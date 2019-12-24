More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Blues Maple Leafs buzzer
Getty Images

The Buzzer: Blues, Maple Leafs, others roar into holiday break

By James O'BrienDec 24, 2019, 1:59 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Pity any hockey fan, but especially Leafs and Hurricanes fans, if they didn’t know it was an afternoon game. The two teams put on an epic show, with Toronto rally to win a game with 13 combined goals. This serves as the latest bit of evidence that the Maple Leafs are soaring under Sheldon Keefe.

Marner exploded for two goals and five assists, extending his point streak to eight games (six goals, 11 assists). The gifted playmaker improved his season total to 35 points in 27 contests. In generating five points, Marner matched his career-high for a single game.

Consider this a blanket top star for the most prolific point producers of that game. Martin Necas demands a mention, as the Hurricanes younger scored two goals and two assists. John Tavares (1G, 2A) and Zach Hyman (3A) both cracked three points. Auston Matthews authored the best play of the night with his assist, and also scored a goal. Check the highlights for more on this game, and also this.

2. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

Point helped the Lightning bombard the Panthers 6-1 on Monday. The undersized star generated one goal and three assist for four points, managing a +3 rating and two shots on goal.

Even with that outburst, Point falls a bit short of a point-per-game (30 in 32). Climbing that mountain could be quite feasible if he stays as hot as he’s been. During the last six games, Point scored four goals and five assists, failing to score in just a single contest.

3. Craig Anderson, Ottawa Senators

On a jam-packed Monday, Anderson faced plenty of competition to reach Buzzer three-star status. Producing one of the highlights of the night counts as a nice tiebreaker, however.

Overall, Anderson finished with 43 out of 44 saves. While the 38-year-old endures more valleys than peaks lately, Anderson has won three of his last four decisions. He’s also taken four of five games.

If this continues, the Senators might need to trade Anderson to maintain an efficient tank-job.

Highlights of the Night

Matthews managing an outrageous spinning assist is the singular highlight, but enjoy the full deal because it’s a delight:

Anderson gives Matthews a run for his money by pulling a Dominik Hasek, though:

Factoids

Scores

TOR 8 – CAR 6
MIN 3 – CGY 0
BOS 7 – WSH 3
TBL 6 – FLA 1
CBJ 3 – NYI 2
PHI 5 – NYR 1
OTT 3 – BUF 1
NSH 3 – ARI 2
MTL 6 – WPG 2
NJD 7 – CHI 1
STL 4 – LAK 1
VAN 4 – EDM 2
COL 7 – VGK 3

Panthers’ Stralman returns to game after being bloodied by puck to head

By James O'BrienDec 24, 2019, 1:18 AM EST
Florida Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman got a real scare when he was bloodied by a puck to the head on Monday. While Stralman managed to brace for the puck a bit by lowering his head so it struck his helmet, it was still a scary scene.

You can witness that scary moment in the video above this post’s headline.

Stralman shrugs off being bloodied

Remarkably, Stralman didn’t need to be hospitalized right after the Lightning’s 6-1 win against Florida on Monday. In fact, Stralman returned to the game.

Muttering “hockey players are tough” can often come off as needy but … honestly, what else can you say?

Panthers coach Joel Quenneville provided a positive update on Stralman, as The Athletic’s George Richards reports (sub required).

“They did a pretty good job of sewing him up,” Quenneville said. “He is OK, but he took quite a gash. It’s a pressure cut, he got hit in just the right spot. He is very lucky.”

The Tampa Bay crowd cheered on Stralman as he was able to leave the ice with some help. The moment must have been even more comfortable than usual — which is saying something — as Stralman is only recently removed from his days as a defenseman with the Lightning. Former teammate Ryan McDonagh shot the puck, while Victor Hedman checked on Stralman.

Lightning and Panthers now neck-and-neck

The Lightning ended Florida’s three-game winning streak, and closed some distance between them. Tampa Bay improved to 18-13-4 (40 points in 35 games played). The Panthers lead the Bolts with their 18-13-5 record (41 points in 36 GP), but not by much.

As important as the game was for both sides, it’s a relief that Stralman seemingly avoided anything major. At least, it seems that way so far.

Tom Wilson goes after David Pastrnak, chaos ensues for Capitals – Bruins

By James O'BrienDec 23, 2019, 10:35 PM EST
Tom Wilson “gifted” the Department of Player Safety quite the situation to mull over during the holidays. Wilson got involved in some of the chaos during the Boston Bruins’ 7-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Monday. Wilson received a misconduct penalty as he went after David Pastrnak, seemingly striking an official in the process.

In other words, the Bruins and Capitals took the wrong message from this being a season of giving.

“I imagine Player Safety will be a little busy,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said, via NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty.

Wilson, Pastrnak mix it up

Both Wilson and Pastrnak were involved in physical play before the fracas. Pastrnak checked Nick Jensen, while Wilson appeared to catch Pastrnak below the belt with his stick.

Cassidy said that Player Safety will be a little busy, and not necessarily just because of Wilson. T.J. Oshie also delivered a questionable hit on Charlie McAvoy:

(Considering McAvoy’s concussion history, it’s promising that the early word is that he is “OK.”)

Bruins and Capitals players getting nasty late in a blowout brings to mind other ugly moments in lopsided games, including Red Wings – Maple Leafs.

While the league mulls over specific incidents, maybe there should also be bigger-picture discussions about goonish moments when games are no longer in doubt?

Boost for Bruins?

Boston must be elated to enter the break with a blowout win. The Bruins only won once in their last 17 games (1-12-4) against the Capitals coming into this one. Boston struggled beyond games against Washington lately, as they were on a three-game losing streak and a 1-4-4 slump.

Don’t be surprised if Monday’s mayhem plants seeds for future nastiness between two East powers.

It was Hayes, Sanheim time as Flyers overwhelm Rangers

By James O'BrienDec 23, 2019, 9:56 PM EST
Kevin Hayes and Travis Sanheim enjoyed quite the time as the Flyers beat the Rangers 5-1 on Monday.

The two teams entered the second intermission tied 1-1 thanks to Sanheim scoring with just two seconds left. With that, the Flyers extended their winning streak to four games, and they climbed to third in the Metro.

Philly rattled off four third-period goals to turn a goalie duel into a laugher.

Kevin Hayes heating up

Hayes generated 20 points through his first 36 games with the Flyers, which seems … fine. Fans obsessing over Hayes’ $7.14M cap hit are unlikely to be satisfied with a player whose career-high is 55 points.

Hayes looks better the deeper you delve into numbers, though. Although Hayes slipped a bit compared to his contract year, metrics like his HockeyViz heat map impress:

Hayes has been heating up lately, though, and it had to be satisfying to score two goals against his former team. By scoring twice, Hayes pushed his point streak to three games (3G, 2A) and also has seven points in his last five.

Each goal could land on highlight reels, with his first being the game-winner:

Sanheim time

Like Hayes, Sanheim would like to rekindle some of last season’s magic, as his 2019-20 has been a bit of a setback.

The promising defenseman found a way to be at the right place at the right time twice. His first goal screamed right time in a literal way, as he scored with less than two seconds left in the second period.

Sanheim also put himself in the right place at the right time for his second goal as the Flyers created havoc in front of Henrik Lundqvist. While neither Sanheim nor Hayes managed a hat trick, the fifth goal of the night was special, as Nicolas Aubé-Kubel notched his first NHL goal.

Again, the Rangers stuck with the Flyers for most of Monday. Perhaps Philly can point to this as the sort of game that can remind them of the considerable firepower they have on hand?

WATCH LIVE: Rangers visit Flyers on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyDec 23, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After missing the postseason a year ago for the fourth time in seven years, the Flyers are in playoff contention as we approach the halfway point of the season. A strong home record (12-2-4 vs 8-9-1 on the road) is one area where they’ve excelled, along with earning points in close games (10-1-5 in one- goal games this season).

Following wins over Anaheim and Buffalo last week, in which Philadelphia held each to one goal (outscored them 10-2), the Flyers had a back-and-forth affair on Saturday at Ottawa. The Flyers blew a 2-0 lead, trailing 3-2 before tying things late in the second period. James van Riemsdyk then scored his second goal of the game early in the third to give the Flyers the lead but Ottawa tied it up in the middle of the period and the game eventually went to a shootout. Sean Couturier was then the only one to score in the shootout to give the Flyers the extra point.

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault will face the Rangers, his former team, for the first time. Vigneault is in his first year in Philly after not coaching last season following his departure from the Rangers after the 2017-18 season. Vigneault coached the Rangers for five seasons (2013-14 to 2017-18), leading the team to the playoffs in each of his first four seasons with the highlight being the trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014 (lost to LA), the Rangers’ only trip to the Cup Final since winning it all in 1994.

New York’s high-priced offseason acquisition, Artemi Panarin (7-year/$81.5M), leads the team in goals (20) – Zibanejad is next with 12 – assists (25), points (45), and power-play goals (6), to name a few. The Russian playmaker has recorded 74-plus points in his first 4 seasons in the NHL and is coming off a career high (87) with the Blue Jackets last season. He’s on pace for 46 goals and 105 points – both would be career highs. He has put up 20-plus goals in all five of his NHL seasons now.

Following the Christmas break, each of these clubs will be on the road for a stretch. The Flyers begin a six-game/11-day road trip starting with their first game back as they head to San Jose on Saturday (Dec. 28) to begin a California/West Coast swing that eventually ends in Carolina. The Rangers return from the break with a home game against the Hurricanes on Friday before a four-game Canadian road trip which starts on Saturday in Toronto.

[COVERAGE OF BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Wells Fargo Center
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 23, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Rangers-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

RANGERS
Chris KreiderMika ZibanejadJesper Fast
Artemi Panarin – Ryan StromePavel Buchnevich
Brendan LemieuxFilip ChytilBrett Howden
Micheal HaleyGreg McKeggBrendan Smith

Brady SkjeiJacob Trouba
Marc StaalTony DeAngelo
Ryan LindgrenAdam Fox

Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev

FLYERS
Claude Giroux – Sean Couturier – Travis Konecny
James van Riemsdyk – Kevin HayesNicolas Aube-Kubel
Joel FarabeeMorgan FrostJakub Voracek
Andy AndreoffMikhail VorobyevTyler Pitlick

Ivan ProvorovMatt Niskanen
Travis SanheimJustin Braun
Shayne GostisbeherePhilippe Myers

Starting goalie: Carter Hart

Tonight’s studio coverage will be hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter. John Walton and AJ Mleczko will call the action from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

Immediately following tonight’s Rangers-Flyers matchup, the first episode of the three-part docuseries, “Road To The NHL Winter Classic,” will air on NBCSN. The series will chronicle the Stars and Predators as they prepare to meet outdoors in the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic on January 1 at Cotton Bowl Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. Click here to view the trailer. Episode 2 will air on Friday, Dec. 27, at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the season finale will be presented on Monday, Jan. 6, at 10:30 p.m. ET immediately following Oilers-Maple Leafs on NBCSN.