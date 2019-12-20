More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
PHT Morning Skate: Golden Knights’ dynamic duo; Duclair’s journey

By Joey AlfieriDec 20, 2019, 8:50 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Puck Junk breaks down some of the worst hockey cards ever made. (Puck Junk)

• Some fans expected their favorite teams to be a lot better than they are right now. (The Hockey News)

• The Golden Knights hit the jackpot with the pairing of Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone. (TSN.ca)

• The Athletic has unlocked some of their best stories of 2019, so take advantage of that by reading this great piece on Carey Price and how he got his name. (The Athletic)

• Habs rookie Cale Fleury has flashed some of his offensive potential of late. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

Alex Ovechkin and Nick Backstrom will skate in their 900th game together on Friday night. (RMNB)

• What could the Rangers get for Alexandar Georgiev? (Blue Line Station)

• The Panthers could’ve used Taylor Hall, but that’s not the piece they absolutely needed to acquire. (The Rat Trick)

• Should the Golden Knights be in the market for a defensive defenseman? (Sinbin.Vegas)

Anthony Duclair‘s journey to Ottawa hasn’t been an easy one. (Sportsnet)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Flyers erupt; Kane has another big night

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (88) scores
By Scott CharlesDec 20, 2019, 2:52 AM EST
Three Stars

1) Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

One of the most dynamic players in the NHL had another terrific night, recording four points in the Blackhawks’ 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets. His goal late in the third, which extended Chicago’s lead to three goals, was another example of how lethal his release has been since entering the NHL in 2007. Chicago is stuck at the bottom of the powerful Central Division but Kane is a thrill to watch night in and night out.

2) Max Domi, Montreal Canadiens

When a forward enters the offensive zone with control of the puck, it is a rare sighting when they just wind up and let one fly. Especially in three-on-three overtime when puck possession is of the utmost importance. But on Thursday night, Domi stepped into a slap shot and hammered the puck past David Rittich to lead Montreal to a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames

3) James van Riemsdyk, Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have been dealing with an emotional roller coaster this past week due to the horrible news about Oskar Lindblom. But, the team took advantage of the Jack Eichel-less Buffalo Sabres and earned a 6-1 feel-good win. The power forward muscled his way to the front of the net and tipped in a loose puck late in the first period to collect his first goal of the night. Then, van Riemsdyk was the beneficiary of a fortunate bounce when the puck trickled off a defender and in.

Highlights of the Night

Roman Josi should consider switching positions if he could dangle like this

Varlamov entered the save-of-the-year competition with this glove stop.

Other notable performances from Thursday

Elias Pettersson — The 21-year-old scored twice as the Canucks held off the Vegas Golden Knights and snapped a three-game losing streak. The Canucks improved to 9-2-1 when Pettersson has scored this season according to Sportsnet.

Tyler Seguin The Dallas Stars alternate captain was one of five players in the NHL to score an overtime-winning goal Thursday.

Mats Zuccarello The Norwegian winger had a goal and two assists in the Minnesota Wild 8-5 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Stat of the night

Scores

New York Islanders 3, Boston Bruins 2 (SO)

Dallas Stars 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (OT)

Philadelphia Flyers 6, Buffalo Sabres 1

Columbus Blue Jackets 3, Los Angeles Kings 2 (OT)

Ottawa Senators 5, Nashville Predators 4 (OT)

Chicago Blackhawks 4, Winnipeg Jets 1

Carolina Hurricanes 3, Colorado Avalanche 1

Montreal Canadiens 4, Calgary Flames 3(OT)

Minnesota Wild 8, Arizona Coyotes 5

Vancouver Canucks 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4 (OT)

Varlamov steady in Islanders’ bounce-back win

Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders
By Scott CharlesDec 20, 2019, 1:51 AM EST
After an 8-3 defeat against the Nashville Predators earlier this week, questions about the New York Islanders being an elite team in the Eastern Conference began to arise.

With a 3-2 shootout win on the road against the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins, the Islanders answered the naysayers.

Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves and stopped two of three shooters in the shootout in his 12th win of the season. Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle both scored in the skills competition as the Islanders snapped a seven-game winless streak against the Bruins.

Varlamov showing his worth

The Russian netminder made his best save of the night late in the second period when he robbed Anders Bjork with his glove. Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy circled the net before sending a cross-ice pass to Bjork but Varlamov stretched out and snagged the puck to keep the game tied at the time.

When Lou Lamoriello signed Varlamov this summer to replace Robin Lehner, the move was far from universally praised. But the Islanders front office has proven their ability to identify talent in between the pipes.

If Varlamov continues to trend in the right direction, would Lamoriello consider moving Thomas Greiss at the trade deadline in order to collect a few additional assets? Goaltending has been a strength for the Islanders since Barry Trotz and his lieutenants have arrived, but is subtracting Greiss from the roster a smart gamble?

Pastrnak’s filthy move

When your team loses in a shootout, incredible dekes are often forgotten.

But, David Pastrnak‘s slick move in the second round is worth remembering. The NHL-leading goal scorer slid from his backhand to his forehand before Varlamov could even react.

The goal won’t count toward his total, and the Bruins will leave with only one point, but the shootout gave Pastrnak another forum to display his impressive skills, and the forward took full advantage.

Does Rask have a flaw in the shootout?

Both Eberle and Barzal converted their shootout attempts with wrist shots instead of attempting a deke.

Eberle skated in on the left side of the ice and fired a wrist shot past Tuukka Rask’s blocker, while Barzal flew down the middle of the ice before slowing and eventually wiring a wrist shot over the glove.

Do the Islanders know something about Rask that the NHL has not figured out?

It certainly could have been a coincidence, but will be interesting to see if other players opt for the same strategy against Rask in his next shootout appearance.

Flyers win first game wearing #OskarStrong shirts underneath jerseys

Philadelphia Flyers celebrate
By Scott CharlesDec 19, 2019, 10:03 PM EST
The Philadelphia Flyers want to make sure Oskar Lindblom is aware that he will not be alone in his fight with Ewing’s sarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

Flyers players wore black and purple T-shirts underneath their jerseys with the phrase #OskarStrong Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres and will continue to wear them for the rest of the season. The shirts are sold by Biscuit Tees, a company owned by Kim Parent, daughter of Hall of Fame goalie Bernie Parent.

All proceeds from the T-shirt sale will go toward the Hockey Fights Cancer program.

The Flyers played their first home game since the announcement earlier this week and gave the fans a chance to express their support for the 23-year-old. Prior to puck drop, the arena staff placed “I fight for Oskar” signs on every seat.

“Hockey is a real strong and good community, and Oskar is a real good person,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said Tuesday. “He’s going to be around and he”s going to be back as soon as he possibly can.”

The Flyers went on to shellac the Jack Eichel-less Buffalo Sabres Thursday with a 6-1 dominating win. James van Riemsdyk had two goals, Travis Konecny added three assists and Carter Hart picked up his 12th victory of the season.

The Sabres announced they would be without their captain shortly before the opening faceoff and the Flyers recorded three first-period goals as they cruised to their second consecutive win and improved to 10-1-4 in the previous 15 games at home.

Injury ends Eichel’s 17-game point streak

Jack Eichel of Buffalo Sabres
Getty Images
By Scott CharlesDec 19, 2019, 8:45 PM EST
2 Comments

Jack Eichel’s 17-game point streak ended Thursday when the Sabres captain missed the game against the Philadelphia Flyers with an upper-body injury.

Eichel had 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) during the longest point streak of the 2019-20 NHL season to date. Unfortunately, due to the injury, the 23-year-old will fall one game short of Gilbert Perreault’s franchise record of 18-games set in 1971.

“He’s playing against top lines of other teams all the time, trying to shut them down and win those games within the game and that means a lot to him right now,” Sabres coach Ralph Krueger told NHL.com. “His offense is breeding out of that and it’s coming without the same pressure as in the past because he feels good about a strong defensive game.”

Entering Thursday, Connor McDavid led the NHL in scoring with 59 points and Eichel sits in fifth with 50 points. The former Boston University standout is not the front-runner for the Hart Trophy at this point, but he has catapulted himself into the conversation.