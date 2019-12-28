More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
AP

Russia stuns Canada 6-0 at junior worlds, Lafreniere hurt

Associated PressDec 28, 2019, 10:13 PM EST
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) Russia scored three opening-period goals on the way to stunning Canada 6-0 at the world junior hockey championship on Saturday.

Canada forward Alexis Lafreniere, who is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL draft, also left the ice with the help of his teammates after picking up what seemed to be an injury to his left leg in the second period.

It was the worst defeat for Canada since the tournament became official in 1977. In the 1976 edition, when it was an invitational event, the team was thrashed 17-1 by Sweden.

“They played a great game,” Canada captain Barrett Hayton said. “We weren’t good enough. We got behind early again tonight and it’s tough to come back. We have to be better, and we will be.”

Alexander Khovanov, Pavel Dorofeyev, Nikita Rtishev, Nikita Alexandrov, Yegor Sokolov and Grigori Denisenko scored as Russia recovered from a 4-3 loss to the Czech Republic hosts in the opening game on Thursday.

Khovanov, Alexandrov and Denisenko added an assist each.

Goaltender Amir Miftakhov stopped 28 shots for the shutout in the Group B game.

Khovanov set the pace, scoring 1:44 into the game with the help of a lucky bounce off goaltender Nicolas Daws. Dorofeyev and Rtishev then put the Russian team in command with two more goals in the opening period.

Canada pulled off Daws for Joel Hofer after Alexandrov made it 4-0, 2:18 into the second period.

Daws allowed four goals from 18 shots.

But Hofer couldn’t stop Sokolov and Denisenko increasing the Russian lead to 6-0.

Canada, which beat the U.S. 6-4 to open the tournament, next faces Germany on Monday.

All five teams in Group B have one win and a loss after two games.

In Group A, Sweden tops the standings after beating Switzerland 5-2 with Samuel Fagemo scoring twice.

Finland got its title defense back on track by routing Slovakia 8-1 in Group A with Aku Raty netting two goals. The Finns lost 3-2 in overtime to Sweden in their previous game.

The host Czechs were upset 4-3 by Germany in Group B, Dominik Bokk scoring twice for the Germans.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Penguins dominate Senators but another top player is injured

Penguins
Getty
By Adam GretzDec 30, 2019, 10:47 PM EST
PITTSBURGH — Another game, another potentially significant injury for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

On the same day he was named to the 2020 NHL All-Star team, winger Jake Guentzel had to leave their 5-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night after a scary crash into the boards. It all happened as he finished a beautiful passing play to score his 20th goal of the season.

Just after depositing the puck into an abandoned net, he collided with Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot and went flying face/shoulder first into the boards. He remained on the ice for a few moments before gingerly skating to the locker room. He did not return to the game.

Here is a look at the play.

Guentzel also recorded his 200th career point on that play.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan had no immediate update after the game.

“It was really scary,” said Sullivan when asked about watching the play. “Those are always dangerous when you fall that distance from the boards. There’s no status on him right now. Our doctors are evaluating him. We will probably have more information tomorrow.”

He also added that the contact that resulted in the injury was incidental.

After scoring 40 goals a year ago on the team’s top line next to Sidney Crosby, he has done everything he can to show that performance is no fluke. After Monday’s three-point performance he is currently on a 42-goal, 90-point pace over 82 games this season. He also leads the team in goals and total points and has been a mainstay on the top line no matter who the top center is.

With Crosby sidelined he has been playing next to Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust. It is a trio that has been running wild over the NHL since they have been put together. They teamed up for three goals on Monday (Malkin scoring two of them, including one just 27 seconds into the game) and completely dominated the Senators. In more than 224 minutes of 5-on-5 hockey that trio has outscored teams by an 18-9 margin and controlled more than 56 percent of the total shot attempts, scoring chances, expected goals, and high-danger chances (via Natural Stat Trick).

Senators coach D.J. Smith described the game simply and accurately: “Malkin just kind of ate us up tonight.”

The current injured list

Before Monday, Guentzel had been the one top player in the Penguins’ lineup to avoid injury this season.

They are already without Crosby, Nick Bjugstad, Brian Dumoulin, and Justin Schultz. This is also not a new development for them, either. Along with those four, Malkin, Kris Letang, Patric Hornqvist, Jared McCann, and Alex Galchenyuk have all combined to miss 132 man games (and counting) due to injury this season.

Many of them have been out at the same time.

It makes their current place in the standings — second place in the Metropolitan Division, and the fifth-best points percentage in the NHL — all the more impressive. They have also been one of the league’s best defensive teams this season.

Game ended with some madness

The Senators did not go away quietly in this one. There was a mini-line brawl that broke out with less than 20 seconds to play following an encounter between Malkin and Brady Tkachuk.

The key thing to watch there is as Malkin leaves the ice, Jean-Gabriel Pageau shoves him. Malkin responded by hitting Pageau up high with his stick. He received a two-minute for high-sticking during that sequence.

Keep in mind he was suspended for a game a year ago for swinging his stick at Philadelphia Flyers forward Michael Raffl. It will be interesting to see if the league does anything with this.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Dallas Stars, Dude Perfect team up for some hockey trick shots (Video)

By Adam GretzDec 30, 2019, 8:37 PM EST
With the 2020 NHL Winter Classic just days away, the Dallas Stars teamed up with the folks at Dude Perfect to show off some hockey trick shots.

Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn showed off some of their skills in the video feature above. Be sure to check all of them out.

Seguin, Benn and the rest of the Stars will host the Nashville Predators at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Wednesday (1 p.m. ET, NBC).

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bergeron, Giroux, Toews highlight NHL All-Star Last Men In vote

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyDec 30, 2019, 3:57 PM EST
We know who will be going to St. Louis for next month’s NHL All-Star Game. But the rosters still need to be finalized with one more player representing each division.

The NHL is bringing back the “Last Men In” vote where fans will be able to select another forward or defenseman who will take a place on the rosters for the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central, and Pacific Divisions. Due to roster constraints and trying to get every team represented there are plenty of names who missed out on the initial announcement. Here, along with potential injury replacements between now and then, is a chance to get added.

Per the NHL, voting (NHL.com/Vote)for the “Last Men In” opens Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 12 p.m. ET and closes Friday, Jan. 10, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans will be permitted to select as few as one player and a maximum of four players per ballot. The maximum number of ballots cast per 24-hour period for each fan is 10.

[NHL reveals 2020 All-Star Game rosters]

Here are the players who could make their way to St. Louis:

Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins: Patrice Bergeron
Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin
Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin
Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov
Montreal Canadiens: Max Domi
Ottawa Senators: Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos
Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner

Central Division
Chicago Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews
Colorado Avalanche: Cale Makar
Dallas Stars: Jamie Benn
Minnesota Wild: Ryan Suter
Nashville Predators: Matt Duchene
St. Louis Blues: David Perron
Winnipeg Jets: Patrik Laine

Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen
Columbus Blue Jackets: Nick Foligno
New Jersey Devils: Nico Hischier
New York Islanders: Brock Nelson
New York Rangers: Mika Zibanejad
Philadelphia Flyers: Claude Giroux
Pittsburgh Penguins: Kris Letang
Washington Capitals: T.J. Oshie

Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf
Arizona Coyotes: Clayton Keller
Calgary Flames: Johnny Gaudreau
Edmonton Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Los Angeles Kings: Drew Doughty
San Jose Sharks: Tomas Hertl
Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes
Vegas Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty

The 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place on Friday, Jan. 24 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and the 2020 NHL All-Star Game will be on Saturday, Jan. 25 (8 p.m. ET, NBC).

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL announces rosters for 2020 All-Star Game

NHL All Star Game Rosters
Getty
By Adam GretzDec 30, 2019, 3:51 PM EST
The NHL has announced its rosters for the 2020 All-Star Game.

The All-Star weekend will take place in St. Louis on Jan. 24-25. The four captains — as voted by fans — were already announced and include David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins), Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) and Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers).

Ovechkin already announced that he will not be participating in the All-Star weekend so that he can rest and be ready for the second half of the regular season as well as the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He will sit out one regular season game either immediately before or after the All-Star break.

The host Blues — who are also the defending Stanley Cup champions — have the most representatives in this year’s game as Ryan O'Reilly, Jordan Binnington, and Alex Pietrangelo have all been named to the Central Division roster.

Here are all four rosters.

*Indicates fan voted captain

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)

F *David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (2nd)
F Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres(3rd)
F Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings (1st)
F Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers (1st)
F Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (4th)
F Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators (1st)
D Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning (2nd)
D Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens (7th)
G Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins (2nd)
G Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs (1st)

Metropolitan Division

F Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils (2nd)
F Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders (2nd)
F Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (1st)
F Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers (1st)
F Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins (1st)
D John Carlson, Washington Capitals (2nd)
D Dougie Hamilton, Carolina Hurricanes (1st)
D Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets (3rd)
G Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals (5th)
G Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets (1st)

[RELATED: Bergeron, Giroux, Toews highlight NHL All-Star Last Men In vote]

Western Conference

Central Division

F *Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche (3rd)
F Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (9th)
F Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars (6th)
F Eric Staal, Minnesota Wild (6th)
F Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets (2nd)
F Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues (3rd)
D Roman Josi, Nashville Predators (3rd)
D Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues (2nd)
G Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues (1st)
G Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (2nd)

Pacific Division

F *Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (4th)
F Jakob Silfverberg, Anaheim Ducks(1st)
F Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames (1st)
F Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (2nd)
F Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings (5th)
F Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks (2nd)
F Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (2nd)
D Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames (3rd)
G Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights (5th)
G Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes (1st)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.