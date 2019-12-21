With the Blackhawks fading and the Avalanche rising, the two teams don’t jump out as natural rivals. Watch Gabriel Landeskog fight Dennis Gilbert, and Duncan Keith‘s hit on Joonas Korpisalo. After witnessing such violence, you’ll likely agree that the two teams won’t be exchanging gifts during the holidays.

Gabriel Landeskog fights Dennis Gilbert

Gilbert fights with frequency for the Blackhawks, while Landeskog hasn’t dropped the gloves in almost exactly one year. Even so, Landeskog loves to mix physicality with scoring, so it’s not too shocking that he got into such a spirited fight with Gilbert.

First, the two traded feisty hits. Next, they decided to settle the matter by fighting. You can watch that bout in the video above; it’s quite the tussle.

Duncan Keith delivers a hard hit

When you think about Duncan Keith, a tremendous finesse game likely first comes to mind. Keith bares his teeth often enough that you have to respect his physical side, though.

Keith caught Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi with the sort of check that might make you cringe:

The veteran defenseman spoke about playing with more of an edge earlier this week. Then Keith backed it up.

Duncan Keith thinks playing a little ticked off could help the Blackhawks. "We need to get a little pissed off. I think everybody, myself included, has to play with a little more energy, a little more grit, being a little mean out there."https://t.co/KvGmfraCkK — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) December 19, 2019

The Blackhawks upset the Avalanche by a score of 5-3 on Saturday night.

Landeskog ended up having a rough game, finishing the evening without a point and suffering with a -4 rating. Keith couldn’t generate a point either, but his partners in crime Jonathan Toews (2G, 1A) and Patrick Kane (1G, 1A) came through.

Saturday continued opposite trends for the two teams. Colorado lost its second game in a row, dropping three of the Avs’ last four. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks pushed their winning streak to two games nad have won three of four.

