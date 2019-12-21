More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Eichel returns to Sabres' lineup, records point in his 18th consecutive game

By Adam GretzDec 21, 2019, 5:14 PM EST
Because he sat out a game on Thursday night the NHL no longer recognizes Jack Eichel‘s point streak as an “official” point streak, ending it after 17 consecutive games.

That is incredibly unfair, but it is what it is.

All that is left to do now is continue counting how many consecutive games Eichel tallies a point in — when he plays — as long as he continues to do it. And in his return to the lineup on Saturday afternoon he was able to do just that by adding an assist on Victor Olofsson‘s empty-net goal during Buffalo’s 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings, giving him at least one point in the past 18 games that he has played.

The only other Sabres player to do that was Gilbert Perrault during the 1971-72 season.

This same technicality on missed games ending an official point streak also interrupted a point streak for Taylor Hall. During his 2017-18 MVP season Hall recorded a point in 26 consecutive appearances, only to not have it count as an official “streak” because he missed a game during it.

Even more important for the Sabres is the fact they finally got back in the win column. Saturday’s game snapped what had been a three-game losing streak as the Sabres had quickly fallen down the standings. They entered the weekend 22nd in the NHL in points percentage and 10th among Eastern Conference teams. The mediocrity of the Atlantic Division behind Boston has been the biggest thing keeping them in the playoff hunt for the past two months.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

2020 NHL All-Star Game captains: Ovechkin, McDavid, Pastrnak, MacKinnon

By James O'BrienDec 21, 2019, 8:39 PM EST
The NHL announced four division captains for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday. Fans voted Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Alex Ovechkin, and  David Pastrnak as the first four picks to the event, which takes place Jan. 24-25 in St. Louis.

(Expect all the action on NBCSN, and plenty of coverage at Pro Hockey Talk.)

Nitpicking is inevitable on the Internet, but overall, these are strong choices.

MacKinnon represents the Central Division and the Avalanche. McDavid edges Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl as Pacific captain. Bruins winger David Pastrnak wears the “C” for the Atlantic, while Capitals star Alex Ovechkin captains the Metro.

Injuries, lockouts, and Olympic interruptions make it hard to keep track of All-Star appearances, so this blurb from the NHL is helpful:

Pastrnak made his All-Star debut last season in San Jose and will serve as a captain for the first time. MacKinnon is set to play in his third All-Star Game (also 2017 and 2018), earning a second consecutive nod as captain (he did not play in 2019). Ovechkin has played in seven prior All-Star Games (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2017 and 2018) and has been voted captain of the Metropolitan Division for the third consecutive year and fourth time overall (he did not play in 2019). McDavid will be making his fourth consecutive and overall All-Star appearance, voted as Pacific Division captain each time.

As far as the rest of the player picks go, that boils down to the NHL’s Hockey Operations Department, while records will dictate which coaches get the call for all four divisions.

To jog your memory, the All-Star Game format continues as a three-game tournament involving 3-on-3 hockey involving four teams. Each division splits up its 11 players as six forwards, three defensemen, and two goalies.

If you’re like me, you still miss seeing players draft each other, possibly powered by liquid courage. Oh well, some great things can’t last.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Lias Andersson reportedly asks Rangers for trade

By Adam GretzDec 21, 2019, 2:50 PM EST
New York Rangers prospect Lias Andersson, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 draft, has reportedly asked the team for a trade.

That is according to TSN’s Darren Dreger, who also adds that Andersson is no longer with the team and that general manager Jeff Gorton will use the holiday trade freeze to assess the market for the 21-year-old forward.

It will be interesting to see what that market looks like.

Andersson’s development has been a pretty big point of discussion among the Rangers’ fan base. The Rangers drafted Andersson with the pick acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta to the Arizona Coyotes. The Rangers also received defenseman Tony DeAngelo in that deal.

Both players figured to be key parts of the Rangers’ rebuild, but Andersson has not developed as anyone had hoped. How that happened is where the issue comes in for the Rangers. On one hand, he has not been given a consistent look in the NHL or significant ice time. As true as that is, he has also struggled stand out and force his way in the lineup.

In 66 NHL games with the Rangers he has three goals and nine total points over parts of three seasons. That includes zero goals and one assist in 17 games this season. His AHL numbers are slightly better during his career, scoring 15 goals and 34 points in 74 games.

Given the way his development has played out the Rangers should not expect a significant return should they choose to honor the request and trade him. It would, however, be a pretty good opportunity for another team to take a low-risk gamble and hope they can catch lightning in a bottle. Maybe a fresh start in a new organization helps. He is still only 21 years old, and even though he was considered a bit of an overdraft at the time he is still only a couple of years removed from being a top-10 pick. Someone is going to see some potential there and think they can make it work. You have to think the usual suspects — talent starved or rebuilding teams — would have at least some interest. Teams like Ottawa, Edmonton, Los Angeles, or Detroit would all immediately come to mind.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Islanders recall Ladd; Clutterbuck out indefinitely after surgery

By Adam GretzDec 21, 2019, 12:48 PM EST
The New York Islanders will be without Cal Clutterbuck for the foreseeable future after undergoing surgery on his left wrist.

He was injured in the Islanders’ 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night when the skate blade of Patrice Bergeron cut his wrist.

General manager Lou Lamoriello said on Saturday (via NHL.com) that the cut was “clean” and there were no complications. He added that Clutterbuck did not even need to stay overnight following the surgery. The Islanders are confident Clutterbuck will be back this season, but the time frame depends on the healing process.

With Clutterbuck sidelined, the team also announced that veteran forward Andrew Ladd has been recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. He is not in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Ladd is in the fourth year of a seven-year, $38 million contract that has not worked out as anyone planned. After two disappointing years, Ladd’s 2018-19 season was cut short by injuries, including a torn ACL.

The team placed him on waivers before this season and sent him to Bridgeport once he cleared. In 19 games with the Sound Tigers this season he has seven goals and two assists.

In 177 games with the Islanders Ladd has 38 goals and 71 total points.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Wild's Zucker out 4-6 weeks after surgery on broken leg

Associated PressDec 21, 2019, 7:38 AM EST
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker will miss the next four to six weeks after surgery to repair a broken right leg suffered in a recent game.

The Wild announced Friday night that Zucker’s operation by Dr. Fernando Pena in Bloomington, Minnesota, went as planned. He fractured his fibula Sunday at Chicago and sat out the following two games.

Zucker has 12 goals and 12 assists in 34 games this season. The 28-year-old is second on the team with 24 points. This will be the first time in four years that he will miss more than three games in a season.