Getty Images

U.S. beats Finland 4-1 at U18 women’s hockey worlds

Associated PressDec 26, 2019, 5:01 PM EST
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The U.S. defeated Finland 4-1 in an opener at the under-18 women’s world hockey championship Thursday behind goals by Abbey Murphy, Claravan Wieren, Audrey Wethington and Rory Guilday.

U.S. goaltender Skylar Vetter stopped nine of the 10 shots she faced. The Americans outshot Finland 51-10 and next play Russia on Friday.

Murphy opened the scoring for the U.S. on a power-play goal midway through the first period. Finland tied it just over a minute later with a power-play goal by Kiira Yrjanen. Wieren and Wethington then put the U.S. up 3-1. Guilday completed the scoring with a blue line shot past Kiia Lahtinen 37 seconds into the third period.

“I thought it was a really good start to the tournament for us,” U.S. coach Maura Crowell said. “It was a lot of people’s first time wearing the uniform on a big stage. We got better and better as the periods went on.”

In another Group A game in the eight-nation tournament, Canada beat Russia 3-2 in overtime on Nicole Gosling’s winner 3:12 into the extra period.

Elimination games begin Monday.

Hayton, Lafreniere lead Canada over U.S. at World Junior Championship

AP Images
Associated PressDec 26, 2019, 4:40 PM EST
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton scored twice to help Canada beat the United States 6-4 on Thursday night in their Group B opener at the world junior hockey championship.

Alexis Lafreniere gave Canada a 5-4 lead with 3:11 left, just 7 seconds after Shane Pinto tied it for the U.S.

”We just tried to keep it simple and get pucks to the net,” said Lafreniere, , the projected No. 1 pick in the NHL draft. ”I think that worked out pretty good. Our power play was good. We’ve got to keep working, keep getting better.”

Connor McMichael, Nolan Foote and Ty Dellandrea also scored for Canada, and Nico Daws made 28 saves. Lafreniere added three assists.

”He’s an amazing player,” McMichael said about Lafreniere. ”The way he carried the team today and did the things he did was incredible. We’re obviously happy to have him.”

Pinto scored twice, and Nick Robertson and Arthur Kaliyev added goals for the Americans. Spencer Knight made 26 saves.

”It’s one game,” said Pinto, a first-round pick of the Ottawa Senators. ”It’s the beginning of the tournament, so we’ve just got to have a positive mindset.”

In the other Group B game, the host Czech Republic beat Russia 4-3.

Jan Jenik had a goal and an assist for the Czech Republic. Simon Kubicek, Jan Mysak and Matej Blumel also scored and Lukas Dostal made 33 saves. Yego Zamula scored twice for Russia.

In Group A in Trinec, Sweden beat Finland 3-2 in overtime and Switzerland topped Kazakhstan 5-3.

Alexander Holtz scored in overtime for Sweden after Nils Hoglander had a lacrosse-style goal from behind the net in regulation. Samuel Fagemo also scored, and Hugo Alnefelt made 23 saves.

”It feels incredible,” Holtz said. ”I got a great pass from Jonatan Berggren, so I just tried to pick the corner and it went in.”

Patrik Puistola and Kristian Tanus scored for Finalnd, and Justus Annunen made 45 saves.

Matthew Verboon scored twice for Switzerland.

Blackhawks’ Seabrook, de Haan out for the season

By Sean LeahyDec 26, 2019, 12:43 PM EST
The Blackhawks return from the Christmas break Friday against the Islanders and they’ll do so without three players.

On Thursday afternoon the team made a trio of long-term injury announcements. First, Brandon Saad will miss the next three weeks with an ankle injury. The two other injured Blackhawks, Calvin de Haan and Brent Seabrook, will be out for the remainder of the season. de Haan will undergo surgery on the same shoulder he had repaired one the summer. Seabrook will have surgery on his shoulder and both hips over the next two months.

“[Seabrook]’s had some medical challenges he’s been dealing with for a while and we wanted to finally go get some diagnostics,” Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman told the Daily Herald earlier this week.

Seabrook, who turns 35 in April, has struggled this season having been a healthy scratch three times. He has four more seasons on a contract that carries a $6.875 million cap hit. Both players have been placed on long-term injury reserve, which will give Bowman some help with their cap situation, especially if he wants to make a desperation move to salvage the season.

Through 38 games the Blackhawks are fifth in the NHL with a minus-20 goal differential and are seven points out of a wild card spot. These injuries won’t help any hopes of a turnaround. For Bowman, time is running out to make a decision on what he wants to do with a team that’s currently trending downward.

Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal

Associated PressDec 26, 2019, 9:34 AM EST
Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban.

”Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a ”non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes,” Vonn tweeted on Christmas Day. ”Yes (bashful emoji) ! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!”

The former ski racer closed the tweet with the hashtags ”MerryChristmas” and ”equality.”

Vonn linked a picture of herself and Subban with the ring, with the couple wearing matching striped pajamas in front of a Christmas tree with three dogs in the foreground. She also posted a close-up of Subban flashing the ring, with the words ”Drip drip”and a blue teardrop.

Vonn also said on social media in August that they were engaged.

The 35-year-old Vonn recently retired from a skiing career that included three Olympic medals, four overall World Cup titles and 82 World Cup race wins, a record for a woman.

The 30-year-old Subban and won the 2013 Norris Trophy with Montreal as the NHL’s top defenseman. He was traded to New Jersey from Nashville in June.

Vonn had a high-profile relationship with Tiger Woods. She previously was married to former ski racer Thomas Vonn, and kept his last name after they separated.

PHT Decade in Review: Most significant trades in hockey

By Scott CharlesDec 26, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
As 2019 comes to a close, we’re taking a look back at the past decade. We’ll remember the best players and teams, most significant goals, and biggest transactions that have happened since 2010. Let us know your memories in the comments.

Best Hockey Trades

Seth Jones for Ryan Johansen

The Nashville Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets each had a glaring need and were able to help each other when Seth Jones and Ryan Johansen were traded for one another. From Columbus’ perspective, Johansen was not a favorite of coach John Tortorella and already had a lengthy contract dispute. Nashville had an abundance of talent on the blueline and needed to find a top line centerman. When a trade of this magnitude happens, one team usually regrets the move but, in this situation, both teams were left quite pleased.

Martin St. Louis for Ryan Callahan

It takes a lot of extenuating circumstances for two teams in the thick of a playoff race to trade their captains, but in 2014, the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning completed the transaction. Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman created a dispute with Martin St. Louis when he left the future Hall-Of-Famer off Team Canada’s original roster for the Sochi Olympics. In return, St. Louis requested a trade and the Lightning ended up honoring the request. On the other side, Glen Sather wrapped up contract extensions with Henrik Lundqvist and Dan Girardi but struggled to find common ground with Callahan. Even though the Lightning had very little leverage in the negotiations, Yzerman still found a way to pry two first-round picks from New York in the process. The Rangers went on to lose in the 2014 Cup Final and fell in the 2015 Conference Finals to the Lightning in a seven-game series. Neither team won a championship because of this move, but both clubs settled a problem with this transaction.

Mike Richards and Jeff Carter end up in Los Angeles, Flyers acquire Wayne Simmonds, Bradyen Schenn and Jakub Voracek

A few maneuvers were significant when Los Angeles won two Stanley Cups early in the decade, but the Kings paid a steep price to acquire Mike Richards in June 2011. Coincidentally, another big piece, Jeff Carter, was traded that day to the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was eventually sent to Los Angeles at the 2012 trade deadline where he became a key cog for the Kings. Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty and Dustin Brown were already in place, but the acquisition of Richards and Carter were a huge reason why Los Angeles was very successful in the first half of the decade.

On the flip side, the Flyers were looking to change the culture around the club that offseason and landed Wayne Simmonds and Brayden Schenn in the Richards deal, while acquiring Jakub Voracek in the Carter trade. Philadelphia did not win a Stanley Cup, but they were not ripped off in either deal when trading legitimate NHL stars.

Flames send Dougie Hamilton to the Hurricanes in five-player trade

It was a blockbuster trade in June of 2018 that helped both the Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames. Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland and Adam Fox were sent to Carolina in exchange for Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm. If one was to define a hockey trade, this would be a great place to start.

One sided trades

Bruins ship Tyler Seguin to Dallas

There are always overreactions after losing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs but the way the Boston Bruins reacted to losing the 2013 Stanley Cup Final was clearly a mistake. The Bruins front office decided to trade Tyler Seguin, a star in the making, to the Dallas Stars for Loui Eriksson and several other pieces. The Bruins did not make matters worse by handing Eriksson a lucrative contract extension in the summer of 2016, but they did lose a player that averaged 77 points per season since the trade.

Capitals send Filip Forsberg to Nashville for Martin Erat

George McPhee is most likely still having nightmares about this transaction.

Ben Bishop for Cory Conacher

This deal is easy to judge knowing how each player performed since the trade. However, in April of 2013 the move did make some sense for both teams. The Ottawa Senators had a crowded crease with Craig Anderson, Robin Lehner and Bishop while Conacher was off to a strong start with the Tampa Bay Lightning, recording 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in the first 35 games of the season. The undersized forward instantly became the Senators’ leading scorer upon his arrival but would never become the lethal scorer Ottawa hoped for. On the other hand, Bishop has become a well-rounded NHL goaltender.

Griffin Reinhart to Edmonton

There probably could be a category for several of the moves Peter Chiarelli made but trading two premium draft picks for Griffin Reinhart is at the top of the list. It doesn’t help when one of those picks turned into Mathew Barzal, but the Oilers general manager hoped Reinhart would solve Edmonton’s defensive issues. Former Islanders general manager Garth Snow is probably still confused how he pulled this one off.

Taylor Hall for Adam Larsson

Hall helped the New Jersey Devils return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and captured the 2018 Hart trophy, while Edmonton picked up a middle-pairing defenseman.

Mika Zibanejad for Derick Brassard

Why the Ottawa Senators were interested in trading a young center with Zibanejad’s potential is still a bit mind-boggling. The Swedish forward has turned into one of the more underrated centers in the NHL while Brassard has bounced around the NHL the past couple of seasons.

Brent Burns to the Sharks

The Minnesota Wild received Devin Setoguchi, Charlie Coyle and a first-round draft pick, but Burns has been one of the most dynamic defensemen in the entire NHL throughout the decade. There are very few assets that could have lived up to the value Burns has provided on the ice.

Franchise Altering Maneuvers

P.K. Subban for Shea Weber

For those who understand the salary cap recapture penalties, the Nashville Predators took a significant gamble when sending Shea Weber to the Montreal Canadiens for P.K. Subban. If Weber were to retire before his deal runs out, they will be forced to operate with a lot of dead money on their books.

Subban did help the Predators reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2017 but has since been shipped off to the New Jersey Devils.

Blues acquire Ryan O'Reilly

The 2019 Conn Smythe winner was an integral member of the St. Louis Blues’ Stanley Cup run last season. Doug Armstrong gave up a lot at the time including a top prospect, two premium picks and two roster players, but the Buffalo Sabres miscalculated in their evaluation. Without the the O’Reilly acquisition, the song ‘Gloria’ is probably not a huge hit in the St. Louis area.

Penguins acquire Phil Kessel

It wasn’t always a smooth ride in Pittsburgh, but Kessel averaged 75 points per season and played a major part in back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.

TJ Oshie to the Capitals

The Washington Capitals have been one of the most successful teams over the last decade but didn’t get over the hump until the spring of 2018. T.J. Oshie was not the main piece during the championship run, but he has provided secondary scoring and strong two-way play since his acquisition in the summer of 2015.

