PHT Morning Skate: Golden Knights’ dynamic duo; Duclair’s journey

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Puck Junk breaks down some of the worst hockey cards ever made. (Puck Junk)

• Some fans expected their favorite teams to be a lot better than they are right now. (The Hockey News)

• The Golden Knights hit the jackpot with the pairing of Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone. (TSN.ca)

• The Athletic has unlocked some of their best stories of 2019, so take advantage of that by reading this great piece on Carey Price and how he got his name. (The Athletic)

• Habs rookie Cale Fleury has flashed some of his offensive potential of late. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• Alex Ovechkin and Nick Backstrom will skate in their 900th game together on Friday night. (RMNB)

• What could the Rangers get for Alexandar Georgiev? (Blue Line Station)

• The Panthers could’ve used Taylor Hall, but that’s not the piece they absolutely needed to acquire. (The Rat Trick)

• Should the Golden Knights be in the market for a defensive defenseman? (Sinbin.Vegas)

• Anthony Duclair‘s journey to Ottawa hasn’t been an easy one. (Sportsnet)

