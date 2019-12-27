Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• A preview of the 2020 World Junior Championship, which got under way Thursday in the Czech Republic. [Rotoworld]
• Examining which players at the World Juniors could be headed to the NHL come the June draft. [Sportsnet]
• An ankle injury puts Torey Krug on the IR. [Bruins]
• Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan are done for the season, while Brandon Saad is gone for three weeks. What do the Blackhawks do now? [NBC Sports Chicago]
• How tragedy forged special bond between Dougie Hamilton and a grieving family. [Sportsnet]
• The Golden Knights are making their move up the Western Conference standings. [Yahoo]
• The Pacific Division race is one of the more interesting ones in the NHL. [TSN]
• How will Sidney Crosby‘s return affect the Penguins’ lineup? [Pensburgh]
• There have been plenty of ups and downs in the standings so far, but the Blues have been quite steady as they attempt to repeat. [Post-Dispatch]
• Wild assistant GM Tom Kurvers continues his fight with lung cancer. [Pioneer Press]
• Rangers netminder Alexandar Georgiev on going undrafted and his interest in photography. [Sports Techie]
• Great read on the Fort Wayne Komets’ Jermaine Loewen, the Jamaican-born forward who was adopted at age three and raised in Canada. [Journal Gazette]
• “Tabasco shots, wild commutes, fewer naps: Yes, faith and hockey can mix” [The Score]
• A look at which NHL players will likely be on the move before February’s trade deadline. [Yardbarker]
• Finally, Sweden’s Nils Hoglander loves to try “The Michigan” / “The Svech.” Here was his beautiful goal on Thursday vs. Finland:
Nils Höglander (VAN) does The Michigan again! #Canucks #WorldJuniors
— Jokke Nevalainen (@JokkeNevalainen) December 26, 2019
