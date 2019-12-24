NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
After missing the postseason a year ago for the fourth time in seven years, the Flyers are in playoff contention as we approach the halfway point of the season. A strong home record (12-2-4 vs 8-9-1 on the road) is one area where they’ve excelled, along with earning points in close games (10-1-5 in one- goal games this season).
Following wins over Anaheim and Buffalo last week, in which Philadelphia held each to one goal (outscored them 10-2), the Flyers had a back-and-forth affair on Saturday at Ottawa. The Flyers blew a 2-0 lead, trailing 3-2 before tying things late in the second period. James van Riemsdyk then scored his second goal of the game early in the third to give the Flyers the lead but Ottawa tied it up in the middle of the period and the game eventually went to a shootout. Sean Couturier was then the only one to score in the shootout to give the Flyers the extra point.
Flyers coach Alain Vigneault will face the Rangers, his former team, for the first time. Vigneault is in his first year in Philly after not coaching last season following his departure from the Rangers after the 2017-18 season. Vigneault coached the Rangers for five seasons (2013-14 to 2017-18), leading the team to the playoffs in each of his first four seasons with the highlight being the trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014 (lost to LA), the Rangers’ only trip to the Cup Final since winning it all in 1994.
New York’s high-priced offseason acquisition, Artemi Panarin (7-year/$81.5M), leads the team in goals (20) – Zibanejad is next with 12 – assists (25), points (45), and power-play goals (6), to name a few. The Russian playmaker has recorded 74-plus points in his first 4 seasons in the NHL and is coming off a career high (87) with the Blue Jackets last season. He’s on pace for 46 goals and 105 points – both would be career highs. He has put up 20-plus goals in all five of his NHL seasons now.
Following the Christmas break, each of these clubs will be on the road for a stretch. The Flyers begin a six-game/11-day road trip starting with their first game back as they head to San Jose on Saturday (Dec. 28) to begin a California/West Coast swing that eventually ends in Carolina. The Rangers return from the break with a home game against the Hurricanes on Friday before a four-game Canadian road trip which starts on Saturday in Toronto.
WHAT: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Wells Fargo Center
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 23, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Rangers-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
RANGERS
Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Jesper Fast
Artemi Panarin – Ryan Strome – Pavel Buchnevich
Brendan Lemieux – Filip Chytil – Brett Howden
Micheal Haley – Greg McKegg – Brendan Smith
Brady Skjei – Jacob Trouba
Marc Staal – Tony DeAngelo
Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox
Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev
FLYERS
Claude Giroux – Sean Couturier – Travis Konecny
James van Riemsdyk – Kevin Hayes – Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Joel Farabee – Morgan Frost – Jakub Voracek
Andy Andreoff – Mikhail Vorobyev – Tyler Pitlick
Ivan Provorov – Matt Niskanen
Travis Sanheim – Justin Braun
Shayne Gostisbehere – Philippe Myers
Starting goalie: Carter Hart
Tonight’s studio coverage will be hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter. John Walton and AJ Mleczko will call the action from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.
