Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Islanders visit Bruins on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyDec 19, 2019, 6:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Boston has won the last seven meetings against the Islanders and 12 of the last 14 dating back to 2015. New York’s last win vs. Boston was on Jan. 16, 2017 when they won at TD Garden, 4-0. Claude Julien was the Bruins coach and Jack Capuano helmed the Islanders in that game in his final game as coach before Doug Weight took over.

The Bruins have lost six of their last seven (1-4-2) since winning eight straight. Boston’s recent struggles have been both on the road and at home, but the home decline is especially notable considering how they started the season. The Bruins began the season without a regulation home loss in its first 16 games in Boston going 12-0-4. They have since lost three straight home games (0-1-2) including suffering that first regulation home defeat.

For the Islanders, despite winning three of their last four, they’ve gone 6-5-0 over the last 11 games since a franchise record 17-game point streak (15-0-2 stretch).

Last season, the Islanders led the league in goals against and have been led again by their defense thus far this season, ranking fourth (2.50 goals against/game). One notable aspect to this is the split time in net by Thomas Greiss and Semyon Varlamov, who have not only each started 16 games but neither have started consecutive games – they’ve alternated each game the entire season.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins
WHERE: TD Garden
WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

ISLANDERS
Ross JohnstonMatt BarzalJosh Bailey
Anthony BeauvillierBrock NelsonThomas Kuhnhackl
Anders LeeDerick BrassardJordan Eberle
Matt MartinCasey CizikasCal Clutterbuck

Nick LeddyJohnny Boychuk
Adam PelechRyan Pulock
Devon ToewsScott Mayfield

Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov

BRUINS
Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak
Jake DeBruskDavid KrejciDanton Heinen
Anders BjorkCharlie CoyleChris Wagner
Joakim NordstromSean KuralyDavid Backes

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy
Torey KrugBrandon Carlo
Matt GrzelcykConnor Clifton

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

Kathryn Tappen will anchor Thursday night’s studio coverage with Mike Milbury and Jeremy Roenick. Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko, and Pierre McGuire will call the action from TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

Lightning need Nikita Kucherov to shake off benching by Cooper

By James O'BrienDec 19, 2019, 2:40 PM EST
4 Comments

Jon Cooper owed Anthony Cirelli some serious gratitude on Tuesday night. After all, the heat would have been on if Cooper benched Nikita Kucherov and the Lightning lost to the squalid Senators.

Cirelli scored a sensational overtime goal to secure a win for the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Ottawa Senators. In doing so, Cirelli bailed out Cooper — to an extent — after the Bolts head coach made that highly questionable decision to bench Kucherov for most of the third period and overtime of that 4-3 OT win.

Even with that narrow victory, Cooper’s coaching decision inspired scrutiny. Some Lightning fans poured over tape to study Kucherov’s body language following the victory.

The mistake that likely inspired Kucherov’s benching

Cooper likely benched Nikita Kucherov because of a turnover that opened the door for this Anthony Duclair goal:

People searched for visual cues of frustration from Kucherov because, for the most part, the team wasn’t very transparent about the benching. Kucherov declined to comment after the game, while Cooper’s response was fairly cookie-cutter.

“As a coach you have to make decisions and what was best for us to win tonight. It was our decision,” Cooper said, via Lightning radio analyst Caley Chelios. “He’s a huge part of our team, it could be anybody.”

How will Kucherov respond?

Yes, Kucherov took too much of a risk in trying to beat multiple defenders before that turnover. Cooper gives off the vibe of being fairly player-friendly, but every now and then, he might push the limits, and this seems to be one of those times.

The decision reeks of scapegoating, so Cooper should tread lightly.

While Kucherov isn’t on the outrageous pace that powered him to a 2019 Hart Trophy, he remains the straw that stirs the drink for Tampa Bay. Looking at underlying metrics such as his 2018-19 versus 2019-20 heatmaps at Hockey Viz, you could argue that Kucherov’s been just as dominant in certain ways:

Floating the argument that this was a risky move by Cooper isn’t so outrageous.

After all, Kucherov’s shown evidence that a fiery temperament that likely drives him to dominate might also push him to bristle at slights. Kucherov lost his cool before the hit that drew a seismic suspension during that Round 1 sweep against the Blue Jackets, and he also griped about the quality of his linemates after a rare season where the Lightning missed the playoffs.

So, in benching Kucherov, was Cooper playing with fire?

For what it’s worth, Steven Stamkos shrugged off such concerns heading into Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars.

Lightning need to put together some strong stretches

One way or another, the Lightning must start to climb the ranks as this telling stretch winds down.

They’ve won five of eight games during a home-heavy December, which is … fine. Still, their 17-12-3 record (37 points) leaves them out of playoff position today. Four of their next five games are at home, so the Lightning must strike while the iron is hot.

Whether Kucherov was left hot-headed by the benching or not.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Hockey-playing Seidl brothers from Congo meet Devils’ P.K. Subban

NBC / TODAY
By Sean LeahyDec 19, 2019, 12:57 PM EST
Adopted from an orphanage in Congo, brothers Sawyer and Simon Seidl are now budding ice hockey stars in Minnesota. TODAY introduced them to their idol, P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils – and in Studio 1A, they get a special holiday surprise.

Craig Melvin of NBC’s “Today” told the family’s story back in October, which caught the eye of the Devils defenseman and his fiancée Lindsey Vonn.

NHL on NBCSN: Bruins vs. Islanders in clash of East powers

By James O'BrienDec 19, 2019, 11:48 AM EST
1 Comment

The Bruins and Islanders head into Thursday in some of the league's most comfortable playoff positions. Even so, don't be surprised if recent events leave them both a little unsettled.

The Bruins and Islanders head into Thursday in some of the league’s most comfortable playoff positions. Even so, don’t be surprised if recent events leave them both a little unsettled.

Just a bump in the road for the Islanders?

Brushing off a recent stumble should be easier for the Islanders.

Yes, it had to be jarring for Barry Trotz to see his old team, the Nashville Predators, absolutely bash his Islanders 8-3 on Tuesday. Depicting it as an anomaly isn’t very difficult, however, since that loss ended a three game-winning streak, and merely pushed the Isles to an impressive 22-8-2 record.

“You just put it in perspective,” Trotz said on Wednesday, via the Islanders’ website. “We’re not pleased that we lost 8-3, that’s for sure, but you’ve got to put it into the right context. I’ve tried to put every win and loss [in the right context]. I’ve probably been more mad after a couple of wins than an 8-3 loss last night because some games we stunk and we stole the game. Last night it just wasn’t our night.”

Dismissing the challenge isn’t totally appropriate for the Islanders, mind you. The Athletic’s Arthur Staple points out (sub required) that the Islanders allowed two power-play goals in three of their last five games, and could struggle similarly against Boston’s dangerous man advantage.

But the Islanders have less to be concerned about than their opponents.

[COVERAGE OF ISLANDERS – BRUINS BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

Bumbling Bruins

Forgive the B’s if they feel like November’s eight-game winning streak is a distant memory.

The Bruins started 2019-20 at a feverishly hot pace, with some of their numbers looking unsustainable. Consider their latest stretch the hockey equivalent of a bill coming due.

Following that eight-game winning streak, the Bruins lost five games in a row from Dec. 5-12. They also began their current four-game homestand with a 4-3 OT loss to lowly Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Panicking altogether would be silly considering Boston’s 21-7-7 record (representing a 10-point edge for the Atlantic Division title), but this team is shooting for more meaningful banners. The Bruins play their next three games at home before the holiday break, and six of their next eight at home overall, so this is a good time to wake up.

Patrice Bergeron indicated to The Athletic’s Joe McDonald (sub required) that the Bruins are aware of the opportunity, and challenge.

“You break it down in small portions and right now it’s four big games before having a couple of days of rest, so leave everything on the line,” Bergeron said. “We know what’s at stake. It’s big points on the table and we’re ready for them.”

Interesting test for Islanders and Bruins

The Bruins and Islanders meet for the first of their three 2019-20 regular season matchups on Thursday. While some might peg the Bruins as a bit more explosive, Islanders defenseman Devon Toews notes enough similarities that this could come down to attention to detail.

“It sounds a lot like us when you look at it,” Toews said about the Bruins’ style and strengths. “We give teams a fit in our own end and they do the same. We’re going to be challenged to create our own opportunities as well as shut their opportunities down. They’ve got great goaltending and we’ve got great goaltending. It’s going to be a battle of little details.”

Kathryn Tappen will anchor Thursday night’s studio coverage with Mike Milbury and Jeremy Roenick. Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko, and Pierre McGuire will call the action from TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Intriguing updates for Dustin Byfuglien, Justin Williams

By James O'BrienDec 19, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• As Dustin Byfuglien mends his ankle, it’s possible the Jets might also mend their relationship with the defenseman. A possible arbitration hearing complicates things, although if the healing goes especially well, maybe it will become a moot point? (Winnipeg Free Press)

• Speaking of a veteran player who may or may not retire, Justin Williams continues to “ramp up” his skating. Also like Byfuglien, it’s not certain that Williams would return to his most recent team (in his case, the Hurricanes). Although, in Williams’ case, a cap crunch might force a different path, rather than the hard feelings that might be swirling around Byfuglien and the Jets.  (TSN)

Viktor Arvidsson could return soon for the Predators, which would be huge for a hit-or-miss Nashville team. (The Tennessean)

• Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray delivered tough injury news for Troy Terry, and Derek Grant. The outlook is sunnier for Jacob Larsson, at least. (Ducks website)

• Was the Los Angeles Kings – Ilya Kovalchuk relationship doomed from the start? (Jewels from the Crown)

• The Blues are surviving without Vladimir Tarasenko, and it’s not only due to defense and goaltending. (Sportsnet)

• In a vacuum, the Coyotes won the Taylor Hall trade, particularly because of it not being very costly. When you add the context of the teams (include the Blues) who missed out on Hall, it becomes an even bigger win for Arizona. (Yahoo)

• You’d think a backup goalie would get more support than a starter. Yet, in the case of the Flames, they haven’t scored many goals when Cam Talbot has been in net. (Flames Nation)

• Sometimes, jersey retirements soothe fans who need to bask in nostalgia rather than focus on the future. In this case, though, maybe the Islanders’ hot play under Barry Trotz is a great time to revisit the golden years? Either way, the Islanders are retiring John Tonelli’s 27 and Butch Goring’s 91 in February. (Islanders website)

• Breaking down Team USA’s promising patch of prospects heading into the WJC. (McKeen’s Hockey/Rotoworld)

• Elliotte Friedman rattled off the latest edition of “31 Thoughts” on Wednesday. (Sportsnet)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.