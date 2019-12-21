The New York Islanders will be without Cal Clutterbuck for the foreseeable future after undergoing surgery on his left wrist.
He was injured in the Islanders’ 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night when the skate blade of Patrice Bergeron cut his wrist.
General manager Lou Lamoriello said on Saturday (via NHL.com) that the cut was “clean” and there were no complications. He added that Clutterbuck did not even need to stay overnight following the surgery. The Islanders are confident Clutterbuck will be back this season, but the time frame depends on the healing process.
With Clutterbuck sidelined, the team also announced that veteran forward Andrew Ladd has been recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. He is not in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.
That is according to TSN’s Darren Dreger, who also adds that Andersson is no longer with the team and that general manager Jeff Gorton will use the holiday trade freeze to assess the market for the 21-year-old forward.
It will be interesting to see what that market looks like.
Andersson’s development has been a pretty big point of discussion among the Rangers’ fan base. The Rangers drafted Andersson with the pick acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta to the Arizona Coyotes. The Rangers also received defenseman Tony DeAngelo in that deal.
Both players figured to be key parts of the Rangers’ rebuild, but Andersson has not developed as anyone had hoped. How that happened is where the issue comes in for the Rangers. On one hand, he has not been given a consistent look in the NHL or significant ice time. As true as that is, he has also struggled stand out and force his way in the lineup.
In 66 NHL games with the Rangers he has three goals and nine total points over parts of three seasons. That includes zero goals and one assist in 17 games this season. His AHL numbers are slightly better during his career, scoring 15 goals and 34 points in 74 games.
Given the way his development has played out the Rangers should not expect a significant return should they choose to honor the request and trade him. It would, however, be a pretty good opportunity for another team to take a low-risk gamble and hope they can catch lightning in a bottle. Maybe a fresh start in a new organization helps. He is still only 21 years old, and even though he was considered a bit of an overdraft at the time he is still only a couple of years removed from being a top-10 pick. Someone is going to see some potential there and think they can make it work. You have to think the usual suspects — talent starved or rebuilding teams — would have at least some interest. Teams like Ottawa, Edmonton, Los Angeles, or Detroit would all immediately come to mind.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker will miss the next four to six weeks after surgery to repair a broken right leg suffered in a recent game.
The Wild announced Friday night that Zucker’s operation by Dr. Fernando Pena in Bloomington, Minnesota, went as planned. He fractured his fibula Sunday at Chicago and sat out the following two games.
Zucker has 12 goals and 12 assists in 34 games this season. The 28-year-old is second on the team with 24 points. This will be the first time in four years that he will miss more than three games in a season.
The Buzzer: Penguins prolong Oilers’ woes; Incendiary Acciari
Acciari never generated a multi-goal game before Monday’s hat trick. The Panthers forward authored quite a few firsts this week, as he added another hat trick (a natural one, too) against Dallas. Acciari completed his hat trick with a penalty shot goal, collecting another first.
Acciari actually assisted on a Vincent Trocheck goal for his point of the night, so he generated four overall on Friday. Click here for more on Acciari’s stunning spurt of hat tricks.
Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin celebrated their 900th game together by bullying the poor Devils.
Backstrom matched Acciari by generating four points on Friday. In Backstrom’s case, the Swede collected two goals and two assists. The Capitals point out that this outburst pushes Backstrom to 900 points in his 900 games alongside Ovechkin. (Consider that an early factoid.)
Ovechkin and John Carlson enjoyed one-goal, one-assist nights themselves.
Last season, Nylander struggled after finally signing with Toronto, finishing with 27 points in 54 games. The 23-year-old reached 27 points on Friday, merely Nylander’s 36th game of 2019-20. Nylander produced two goals and one assist against New Jersey on Friday.
Generating 27 points in 36 games would translate to a 61 or 62 point pace (hinging on if you round up). Nylander managing such a pace would almost be too fitting, as 61 points is his career-high from both 2016-17 and 2017-18.
Highlight of the Night (non-Acciari division)
Picture a Maple Leafs – Rangers game, and you’ll envision lots of goals and plenty of mistakes. The two teams delivered, with Mitch Marner really making the Rangers pay on this nice goal. Jacob Trouba bumping him likely hurt a lot less:
Comic relief by way of a fight
Hockey players humble us with their feats of athletic fancy, so this goofy “fight” between Miles Wood and Nick Jensen serves as an amusing change of pace:
Factoids
Curiously, all four games were decided by three goals. NHL PR notes that 36 goals ranks as the most goals scored on a four-game night since 40 on March 26, 1996.
Acciari deserves a ton of attention, but don’t forget about Jonathan Huberdeau. Huberdeau joined Jozef Stumpel as the only two Panthers to generate four or more points in two straight games, via NHL PR.
If asked to name a player who would close out the decade with back-to-back hat tricks, how long would it take you to choose Noel Acciari?
Before generating a hat trick for the Florida Panthers against the Ottawa Senators on Monday, Acciari had 23 goals in 209 career regular-season games. The 28-year-old set what was previously a career-high of 10 goals in 2017-18.
If earlier examples failed to hammer the point home that this is a very unexpected hot streak for Acciari, consider that his hat trick against the Senators was his first multi-goal game. By generating a hat trick against the Dallas Stars on Friday, Acciari now has two in a row. Acciari set a new career-high in the process, as he’s now at 11 goals. The gritty forward assisted on a Vincent Trocheck goal, too, giving him four points on the night and tying his career-high for points at 14.
Acciari arrived at his latest hat trick in style, too, capping it with a penalty shot. Watch the second hat trick in the video above, and check out Monday’s here:
Consider a few points about Acciari’s two hat tricks:
All six of the goals happened against goalies. Teammates weren’t merely gifting the gritty forward an empty-netter or two.
Sure, Acciari enjoys two great linemates in Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck. Huberdeau, in particular, has been red-hot this season, and both forwards fed Acciari great chances.
Acciari keeps going to the net/open spaces, though, so don’t totally dismiss his work.
Acciari hustled to draw that penalty shot and then scored it against Dallas.
He didn’t just generate a hat trick on Friday. Acciari scored his three goals in just four minutes for a natural hat trick.
Actually, Acciari topped Bure when you consider the speediness of his hat trick: