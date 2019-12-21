More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Wild’s Zucker out 4-6 weeks after surgery on broken leg

Associated PressDec 21, 2019, 7:38 AM EST
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker will miss the next four to six weeks after surgery to repair a broken right leg suffered in a recent game.

The Wild announced Friday night that Zucker’s operation by Dr. Fernando Pena in Bloomington, Minnesota, went as planned. He fractured his fibula Sunday at Chicago and sat out the following two games.

Zucker has 12 goals and 12 assists in 34 games this season. The 28-year-old is second on the team with 24 points. This will be the first time in four years that he will miss more than three games in a season.

The Buzzer: Penguins prolong Oilers’ woes; Incendiary Acciari

Acciari hat trick
Getty Images
By James O'BrienDec 21, 2019, 12:50 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Noel Acciari, Florida Panthers

Acciari never generated a multi-goal game before Monday’s hat trick. The Panthers forward authored quite a few firsts this week, as he added another hat trick (a natural one, too) against Dallas. Acciari completed his hat trick with a penalty shot goal, collecting another first.

Acciari actually assisted on a Vincent Trocheck goal for his point of the night, so he generated four overall on Friday. Click here for more on Acciari’s stunning spurt of hat tricks.

2. Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals

Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin celebrated their 900th game together by bullying the poor Devils.

Backstrom matched Acciari by generating four points on Friday. In Backstrom’s case, the Swede collected two goals and two assists. The Capitals point out that this outburst pushes Backstrom to 900 points in his 900 games alongside Ovechkin. (Consider that an early factoid.)

Ovechkin and John Carlson enjoyed one-goal, one-assist nights themselves.

3. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

Last season, Nylander struggled after finally signing with Toronto, finishing with 27 points in 54 games. The 23-year-old reached 27 points on Friday, merely Nylander’s 36th game of 2019-20. Nylander produced two goals and one assist against New Jersey on Friday.

Generating 27 points in 36 games would translate to a 61 or 62 point pace (hinging on if you round up). Nylander managing such a pace would almost be too fitting, as 61 points is his career-high from both 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Highlight of the Night (non-Acciari division)

Picture a Maple Leafs – Rangers game, and you’ll envision lots of goals and plenty of mistakes. The two teams delivered, with Mitch Marner really making the Rangers pay on this nice goal. Jacob Trouba bumping him likely hurt a lot less:

Comic relief by way of a fight

Hockey players humble us with their feats of athletic fancy, so this goofy “fight” between Miles Wood and Nick Jensen serves as an amusing change of pace:

Factoids

Scores

TOR 6 – NYR 3
WSH 6 – NJD 3
FLA 7 – DAL 4
PIT 5 – EDM 2

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Another hat trick gives Panthers’ Noel Acciari a truly surprising hot streak

By James O'BrienDec 20, 2019, 9:46 PM EST
If asked to name a player who would close out the decade with back-to-back hat tricks, how long would it take you to choose Noel Acciari?

Before generating a hat trick for the Florida Panthers against the Ottawa Senators on Monday, Acciari had 23 goals in 209 career regular-season games. The 28-year-old set what was previously a career-high of 10 goals in 2017-18.

That was before Acciari joined Pavel Bure as the only players in Panthers history to score hat tricks in back-to-back games.

If earlier examples failed to hammer the point home that this is a very unexpected hot streak for Acciari, consider that his hat trick against the Senators was his first multi-goal game. By generating a hat trick against the Dallas Stars on Friday, Acciari now has two in a row. Acciari set a new career-high in the process, as he’s now at 11 goals. The gritty forward assisted on a Vincent Trocheck goal, too, giving him four points on the night and tying his career-high for points at 14.

Acciari arrived at his latest hat trick in style, too, capping it with a penalty shot. Watch the second hat trick in the video above, and check out Monday’s here:

Consider a few points about Acciari’s two hat tricks:

  • All six of the goals happened against goalies. Teammates weren’t merely gifting the gritty forward an empty-netter or two.
  • Sure, Acciari enjoys two great linemates in Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck. Huberdeau, in particular, has been red-hot this season, and both forwards fed Acciari great chances.
  • Acciari keeps going to the net/open spaces, though, so don’t totally dismiss his work.
  • Acciari hustled to draw that penalty shot and then scored it against Dallas.
  • He didn’t just generate a hat trick on Friday. Acciari scored his three goals in just four minutes for a natural hat trick.

Actually, Acciari topped Bure when you consider the speediness of his hat trick:

The Panthers beat the Stars 7-4 after thomping the Senators 6-1.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Five great NHL performances sneaking under the radar this season

By Adam GretzDec 20, 2019, 6:25 PM EST
On Friday we looked at five players having slow starts this season and are no doubt looking for a fresh start with the new year.

Now we want to look at some players on the other end of the spectrum.

Players that have enjoyed great starts and are not really getting much attention for it.

1. Teuvo Teravainen, Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes acquisition of Teravainen is one of the great steals of the decade.

All it cost was a couple of draft picks and the ability to take Bryan Bickell’s contract off Chicago’s hands.

In the years since, Teravainen has become one of the most important core players on one of the league’s best up-and-coming teams. Sebastian Aho is the superstar and Andrei Svechnikov makes the highlights, but Teravainen is the one helping drive the bus to success.

He scores at a top-line rate, is one of the best possession drivers among all NHL forwards, and is one of the most overlooked, impactful players in the league. How good is he at dictating the pace of play? When he is on the ice at 5-on-5, the Hurricanes give up just 46 total shot attempts per 60 minutes and controlling more than 60 percent of the total attempts. Both are best in the league.

You know who could really use a 25-year-old top-line forward signed to a cap-friendly deal for the next five years? The Blackhawks.

2. J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks raised a lot of eyebrows over the summer when they traded a future first-round pick to Tampa Bay for Miller. He is a fine player, but did not seem to be enough to move the needle much in their rebuild. And given where there the team has finished in the standings the past few years there is always the possibility that draft pick could be very high.

But so far Miller has been a perfect fit for the Canucks and is putting together a career year.

Entering play on Friday he is on track to shatter all of his career highs offensively with underlying numbers that place him among the league’s elite forwards. His shot-attempt and expected goal differentials are both in the top-10 league wide.

He spends a significant chunk of his ice-time playing on a line with Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, and that certainly helps his cause, but there’s a lot to be said for being able to establish a chemistry with top-line players and take advantage of your minutes. Miller is doing exactly that.

3. Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights

At his peak Pacioretty was one of the most dangerous goal scoring forwards and one of the biggest salary cap steals in the league, and I don’t know that Montreal ever fully appreciated what they had with him. When they traded him to Vegas before the 2018-19 season they did so at a time where his career seemed to be heading toward its downward decline. But he is showing this season that he still has some elite hockey left, even after turning 31 in November.

He is in the middle of one of the most productive seasons of his career and is currently on pace for his first 30-goal season in three years. He is also producing at a near point-per-game clip, has the highest shot rate of his career, and is leading the Golden Knights — a top contender in the Western Conference — in every meaningful offensive category.

4. Ivan Provorov, Philadelphia Flyers

Provorov’s restricted free agent situation this past summer was one of the most intriguing ones in the league. The Flyers have used him like a top-pairing defender, but he has not always performed like one. Despite that, they still committed to him with a six-year, $40.5 million contract.

If he performs like the Flyers hope he can and expect him to perform, it’s a steal.

If he does not, it becomes a problem.

So far this season the former situation has played out. He’s been great for a Flyers team that has exceeded expectations and is hanging around in a wildly competitive division.

He is excelling offensively and has been the Flyers’ top performing defensive defenseman across the board.

5. Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators

Duclair is only 24 years old. He has top-six talent and was at one time a highly regarded prospect and the centerpiece of the trade that sent Keith Yandle from Arizona to New York. He has played more than 320 games at the NHL level and for his career has averaged a 20-goal pace per 82 games. And despite all of that, he is still playing for his fifth different organization in six years.

A lot of teams missed here (one badly) and right now Ottawa is benefitting from it.

Duclair is one of the bright spots in what is yet another dismal season of Senators hockey and with 20 goals in 36 games has already matched his career high and is on pace for 45 goals this season. The only players with more goals entering play on Friday are David Pastrnak, Jack Eichel, Alex Ovechkin, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon, Sebastian Aho, and Leon Draisaitl.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Coyotes’ Kuemper out ‘week-to-week’ with lower-body injury

By Adam GretzDec 20, 2019, 3:18 PM EST
Darcy Kuemper has been one of the biggest factors in the Arizona Coyotes’ climb to the top of the Pacific Division.

Now they will have to get by without him for the next couple of weeks.

The team announced on Friday that Kuemper, the team’s starting goalie, will be out of the lineup on a “week-to-week” basis with a lower-body injury. He suffered the injury in the Coyotes’ 8-5 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night after giving up seven goals on 25 shots, by far his worst start of the season.

Adin Hill has been recalled from Tuscon of the American Hockey League to take his spot.

It’s a big loss for the Coyote because Kuemper has blossomed into one of the league’s best goalies since joining the team in late in the 2017-18 season.

His .923 save percentage since his acquisition is fifth best in the NHL since then, while his performance this year has made him one of the top contenders for the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goalie.

Another opportunity for Raanta

The good news for the Coyotes is they still have a very capable starter — Antti Raanta — on the roster ready to fill in.

Both goalies have played at an elite level over the past couple of years and have formed one of the most productive duos in the league.

Now Raanta gets another opportunity to shine in the starting role.

He has excelled in that role since joining the Coyotes, but injuries, as well as the emergence of Kuemper, have significantly cut into his playing time the past two years.

Because of Kuemper’s play there had even been some speculation that the team should consider dangling Raanta as trade bait. But general manager John Chayka never showed any serious interest in doing that, and for good reason. Given the way NHL teams limit the workload of their starters in today’s NHL (any starter playing more than 60 games is a rarity anymore) it is a necessity to have two quality goalies on your roster, and that is even before you take into account the possibility of an injury.

With a 20-13-4 record the Coyotes are off to one of their best starts since moving to the desert and as of Friday hold the tiebreaker over the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division. The two teams play each other after the Christmas break.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.