McDavid Draisaitl Eichel
Getty Images

The Buzzer: McDavid, Draisaitl, Eichel can’t be stopped

By James O'BrienDec 22, 2019, 2:48 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Gauging which player was the best of Saturday’s three-point men is difficult. Matthews (two goals, one assist) isn’t a certain choice for the top player on his team, as Zach Hyman also scored two goals and an assist in Toronto’s win.

That said, Matthews presents a worthy argument. He generated a primary assist, and offered up the game-winner.

The 22-year-old extended his multi-point streak to three games (4G, 3A). While Toronto’s been dysfunctional with injuries and inconsistency, Matthews keeps delivering, producing 23 goals and 41 points through 37 games.

Matthews could catch Jimmy Carson for a milestone among U.S.-born snipers if he keeps this up.

2. Jaden Schwartz, St. Louis Blues

The Blues scored two empty-net goals, but Schwartz didn’t feast on either of them. Instead, Schwartz served all steak, no sizzle: two primary assists and the game-winner.

(OK, Schwartz probably dished out at least some sizzle.)

With at least one point in four of five games (2G,4A), Schwartz has 28 points in 37 games. Maintaining such a pace would place at about 62 points over 82 games. Of course, Schwartz must stay healthy to flirt with that type of production.

3. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Hellebuyck came into Saturday as one of the league’s GSAA leaders, bailing out Winnipeg frequently. The netminder bumped that up with a 31-save shutout against Minnesota.

Yes, the Jets winning 6-0 takes some of the shine off of that. Not all, though, and Hellebuyck deserves recognition for saving Winnipeg’s season during certain stretches. Josh Morrissey serves as another Winnipeg option, as he collected three assists.

Highlight of the Night

Connor McDavid failed to make the three stars, but he was great as usual. McDavid scored another highlight reel against the Canadiens, rendering Max Domi and his highlight reel goal just a bit short of the mark.

Oopsie of the Night

Jaroslav Halak ranks as one of the NHL’s best backups, and plenty of teams wouldn’t mind employing him as their starter. After seeing this, I’d argue he should probably not try to evoke Hasek thwarting breakaways again anytime soon, though:

Naughty and nice

Factoids

Scores

BUF 3 – LAK 2
ANA 6 – NYI 5 (SO)
WPG 6 – MIN 0
NSH 4 – BOS 3 (OT)
TOR 4 – DET 1
PHI 5 – OTT 4 (SO)
WSH 3 – TBL 1
FLA 4 – CAR 2
CBJ 5 – NJD 1
EDM 4 – MTL 3
CHI 5 – COL 3
VAN 4 – PIT 1
STL 5 – SJS 2

Mantha injured during nastiness between Red Wings and Maple Leafs

By James O'BrienDec 22, 2019, 1:06 AM EST
The Detroit Red Wings announced that Anthony Mantha will be out Sunday with an upper-body injury. Judging by the nasty fall he suffered during rough stuff with Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin, that isn’t very surprising.

The Blackhawks and Avalanche got a little nasty on Saturday, but apparently they weren’t alone.

Mantha injured, Athanasiou reacts

Most NHL games present frequent danger, but hockey players should be on even higher alert when the score isn’t very close. Such a thought comes to mind after witnessing some of the ugly late moments of Toronto’s 4-1 win vs. Detroit on Saturday.

Mantha needed help off of the ice after a dangerous takedown by Muzzin, as you can see from the video above. While Muzzin’s actions may draw league attention, Mantha didn’t exactly shy away from contact, either.

After seeing Mantha leave the ice injured, Andreas Athanasiou may have lost his cool. Witness as Athanasiou goes after Alexander Kerfoot, only for Kerfoot to seemingly avoid most of the damage. Following that attempt, Athanasiou got into it with Justin Holl:

To reiterate, both teams knew that the game was out of reach at that point. With little fear of taking penalties that would hurt your chance to win, players can go over the line. While the league took measures to discourage late-game fights, what about stretches of dirty play like these?

Relief for a relief goalie

Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman both enjoyed big nights, scoring three points apiece. You might peg Michael Hutchinson as the happiest Maple Leaf, however, as he finally won a game.

“It was a challenge [to keep positive over the first two months of the season],” Hutchinson said. “I think I was doing a good job about it. Getting sent down (to the American Hockey League), that’s always difficult, so regaining that good headspace is a process, and you can’t do it on your own. [Goaltending coach] Steve [Briere] and I have a good relationship, and there’s a lot of people in our organization you’re able to talk to open and honestly so you can feel good about yourself and ready to play at your best when you get that opportunity.”

Landeskog fight, Keith hit makes Blackhawks – Avs a rough one

By James O'BrienDec 21, 2019, 11:49 PM EST
With the Blackhawks fading and the Avalanche rising, the two teams don’t jump out as natural rivals. Watch Gabriel Landeskog fight Dennis Gilbert, and Duncan Keith‘s hit on Joonas Korpisalo. After witnessing such violence, you’ll likely agree that the two teams won’t be exchanging gifts during the holidays.

Gabriel Landeskog fights Dennis Gilbert

Gilbert fights with frequency for the Blackhawks, while Landeskog hasn’t dropped the gloves in almost exactly one year. Even so, Landeskog loves to mix physicality with scoring, so it’s not too shocking that he got into such a spirited fight with Gilbert.

First, the two traded feisty hits. Next, they decided to settle the matter by fighting. You can watch that bout in the video above; it’s quite the tussle.

Duncan Keith delivers a hard hit

When you think about Duncan Keith, a tremendous finesse game likely first comes to mind. Keith bares his teeth often enough that you have to respect his physical side, though.

Keith caught Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi with the sort of check that might make you cringe:

The veteran defenseman spoke about playing with more of an edge earlier this week. Then Keith backed it up.

The Blackhawks upset the Avalanche by a score of 5-3 on Saturday night.

Landeskog ended up having a rough game, finishing the evening without a point and suffering with a -4 rating. Keith couldn’t generate a point either, but his partners in crime Jonathan Toews (2G, 1A) and Patrick Kane (1G, 1A) came through.

Saturday continued opposite trends for the two teams. Colorado lost its second game in a row, dropping three of the Avs’ last four. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks pushed their winning streak to two games and have won three of four.

2020 NHL All-Star Game captains: Ovechkin, McDavid, Pastrnak, MacKinnon

Ovechkin McDavid Pastrnak MacKinnon
via NHL
By James O'BrienDec 21, 2019, 8:39 PM EST
The NHL announced four division captains for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday. Fans voted Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Alex Ovechkin, and  David Pastrnak as the first four picks to the event, which takes place Jan. 24-25 in St. Louis.

(Expect all the action on NBCSN, and plenty of coverage at Pro Hockey Talk.)

Nitpicking is inevitable on the Internet, but overall, these are strong choices.

MacKinnon represents the Central Division and the Avalanche. McDavid edges Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl as Pacific captain. Bruins winger David Pastrnak wears the “C” for the Atlantic, while Capitals star Alex Ovechkin captains the Metro.

Injuries, lockouts, and Olympic interruptions make it hard to keep track of All-Star appearances, so this blurb from the NHL is helpful:

Pastrnak made his All-Star debut last season in San Jose and will serve as a captain for the first time. MacKinnon is set to play in his third All-Star Game (also 2017 and 2018), earning a second consecutive nod as captain (he did not play in 2019). Ovechkin has played in seven prior All-Star Games (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2017 and 2018) and has been voted captain of the Metropolitan Division for the third consecutive year and fourth time overall (he did not play in 2019). McDavid will be making his fourth consecutive and overall All-Star appearance, voted as Pacific Division captain each time.

As far as the rest of the player picks go, that boils down to the NHL’s Hockey Operations Department, while records will dictate which coaches get the call for all four divisions.

To jog your memory, the All-Star Game format continues as a three-game tournament involving 3-on-3 hockey involving four teams. Each division splits up its 11 players as six forwards, three defensemen, and two goalies.

If you’re like me, you still miss seeing players draft each other, possibly powered by liquid courage. Oh well, some great things can’t last.

Eichel returns to Sabres’ lineup, records point in his 18th consecutive game

Eichel
Getty
By Adam GretzDec 21, 2019, 5:14 PM EST
2 Comments

Because he sat out a game on Thursday night the NHL no longer recognizes Jack Eichel‘s point streak as an “official” point streak, ending it after 17 consecutive games.

That is incredibly unfair, but it is what it is.

All that is left to do now is continue counting how many consecutive games Eichel tallies a point in — when he plays — as long as he continues to do it. And in his return to the lineup on Saturday afternoon he was able to do just that by adding an assist on Victor Olofsson‘s empty-net goal during Buffalo’s 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings, giving him at least one point in the past 18 games that he has played.

The only other Sabres player to do that was Gilbert Perrault during the 1971-72 season.

This same technicality on missed games ending an official point streak also interrupted a point streak for Taylor Hall. During his 2017-18 MVP season Hall recorded a point in 26 consecutive appearances, only to not have it count as an official “streak” because he missed a game during it.

Even more important for the Sabres is the fact they finally got back in the win column. Saturday’s game snapped what had been a three-game losing streak as the Sabres had quickly fallen down the standings. They entered the weekend 22nd in the NHL in points percentage and 10th among Eastern Conference teams. The mediocrity of the Atlantic Division behind Boston has been the biggest thing keeping them in the playoff hunt for the past two months.

