U.S. comes a day after Russia stunned Canada 6-0 to hand the Canadians the worst defeat in the tournament’s history.

The U.S. leads the tightly contested Group B with six points and next plays its Czech hosts on Monday to complete the group stage.

Russia is three points behind the U.S. and tied with Canada, Germany and the Czechs, the three other teams in the group that have a game in hand.

Russia faces Germany on Tuesday in its last group game.

Also Sunday, defending champion Finland routed Kazakhstan 7-1 for a second straight win in Group A.

Patrik Puistola netted twice for Finland to top the goal-scoring table with four goals.

Finland leads the group with seven points, two more than second-place Sweden that has a game in hand. Switzerland and Slovakia are tied with three points, Kazakhstan has none.

The first four teams in the two five-team groups advance to the knockout stage.

Blues keep getting better, extend winning streak to 8 games

Blues
Getty
By Adam GretzDec 29, 2019, 6:51 PM EST
Exactly one year ago the St. Louis Blues were sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference standings and seemed to be on their way to a lost season. Thanks to the call-up of goalie Jordan Binnington and the changes made by new coach Craig Berube they went on one of the best second half runs in recent NHL history and rode it to their first ever Stanley Cup.

They will not need that sort of second half to make the playoffs this season. They look like one of the league’s best teams — if not the best team — from the very start.

Thanks to their 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, the Blues are just one point back of the Washington Capitals for the top spot in the NHL, have an eight-point lead for the top spot in the Western Conference, and have now won eight games in a row.

It is already their second winning streak of at least seven games this season.

No Tarasenko? No problem

This is probably the most incredible part of the Blues’ run. Tarasenko, their most dynamic and impactful forward from an offensive standpoint, has appeared in just 10 games and has not played since Oct. 24.

All they have done since then is go 21-6-3 in 30 games. That is a 123-point pace over 82 games. And it’s not like 30 games is a small sample size, either. That is nearly half a season that they have played at this level.

Ryan O'Reilly has continued to be a two-way force in the middle, but one of the biggest difference-makers has been veteran winger David Perron. Since re-joining the Blues last year he has played some of the most productive hockey of his career. As of Sunday he is averaging a point-per-game and has a league-leading six game-winning goals, including four in overtime.

The defense and goaltending remains championship caliber

Even with Tarasenko the Blues never were — and never will be — a team that wins with offense.

They are a defense first team, and when combined with quality goaltending are one of the toughest teams in the league to score against. And that is still driving their success this season.

They allow just 51 total shot attempts per 60 minutes, the third best mark in the league behind only Carolina and Pittsburgh. They also have a top-five penalty killing unit.

When you combine all of that with the fact Binnington and Jake Allen have combined for a .924 save percentage and they are allowing just 2.52 goals per game, fourth best in the NHL. They allowed 2.68 goals per game during the regular season a year ago and 2.69 in the playoffs. Yes, they are doing a better job preventing goals this season than they did during their Stanley Cup-winning season.

They could still probably use another scorer up front, but with the way this team is going they not only look like Stanley Cup contenders once again, they seem to keep getting better.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 