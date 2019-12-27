Not everyone healed up enough during the holiday break. This post runs down some of the biggest injury bits, including the Boston Bruins placing Torey Krug on IR.
Krug and other Bruins injuries
The Bruins limped into the break with just two wins in their last 10 games (2-4-4). Losing Krug only makes matters worse, especially with Charlie McAvoy also banged up.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said that Krug will be out through at least Dec. 31, while McAvoy is day-to-day. Boston will ask more of the likes of Zdeno Chara, starting with a home-and-home against Buffalo beginning on Friday.
Banged-up Blue Jackets
Columbus deserves serious credit for going on a hot streak (five straight wins, 6-0-2 in eight) considering mounting injuries. The Blue Jackets didn’t push into the East’s top eight, though, so they’ll need to persevere some more.
Cam Atkinson going to IR represents the toughest loss, but the sheer quantity mixes with such quality. The Blue Jackets expect Oliver Bjorkstrand to miss multiple weeks. Combine those two with Ryan Murray and Josh Anderson, along with smaller ailments, and the list becomes daunting.
John Tortorella deflected talk of injuries presenting such a challenge to the Blue Jackets, according to The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline (sub required).
“It isn’t a challenge, it’s just the way pro sports are,” Tortorella said. “You have injuries, you plug a guy in and you go play.”
More injury updates and news
- The Red Wings updated that Anthony Mantha will miss at least four weeks with an upper-body injury. Jeff Blashill indicated that the injury is to Mantha’s ribs. Jake Muzzin‘s hit on Mantha prompted concussion concerns, so this is a mix of good and bad news.
- The Panthers expect Aaron Ekblad to miss at least the next two games. The Athletic’s George Richards suspects that it is a shoulder issue.
- The Canadiens received mixed news. On one hand, Jesperi Kotkaniemi returns from his concussion. On the other, both Paul Byron and Joel Armia were labeled week-to-week.
- This post discusses the Blackhawks missing Brent Seabrook, Calvin de Haan, and Brandon Saad for extended periods.
- Speaking of other posts, the news isn’t all bad. The Avalanche get Cale Makar back on Friday.
