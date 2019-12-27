More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Maple Leafs
NHL

Maple Leafs get holiday gift thanks to Devils’ own goal in OT

By Adam GretzDec 27, 2019, 10:57 PM EST
1 Comment

The Toronto Maple Leafs won again on Friday night, picking up a 5-4 overtime victory in New Jersey to extend their winning streak to six games and improve their overall record to 12-4-0 under new coach Sheldon Keefe.

They have Devils defenseman Damon Severson to thank for the extra point in overtime.

It was there that Severson had the misfortune of accidentally scoring on his own net.

It all happened after he collected a loose puck between the circles and attempted to chip the puck behind the net. None of it went as planned as his chip ended up going on net and beating a stunned Mackenzie Blackwood.

Have a look.

William Nylander, the last Maple Leafs player to touch the puck, gets credit for the winning goal. It is already his 15th goal of the season, putting him on pace for 31 goals this season. He scored just seven goals in 54 games a year ago. His career-high is 22 goals.

Toronto still has its flaws — the play of backup goalie Michael Hutchinson was again an issue on Friday — but they still look like a completely different team under Keefe. They are more aggressive offensively, they are scoring more goals, and they are playing to their strengths.

They have scored at least four goals in all six of their wins on this streak.

The win on Friday keeps them in second place in the Atlantic Division, giving them a four-point lead over Montreal for that spot. They look to extend their winning streak to seven games on Saturday night when they return home to play the New York Rangers.

More Maple Leafs coverage

Ilya Mikheyev taken to hospital with ‘significant’ laceration to wrist
Maple Leafs are better, more dangerous team under Keefe 

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

The Buzzer: Another 2-goal game for Bergeron; Perron keeps Blues rolling

NHL Scores
Getty
By Adam GretzDec 28, 2019, 1:35 AM EST
Leave a comment

Three Stars

1. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins. There is no stopping Bergeron right now. He scored two more goals for the Bruins in their 3-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night, giving him three consecutive two goal games. He also has nine goals in his past nine games. With 17 goals in 30 games, he is having one of the best goal-scoring seasons of his already incredible career. He is the just the fifth different Bruins player to ever score multiple goals in at least three consecutive games, and the first to do it since Cam Neely during the 1988-89 season.

2. Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers. With two goals and an assist in a 6-4 win, Zibanejad continued his outstanding season for the Rangers. He is averaging more than a point-per-game and has once again been one of the bright spots for the Rangers. His first goal came on an absolutely ridiculous no-look, behind-the-back pass from Chris Kreider that you can see in the highlights down below. The Rangers still have their flaws and do not always win pretty, but with Artemi Panarin (who also recorded three points on Friday night) they have some serious impact talent than can keep them in games and give them a chance on most nights.

3. David Perron, St. Louis Blues. With Vladimir Tarasenko sidelined the Blues needed some other forwards to help step up and provide the offense. Perron has been one of those players. He scored another overtime goal on Friday (already his fourth this season) to help lift the Blues to a 4-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets and extend their current winning streak to seven games. Perron has 24 points in his past 22 games.

Other notable performances from Friday

  • William Nylander and John Tavares both had three points for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they extended their winning streak to six games. The only bad news in the game was Ilya Mikheyev leaving the game with a serious cut to his wrist. Read about that here.
  • Robin Lehner made 38 saves against his former team to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders.
  • Tristan Jarry picked up another win for the Pittsburgh Penguins and their depth scoring had a huge night in a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators.
  • The Minnesota Wild rallied past the Colorado Avalanche in the third period. Read more about their win and their recent hot streak here.
  • Andrew Mangiapane scored 11 seconds into the game and finished with three points as the Calgary Flames won the first Battle of Alberta for this season, 5-1, over the Edmonton Oilers.
  • The Anaheim Ducks scored three goals in 97 seconds then held on to beat the Vegas Golden Knights by a 4-3 margin.
  • The Los Angeles Kings overcame a 2-0 third period deficit to beat the San Jose Sharks, 3-2, in overtime. Martin Frk scored his first two goals of the season to tie the game, setting the stage for Jeff Carter to win it in overtime.

Highlights of the Night

Check out this behind-the-back pass by Kreider to set up Zibanejad for the Rangers’ first goal of the night.

This pass from Richard Panik to set up Carl Hagelin is an absolute beauty. The Capitals were 2-1 winners in overtime thanks to a T.J. Oshie game-winning goal.

It came in a losing effort for the Avalanche, but Gabriel Landeskog scored a beauty of a goal against the Wild.

Blooper of the Night

Damon Severson scored an overtime goal for the wrong team. Read more about it here.

Factoids

  • Alex Ovechkin‘s assist on T.J. Oshie’s game-winning goal was his 36th career regular season point in overtime. Only Patrik Elias has more. He also made the decision tonight to not play in the 2020 NHL All-Star game. Read about his reasoning here.  [NHL PR]
  • Cale Makar played his 30th career regular season game for the Avalanche and joined some exclusive company in the process. [NHL PR]
  • Jeff Carter scored the game-winning goal for the Kings, giving him 11 career overtime goals. No player in Kings history has more. [NHL PR]

Scores

Boston Bruins 3, Buffalo Sabres 0
Toronto Maple Leafs 5, New Jersey Devils 4 (OT)
New York Rangers 5, Carolina Hurricanes 3
Washington Capitals 2, Columbus Blue Jackets 1
Minnesota Wild 6, Colorado Avalanche 4
Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Nashville Predators 2
St. Louis Blues 5, Winnipeg Jets 4
Chicago Blackhawks 5, New York Islanders 2
Calgary Flames 5, Edmonton Oilers 1
Anaheim Ducks 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3
Los Angeles Kings 3, San Jose Sharks 2 (OT)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Wild stay hot with back-and-forth win over Avalanche: 3 takeaways

By Adam GretzDec 27, 2019, 11:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

Just about two months ago it seemed like the season was already slipping away from the Minnesota Wild.

They had won just four of their first 14 games, had one of the worst records in the league, and were set to begin a four-game road trip. It was a potential a turning point in their season as it could have easily gotten away from them.

It did not.

Thanks to their 6-4 win in Colorado on Friday, the Wild remain one of the NHL’s hottest teams since the first week of November and have played their way back into playoff contention.

You can see all of the highlights in the video above.

Let’s dig into three quick takeaways on Friday’s game and the Wild’s current strong play.

1. No lead seemed safe in this game

And that is because almost no lead was safe.

After the Wild jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and carried the play for most of the first period, Colorado responded with two goals in less than two minutes to tie the game. After Brad Hunt regained the lead for the Wild, Colorado came back with two more quick goals (one in the final minute of the second period; another in the opening minute of the third period) to take a 4-3 lead early in the third period. The Wild then responded with three goals in the game’s final 10 minutes to pick up the win.

It was a complete team effort, too.

Not only did they get goals from top-line players like Eric Staal, Mats Zuccarello, and Ryan Suter, but depth players like Hunt and Viktor Rask also contributed. Carson Soucy also continued his strong rookie season with another goal, while Kevin Fiala chipped in two assists.

2. The Wild have been one of the the NHL’s hottest teams for two months

With Friday’s win the Wild are now 15-6-5 in their past 26 games dating back to Nov. 1.

That is the fifth-best points percentage in the NHL during that stretch and has taken them from the bottom of the NHL standings to serious playoff contention in the Western Conference.

What should give Wild fans a lot of optimism isn’t just the fact they have started to dig themselves out of that early hole. It is also the fact they have a chance to keep stacking up points because of this…

3. They play 16 of their next 19 games on home ice

After spending most of the first half of the season on the road, the Wild now get to make up for that by spending almost the entire third quarter of the season in Minnesota.

Their only road games between now and Feb. 15 take them to Calgary on Jan. 9, Pittsburgh on Jan. 14, and Dallas on Feb. 7. After that, their next road game isn’t until Feb. 19 when they travel to Vancouver.

This is noteworthy because the Wild are one of the best teams in the league on home ice with a 10-2-3 record.

Even after Friday’s win in Colorado they are just 9-13-2 on the road this season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Alex Ovechkin will not play in 2020 NHL All-Star Game

Ovechkin
Getty
By Adam GretzDec 27, 2019, 10:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

Shortly after helping the Washington Capitals to a 2-1 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night, Alex Ovechkin announced that he will not be participating in the 2020 NHL All-Star weekend in St. Louis.

Ovechkin was recently named captain of the Metropolitan Division team.

He wants to make sure he is ready for the second half of the season and playoffs. He did not participate in the 2019 game for similar reasons.

League rules dictate that Ovechkin will have to sit out one game either before or after the All-Star break due to his withdrawal from the game. The Capitals’ game before the break is January 18 at the New York Islanders. Their game immediately after is January 27 at the Montreal Canadiens. Given that the Islanders are a divisional opponent they might rather have him for that game.

Either way, not playing in the All-Star game, combined with the one regular season game he sits out, will give him more than 10 days off in the middle of the season.

That can not hurt for a 34-year-old that is trying to pace himself for what could be a lengthy playoff run.

Even as he gets into his mid-30s Ovechkin has shown little sign of slowing down offensively. With his assist on T.J. Oshie‘s overtime goal on Friday, he has 37 points in 39 games for the Capitals this season, including 23 goals. That puts him on pace for 48 goals over 81-games.

The other captains for the game are Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (Atlantic Division), Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (Central Division), and Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (Pacific Division).

The NHL All-Star weekend takes place on January 24-25 in St. Louis.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Maple Leafs’ Ilya Mikheyev taken to hospital with ‘significant’ laceration to wrist

Ilya Mikheyev
Getty
By Adam GretzDec 27, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev had to be taken to a New Jersey hospital on Friday night after suffering a “significant laceration” to his wrist in their game against the Devils.

The incident happened midway through the third period.

As Mikheyev trailed the play on a back-check, New Jersey’s Jesper Bratt lost his balance with his foot flying up toward Mikheyev’s arm. As Mikheyev skated by, Bratt’s skate caught him in the wrist. The New Jersey TV broadcast had a camera angle that showed he was bleeding immediately as he rushed off the ice.

He had scored his eighth goal of the season earlier in the game.

Toronto ended up winning 5-4 in overtime thanks to New Jersey’s Damon Severson accidentally scoring an own goal.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.