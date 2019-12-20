More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Another hat trick gives Panthers’ Noel Acciari a truly surprising hot streak

By James O'BrienDec 20, 2019, 9:46 PM EST
If asked to name a player who would close out the decade with back-to-back hat tricks, how long would it take you to choose Noel Acciari?

Before generating a hat trick for the Florida Panthers against the Ottawa Senators on Monday, Acciari had 23 goals in 209 career regular-season games. The 28-year-old set what was previously a career-high of 10 goals in 2017-18.

That was before Acciari joined Pavel Bure as the only players in Panthers history to score hat tricks in back-to-back games.

If earlier examples failed to hammer the point home that this is a very unexpected hot streak for Acciari, consider that his hat trick against the Senators was his first multi-goal game. By generating a hat trick against the Dallas Stars on Friday, Acciari now has two in a row. Acciari set a new career-high in the process, as he’s now at 11 goals (13 points is one short of his career-high there at 14).

Acciari arrived at his latest hat trick in style, too, capping it with a penalty shot. Watch the second hat trick in the video above, and check out Monday’s here:

Consider a few points about Acciari’s two hat tricks:

  • All six of the goals happened against goalies. Teammates weren’t merely gifting the gritty forward an empty-netter or two.
  • Sure, Acciari enjoys two great linemates in Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck. Huberdeau, in particular, has been red-hot this season, and both forwards fed Acciari great chances.
  • Acciari keeps going to the net/open spaces, though, so don’t totally dismiss his work.
  • Acciari hustled to draw that penalty shot and then scored it against Dallas.
  • He didn’t just generate a hat trick on Friday. Acciari scored his three goals in just four minutes for a natural hat trick.

Actually, Acciari topped Bure when you consider the speediness of his hat trick:

The Panthers beat the Stars 7-4 after thomping the Senators 6-1.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

By Adam GretzDec 20, 2019, 6:25 PM EST
On Friday we looked at five players having slow starts this season and are no doubt looking for a fresh start with the new year.

Now we want to look at some players on the other end of the spectrum.

Players that have enjoyed great starts and are not really getting much attention for it.

1. Teuvo Teravainen, Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes acquisition of Teravainen is one of the great steals of the decade.

All it cost was a couple of draft picks and the ability to take Bryan Bickell’s contract off Chicago’s hands.

In the years since, Teravainen has become one of the most important core players on one of the league’s best up-and-coming teams. Sebastian Aho is the superstar and Andrei Svechnikov makes the highlights, but Teravainen is the one helping drive the bus to success.

He scores at a top-line rate, is one of the best possession drivers among all NHL forwards, and is one of the most overlooked, impactful players in the league. How good is he at dictating the pace of play? When he is on the ice at 5-on-5, the Hurricanes give up just 46 total shot attempts per 60 minutes and controlling more than 60 percent of the total attempts. Both are best in the league.

You know who could really use a 25-year-old top-line forward signed to a cap-friendly deal for the next five years? The Blackhawks.

2. J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks raised a lot of eyebrows over the summer when they traded a future first-round pick to Tampa Bay for Miller. He is a fine player, but did not seem to be enough to move the needle much in their rebuild. And given where there the team has finished in the standings the past few years there is always the possibility that draft pick could be very high.

But so far Miller has been a perfect fit for the Canucks and is putting together a career year.

Entering play on Friday he is on track to shatter all of his career highs offensively with underlying numbers that place him among the league’s elite forwards. His shot-attempt and expected goal differentials are both in the top-10 league wide.

He spends a significant chunk of his ice-time playing on a line with Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, and that certainly helps his cause, but there’s a lot to be said for being able to establish a chemistry with top-line players and take advantage of your minutes. Miller is doing exactly that.

3. Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights

At his peak Pacioretty was one of the most dangerous goal scoring forwards and one of the biggest salary cap steals in the league, and I don’t know that Montreal ever fully appreciated what they had with him. When they traded him to Vegas before the 2018-19 season they did so at a time where his career seemed to be heading toward its downward decline. But he is showing this season that he still has some elite hockey left, even after turning 31 in November.

He is in the middle of one of the most productive seasons of his career and is currently on pace for his first 30-goal season in three years. He is also producing at a near point-per-game clip, has the highest shot rate of his career, and is leading the Golden Knights — a top contender in the Western Conference — in every meaningful offensive category.

4. Ivan Provorov, Philadelphia Flyers

Provorov’s restricted free agent situation this past summer was one of the most intriguing ones in the league. The Flyers have used him like a top-pairing defender, but he has not always performed like one. Despite that, they still committed to him with a six-year, $40.5 million contract.

If he performs like the Flyers hope he can and expect him to perform, it’s a steal.

If he does not, it becomes a problem.

So far this season the former situation has played out. He’s been great for a Flyers team that has exceeded expectations and is hanging around in a wildly competitive division.

He is excelling offensively and has been the Flyers’ top performing defensive defenseman across the board.

5. Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators

Duclair is only 24 years old. He has top-six talent and was at one time a highly regarded prospect and the centerpiece of the trade that sent Keith Yandle from Arizona to New York. He has played more than 320 games at the NHL level and for his career has averaged a 20-goal pace per 82 games. And despite all of that, he is still playing for his fifth different organization in six years.

A lot of teams missed here (one badly) and right now Ottawa is benefitting from it.

Duclair is one of the bright spots in what is yet another dismal season of Senators hockey and with 20 goals in 36 games has already matched his career high and is on pace for 45 goals this season. The only players with more goals entering play on Friday are David Pastrnak, Jack Eichel, Alex Ovechkin, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon, Sebastian Aho, and Leon Draisaitl.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

By Adam GretzDec 20, 2019, 3:18 PM EST
Darcy Kuemper has been one of the biggest factors in the Arizona Coyotes’ climb to the top of the Pacific Division.

Now they will have to get by without him for the next couple of weeks.

The team announced on Friday that Kuemper, the team’s starting goalie, will be out of the lineup on a “week-to-week” basis with a lower-body injury. He suffered the injury in the Coyotes’ 8-5 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night after giving up seven goals on 25 shots, by far his worst start of the season.

Adin Hill has been recalled from Tuscon of the American Hockey League to take his spot.

It’s a big loss for the Coyote because Kuemper has blossomed into one of the league’s best goalies since joining the team in late in the 2017-18 season.

His .923 save percentage since his acquisition is fifth best in the NHL since then, while his performance this year has made him one of the top contenders for the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goalie.

Another opportunity for Raanta

The good news for the Coyotes is they still have a very capable starter — Antti Raanta — on the roster ready to fill in.

Both goalies have played at an elite level over the past couple of years and have formed one of the most productive duos in the league.

Now Raanta gets another opportunity to shine in the starting role.

He has excelled in that role since joining the Coyotes, but injuries, as well as the emergence of Kuemper, have significantly cut into his playing time the past two years.

Because of Kuemper’s play there had even been some speculation that the team should consider dangling Raanta as trade bait. But general manager John Chayka never showed any serious interest in doing that, and for good reason. Given the way NHL teams limit the workload of their starters in today’s NHL (any starter playing more than 60 games is a rarity anymore) it is a necessity to have two quality goalies on your roster, and that is even before you take into account the possibility of an injury.

With a 20-13-4 record the Coyotes are off to one of their best starts since moving to the desert and as of Friday hold the tiebreaker over the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division. The two teams play each other after the Christmas break.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

By Adam GretzDec 20, 2019, 1:58 PM EST
During the 2019-20 NHL season we will take an occasional look at some stunning numbers from around the league. Today we focus on the Detroit Red Wings as well as the 17-game point streak for Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel

Detroit Red Wings historically bad start

We begin this edition of stunning numbers by taking a look at what has been a historically bad start, and one that has them on track for one of the worst seasons in the history of the proud franchise.

Nine wins in 36 games

  • The Red Wings enter play on Friday with just nine wins through their first 36 games, the second-lowest mark in franchise history behind only a three-way tie between the 1978-79, 1982-83, and 1985-86 teams, all of which had only eight wins through the same point in the season. When you consider that one of the Red Wings’ wins this season came in 3-on-3 overtime — something the late 70s and early 80s teams did not get to play in — it’s almost enough to lump them all in together.
  • Looking at things in a more present-day context, the nine wins through 36 games are the second-lowest total for any team over the past 10 years, ahead of only the 2014-15 Buffalo Sabres and 2017-18 Arizona Coyotes (seven wins each).
  • They are currently on pace for 20 wins this season. The lowest win total for a team over the past 10 years (excluding the lockout 2012-13 season) is 21 wins by the 2013-14 Buffalo Sabres. That would be the team’s lowest win total since winning just 17 game during the 1985-86 season.

The minus-62 goal differential

  • Entering play on Friday the Red Wings have already been outscored by 62 goals this season. That is the lowest number for an NHL team through 36 games since the 1992-93 Ottawa Senators (first-year expansion team) had a minus-89 mark.
  • It is the second-worst mark in Red Wings history, ahead of only the 1985-86 Red Wings (minus-73).
  • They are currently on pace to finish with a minus-143 mark for the season. If they do that it will be tied for the 14th worst mark in NHL history with the 1999-00 Atlanta Thrashers (first-year expansion team).
  • A year ago the worst goal differential in the NHL for the entire season was only minus-61 (Los Angeles Kings).

Basically, the 2019-20 Red Wings are competing at the same level as a bad first-year expansion franchise.

Jack Eichel’s 17-game point streak

In the eyes of the NHL — at least for record-keeping purposes — Eichel’s point streak officially came to an end on Thursday night when he sat out the Buffalo Sabres’ 6-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers with an upper-body injury.

If that seems unfair, well, it kind of is. Especially if Eichel returns to the lineup and keeps piling up points in more games.

But with the streak officially “over” it is worth celebrating what he did over the past month for the Sabres.

Since the start of the streak on Nov. 16…

  • He is the NHL’s leading goal-scorer (16), leading point producer (31), is a league-best plus-17, has the most even-strength points (24), is tied with the fifth-most shots on goal (67), and has the second-most game-winning goals (3).
  • Eichel recorded multiple points in nine of the 17 games, including four three-point games and one four-point game.
  • Of his 31 points, 23 of them are “primary” points, meaning he actually scores the goal or has the first assist. The only other Sabres player with more than 10 primary points during that stretch is Victor Olofsson, one of Eichel’s linemates.
  • He scored or assisted on 54 percent of the team’s goals during the 17 games. Eichel was on the ice for 71 percent of the team’s goals.
  • The team had a 24-10 goal differential and controlled more than 52 percent of the total shot attempts when he was on the ice during 5-on-5 play. When he is off the ice the Sabres are being outscored 15-23 and control just 50 percent of the total shot attempts.

Even when you go beyond the streak, Eichel is once again one of the league’s most productive players and playing at an MVP level. He is the biggest reason the team is still hanging around in the Atlantic Division playoff race.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Five players looking for a fresh start in 2020

By Joey AlfieriDec 20, 2019, 10:39 AM EST
The year is winding down and some people around the NHL will be happier to see it come to an end than others. 2019 was kind to players like Ryan O'Reilly, Nikita Kucherov and Mark Giordano, but there are others who are ready for a fresh start and a new year.

Who needs a new beginning?

Let’s take a look:

Andreas Athanasiou – Detroit Red Wings: 

Athanasiou put together his first 30-goal campaign last season, which increased expectations for him heading into 2019-20. But things haven’t gone nearly as well for him this year. The Red Wings forward has scored just five times in his first 32 games. And although the plus/minus stat is no longer as relevant as it used to be, it’s hard to ignore his league-worst minus-35 rating.

As difficult as this season has been for him, there would be no shortage of teams willing to trade for him if the Red Wings made him available. He’s fast, he can score and Detroit would be silly to give him away.

General manager Steve Yzerman wasn’t born yesterday, so he knows that players like Athanasiou don’t grow on trees. The rebuilding Wings should be as patient as they can be with their speedy winger, but he needs the calendar to turn to 2020 in a hurry.

•  Alex Galchenyuk – Pittsburgh Penguins: 

Since the start of 2018, Galchenyuk has played for three different teams and he’s been traded twice. He went from Montreal to Arizona and then from Arizona to Pittsburgh. That’s not a good sign for any player, let alone someone who is still relatively young and who’s scored 30 goals in the NHL before.

The Coyotes gave up Max Domi to get their hands on Galchenyuk, who they believed could be a full-time center in the NHL. Not only did he not last down the middle, but the ‘Yotes decided they had seen enough of him in just one year. They didn’t give him away, as he was part of a trade for Phil Kessel, but that’s probably not the scenario they had in mind when they acquired him.

Things haven’t gone much better for him in Pittsburgh, either. He’s battled through injuries and a lack of consistency that has seemed to plague him for a while now. Even with all the injuries the Penguins are going through, Galchenyuk remains on the team’s fourth line.

Galchenyuk’s had multiple changes of scenery and they haven’t worked out well for him. What’s next?

•  Shayne Gostisbehere – Philadelphia Flyers:

Gostisbehere is a prime “change of scenery” candidate heading into the new year. The 26-year-old struggled last season under head coaches Dave Hakstol and Scott Gordon, and not much has changed with Alain Vigneault behind the bench in 2019-20.

After scoring 65 points in 78 games in 2017-18, Gostisbehere managed to pick up 37 points in the same amount of contests last year. This season, things have gotten even worse offensively, as he’s amassed five goals and 11 points in 32 contests.

The Flyers defender was even made a healthy scratch in three consecutive games between Nov. 23-27. Yeah, that’s how bad things have been for him this season. Now that he’s put together back-to-back difficult seasons, it wouldn’t be surprising to see general manager Chuck Fletcher unload him before the trade deadline.

• Ilya Kovalchuk – Free Agent: 

Imagine signing a three-year, $18 million deal on July 1st 2018 and never even making it to the mid-way point of the contract. That’s exactly what happened to Kovalchuk in Los Angeles. The Kings were so fed up with the 36-year-old that they were willing to keep dead money on the cap this year and next year just to get rid of him.

The Russian winger put up respectable numbers last season when he scored 16 goals and 34 points in 64 games, but those didn’t justify the commitment they made to him two summers ago.

Now, Kovalchuk is reportedly willing to play for peanuts and he wants to be on a contender. The questions is, who is willing to take him on at this point?

If you pro-rate last year’s totals over 82 games, he was on pace to score 21 goals. You’d think that a team would be willing to take a shot at a 20-goal scorer if it were to cost them around $1 million. Will anyone do it? Is a general manager going to pull that trigger on that kind of deal?

P.K. Subban – New Jersey Devils:

Expectations around the New Jersey Devils increased once they acquired Subban from the Nashville Predators on Day 2 of the 2019 NHL Draft. Instead of taking them to another level, the veteran has struggled mightily. He’s accumulated just two goals and three assists in 33 games this season and he’s failed to pick up a point in 21 straight games.

The 30-year-old has two years remaining on his contract that comes with a cap hit of $9 million. That means that he’ll probably have to work through his current issues in New Jersey, as it would be shocking to see anyone trade for him at this point.

Subban has dealt with a couple of different injuries over the last few seasons, including a back ailment he had to fight through over the last few seasons. Is that what’s slowing him down right now?

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.