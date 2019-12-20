Three Stars

1) Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

One of the most dynamic players in the NHL had another terrific night, recording four points in the Blackhawks’ 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets. His goal late in the third, which extended Chicago’s lead to three goals, was another example of how lethal his release has been since entering the NHL in 2007. Chicago is stuck at the bottom of the powerful Central Division but Kane is a thrill to watch night in and night out.

2) Max Domi, Montreal Canadiens

When a forward enters the offensive zone with control of the puck, it is a rare sighting when they just wind up and let one fly. Especially in three-on-three overtime when puck possession is of the utmost importance. But on Thursday night, Domi stepped into a slap shot and hammered the puck past David Rittich to lead Montreal to a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames

3) James van Riemsdyk, Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have been dealing with an emotional roller coaster this past week due to the horrible news about Oskar Lindblom. But, the team took advantage of the Jack Eichel-less Buffalo Sabres and earned a 6-1 feel-good win. The power forward muscled his way to the front of the net and tipped in a loose puck late in the first period to collect his first goal of the night. Then, van Riemsdyk was the beneficiary of a fortunate bounce when the puck trickled off a defender and in.

Highlights of the Night

Roman Josi should consider switching positions if he could dangle like this

Varlamov entered the save-of-the-year competition with this glove stop.

Other notable performances from Thursday

Elias Pettersson — The 21-year-old scored twice as the Canucks held off the Vegas Golden Knights and snapped a three-game losing streak. The Canucks improved to 9-2-1 when Pettersson has scored this season according to Sportsnet.

Tyler Seguin — The Dallas Stars alternate captain was one of five players in the NHL to score an overtime-winning goal Thursday.

Mats Zuccarello — The Norwegian winger had a goal and two assists in the Minnesota Wild 8-5 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Stat of the night

The @NHLFlyers improved to 11-0-2 in their last 13 regular-season home games against the Sabres dating to Feb. 16, 2012 (BUF: 2-10-1). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/Y9EJzbEmKJ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 20, 2019

With his OT winner, #GoHabsGo Max Domi has 9 points during his current 5-game point streak vs the Flames (3 G, 6 A). — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 20, 2019

Scores

New York Islanders 3, Boston Bruins 2 (SO)

Dallas Stars 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (OT)

Philadelphia Flyers 6, Buffalo Sabres 1

Columbus Blue Jackets 3, Los Angeles Kings 2 (OT)

Ottawa Senators 5, Nashville Predators 4 (OT)

Chicago Blackhawks 4, Winnipeg Jets 1

Carolina Hurricanes 3, Colorado Avalanche 1

Montreal Canadiens 4, Calgary Flames 3(OT)

Minnesota Wild 8, Arizona Coyotes 5

Vancouver Canucks 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4 (OT)