NHL on NBCSN: Wild slowly turning around rough start to season

By Sean LeahyDec 27, 2019, 10:25 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Friday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

There’s still work to do for Bruce Boudreau and his staff, but after miserable start to the season the Wild has slowly been turning things around.

The Wild headed into the Christmas break winning two for their last three. Their overall picture since U.S. Thanksgiving has been much more promising since what happened in October and early November. As they head to Colorado to take on the Avalanche Friday night, Minnesota sits two points out of a wild card spot. The season began with four wins in their opening 13 games, but since late last month they’ve earned 32 points out of a possible 48, going 14-6-4 over that stretch.

The turnaround has taken place while Devan Dubnyk was away from team to be with his wife Jenn, who’s been dealing with a serious medical issue. Dubnyk missed 15 games and returned Dec. 19 for the wild 8-5 win over the Coyotes. He was back starting Monday night and stopped all 22 shots to shut out the Flames.

“If somebody asked us at that point if we could be two points out of a playoff spot before Christmas, I don’t even know if everybody would have believed that,” Dubnyk said. “This is a lot more like it, and we know if we continue this pace and continue to play like this, we’re going to be where we want to be at the end of the season.”

Despite Dubnyk’s confidence, there are areas to clean up if the playoffs are to be a reality. Over the last month the penalty kill has struggled (66.6%), their possession numbers are near the bottom (47%) and the Wild owns the NHL’s best PDO (104.2), via Natural Stat Trick.

What’s been working has been the offense, which has averaged 3.64 goals per game with Eric Staal (7-7–14) and Mats Zuccarello (5-6–11) leading the way. Then you have Kevin Fiala, who has 13 points in his last 16 games and Ryan Donato with six points in nine games.

“I think we’re in a pretty good spot looking back at where we were,” said forward Luke Kunin. “Obviously, we let a few slip away that we wish would’ve won. Just get a good break and come back rejuvenated and ready to go.”

Kathryn Tappen will host Friday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Mike Milbury and Keith Jones. Chris Cuthbert will handle play-by-play duties alongside Pierre McGuire at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo.

Episode 2 of the three-part docuseries “Road To The NHL Winter Classic” will air on Friday, Dec. 27, at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The season finale will be presented on Monday, Jan. 6, at 10:30 p.m. ET immediately following Oilers-Maple Leafs on NBCSN. 

The series will chronicle the Stars and Predators as they prepare to meet outdoors in the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic on January 1 at Cotton Bowl Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

U.S. beats Finland 4-1 at U18 women’s hockey worlds

Associated PressDec 26, 2019, 5:01 PM EST
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The U.S. defeated Finland 4-1 in an opener at the under-18 women’s world hockey championship Thursday behind goals by Abbey Murphy, Claravan Wieren, Audrey Wethington and Rory Guilday.

U.S. goaltender Skylar Vetter stopped nine of the 10 shots she faced. The Americans outshot Finland 51-10 and next play Russia on Friday.

Murphy opened the scoring for the U.S. on a power-play goal midway through the first period. Finland tied it just over a minute later with a power-play goal by Kiira Yrjanen. Wieren and Wethington then put the U.S. up 3-1. Guilday completed the scoring with a blue line shot past Kiia Lahtinen 37 seconds into the third period.

“I thought it was a really good start to the tournament for us,” U.S. coach Maura Crowell said. “It was a lot of people’s first time wearing the uniform on a big stage. We got better and better as the periods went on.”

In another Group A game in the eight-nation tournament, Canada beat Russia 3-2 in overtime on Nicole Gosling’s winner 3:12 into the extra period.

Elimination games begin Monday.

Hayton, Lafreniere lead Canada over U.S. at World Junior Championship

AP Images
Associated PressDec 26, 2019, 4:40 PM EST
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton scored twice to help Canada beat the United States 6-4 on Thursday night in their Group B opener at the world junior hockey championship.

Alexis Lafreniere gave Canada a 5-4 lead with 3:11 left, just 7 seconds after Shane Pinto tied it for the U.S.

”We just tried to keep it simple and get pucks to the net,” said Lafreniere, , the projected No. 1 pick in the NHL draft. ”I think that worked out pretty good. Our power play was good. We’ve got to keep working, keep getting better.”

Connor McMichael, Nolan Foote and Ty Dellandrea also scored for Canada, and Nico Daws made 28 saves. Lafreniere added three assists.

”He’s an amazing player,” McMichael said about Lafreniere. ”The way he carried the team today and did the things he did was incredible. We’re obviously happy to have him.”

Pinto scored twice, and Nick Robertson and Arthur Kaliyev added goals for the Americans. Spencer Knight made 26 saves.

”It’s one game,” said Pinto, a second-round pick of the Ottawa Senators. ”It’s the beginning of the tournament, so we’ve just got to have a positive mindset.”

In the other Group B game, the host Czech Republic beat Russia 4-3.

Jan Jenik had a goal and an assist for the Czech Republic. Simon Kubicek, Jan Mysak and Matej Blumel also scored and Lukas Dostal made 33 saves. Yego Zamula scored twice for Russia.

In Group A in Trinec, Sweden beat Finland 3-2 in overtime and Switzerland topped Kazakhstan 5-3.

Alexander Holtz scored in overtime for Sweden after Nils Hoglander had a lacrosse-style goal from behind the net in regulation. Samuel Fagemo also scored, and Hugo Alnefelt made 23 saves.

”It feels incredible,” Holtz said. ”I got a great pass from Jonatan Berggren, so I just tried to pick the corner and it went in.”

Patrik Puistola and Kristian Tanus scored for Finalnd, and Justus Annunen made 45 saves.

Matthew Verboon scored twice for Switzerland.

Blackhawks’ Seabrook, de Haan out for the season

By Sean LeahyDec 26, 2019, 12:43 PM EST
The Blackhawks return from the Christmas break Friday against the Islanders and they’ll do so without three players.

On Thursday afternoon the team made a trio of long-term injury announcements. First, Brandon Saad will miss the next three weeks with an ankle injury. The two other injured Blackhawks, Calvin de Haan and Brent Seabrook, will be out for the remainder of the season. de Haan will undergo surgery on the same shoulder he had repaired one the summer. Seabrook will have surgery on his shoulder and both hips over the next two months.

“[Seabrook]’s had some medical challenges he’s been dealing with for a while and we wanted to finally go get some diagnostics,” Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman told the Daily Herald earlier this week.

Seabrook, who turns 35 in April, has struggled this season having been a healthy scratch three times. He has four more seasons on a contract that carries a $6.875 million cap hit. Both players have been placed on long-term injury reserve, which will give Bowman some help with their cap situation, especially if he wants to make a desperation move to salvage the season.

Through 38 games the Blackhawks are fifth in the NHL with a minus-20 goal differential and are seven points out of a wild card spot. These injuries won’t help any hopes of a turnaround. For Bowman, time is running out to make a decision on what he wants to do with a team that’s currently trending downward.

