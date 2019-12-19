More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

PHT Morning Skate: Intriguing updates for Dustin Byfuglien, Justin Williams

By James O'BrienDec 19, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• As Dustin Byfuglien mends his ankle, it’s possible the Jets might also mend their relationship with the defenseman. A possible arbitration hearing complicates things, although if the healing goes especially well, maybe it will become a moot point? (Winnipeg Free Press)

• Speaking of a veteran player who may or may not retire, Justin Williams continues to “ramp up” his skating. Also like Byfuglien, it’s not certain that Williams would return to his most recent team (in his case, the Hurricanes). Although, in Williams’ case, a cap crunch might force a different path, rather than the hard feelings that might be swirling around Byfuglien and the Jets.  (TSN)

Viktor Arvidsson could return soon for the Predators, which would be huge for a hit-or-miss Nashville team. (The Tennessean)

• Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray delivered tough injury news for Troy Terry, and Derek Grant. The outlook is sunnier for Jacob Larsson, at least. (Ducks website)

• Was the Los Angeles Kings – Ilya Kovalchuk relationship doomed from the start? (Jewels from the Crown)

• The Blues are surviving without Vladimir Tarasenko, and it’s not only due to defense and goaltending. (Sportsnet)

• In a vacuum, the Coyotes won the Taylor Hall trade, particularly because of it not being very costly. When you add the context of the teams (include the Blues) who missed out on Hall, it becomes an even bigger win for Arizona. (Yahoo)

• You’d think a backup goalie would get more support than a starter. Yet, in the case of the Flames, they haven’t scored many goals when Cam Talbot has been in net. (Flames Nation)

• Sometimes, jersey retirements soothe fans who need to bask in nostalgia rather than focus on the future. In this case, though, maybe the Islanders’ hot play under Barry Trotz is a great time to revisit the golden years? Either way, the Islanders are retiring John Tonelli’s 27 and Butch Goring’s 91 in February. (Islanders website)

• Breaking down Team USA’s promising patch of prospects heading into the WJC. (McKeen’s Hockey/Rotoworld)

• Elliotte Friedman rattled off the latest edition of “31 Thoughts” on Wednesday. (Sportsnet)

Our Line Starts podcast: Shanahan tells Olympic stories; breaking down the Hall trade

By Sean LeahyDec 19, 2019, 7:59 AM EST
Paul Burmeister, Jeremy Roenick, and Anson Carter analyze the Taylor Hall deal. Does he make the Coyotes a Cup contender? Where does New Jersey go from here? The guys also reveal their All-Decade forward selections. Plus, Pierre McGuire interviews Brendan Shanahan, who talks about his relationship with Mike Babcock, and how coming up short in the Olympics in 1998 fueled him en route to gold in 2002.

0:00-1:50 Intros
1:50-15:30 Breaking down the Taylor Hall trade
15:30-47:45 Pierre McGuire interviews Brendan Shanahan
47:45-End JR and Anson pick forwards for the All-Decade team

The Buzzer: Blues, Avalanche continue to be class of West

Jake Allen of St. Louis Blues
Getty Images
By Scott CharlesDec 19, 2019, 1:05 AM EST
Three Stars

1) Jake Allen, St. Louis Blues

Allen lost his starting job to Jordan Binnington last season, but the backup goaltender has become a critical position as load management continues to be a hot topic. Binnington took over the starting role in January and has never gone through the rigors of a full NHL season. Allen made 35 saves Wednesday as the Blues defeated the Oilers 2-1 and picked up their fourth straight victory.

2) Pavel Francouz, Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche are the hottest team in the NHL and might have a goalie controversy on their hands. Francouz has been stellar between the pipes while Grubauer missed a few games with a lower-body injury. The Czech netminder made 31 saves as the Avalanche rebounded from their first regulation loss in 10 games earlier this week. With a 9-1-1 record in the past 11 games, the Avalanche appear to be ready to fight the Blues for the Central Division title.

3) Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils

With Taylor Hall gone, Palmieri has risen to the top of the Devils depth chart as their go-to scoring forward. He might be a prime chip at this year’s trade deadline with another year remaining at a manageable $4.65 million AAV. Cam Fowler refused to challenge Palmieri before the alternate captain wired a wrist shot to give the Devils a one-goal lead in their 3-1 victory over the Ducks.

Highlights of the Night

MacKinnon had two must-see moments on one goal in the second period against the Blackhawks. The way he collected the puck just outside the blueline, and then the wicked wrister that bounced off the cross-bar and in.

Brayden Schenn didn’t waste much time on this breakaway

Stat of the Night

Scores

New Jersey Devils 3, Anaheim Ducks 1
Colorado Avalanche 3, Chicago Blackhawks 1
St. Louis Blues 2, Edmonton Oilers 1

Francouz continues to impress in win over Blackhawks

By Scott CharlesDec 18, 2019, 11:54 PM EST
Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen each scored in the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Pavel Francouz made 31 saves in his 10th victory and continued his impressive rookie campaign.

MacKinnon extended his point streak to six games with a pretty bar-down goal which went on to be the eventual game-winning goal.

Corey Crawford made 32 saves, but Chicago fell for the third time in four games.

Francouz continuing to push for more playing time

The Czech goalie returned to the net and the Avalanche returned to their winning ways. Francouz has made a strong push to be considered the starting goaltender with a 5-0-1 record in his past six games and a stellar 10-2-1 overall mark this season.

His calm demeanor in the crease has inspired confidence in the Avalanche skaters and allows them to play with a natural freedom on the ice. Philipp Grubauer returned from a lower-body injury and started the only regulation loss during the 9-1-1 stretch for Colorado.

Francouz has only played 15 games this season but could find himself in between the pipes when the puck drops in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Burakovsky producing

Colorado general manager Joe Sakic paid a hefty price this summer to bring in Andre Burakovsky but the talented Russian winger has fit in nicely with the Avalanche. The 24-year-old notched his 13th goal of the season with a nifty wrist shot from the top of the left circle that caught Corey Crawford off guard to give Colorado a 3-1 lead in the second period.

The Avs’ biggest roster challenge was lengthening the lineup and getting the necessary secondary scoring needed to advance in the postseason. Burakovsky has helped fill the need and is on track to surpass his career high in points and set himself up for a nice payday this summer.

Note:

Duncan Keith returned for Chicago after missing the previous nine games with a groin injury. The alternate captain recorded six shots on goal in 23:16 of ice time.

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks livestream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyDec 18, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

A couple of Central Division teams headed in opposite directions meet in the third of four regular-season matchups. The Avalanche have won the first two and, despite coming off a loss, enter this game having won eight of their last 10 (8-1-1), including those two games against Chicago back on Nov. 29 and 30. Colorado is on the right track towards a third straight playoff appearance, while the Blackhawks sit last in the division and may miss the postseason for a third consecutive year.

Perhaps overshadowed by Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, David Pastrnak, and Brad Marchand, Nathan MacKinnon is having another MVP caliber season. The 24-year- old No. 1 pick in 2013 is improving his totals each year:

Patrick Kane is once again pacing the Hawks in goals (18) and points (40) this season (he’s led Chicago in points each of the last four seasons and goals three of the last four years). Kane also scored two games ago at St. Louis, so he enters this game with four goals in the last two games and is on pace for a second straight 40-goal season (on pace for 43 after he had 44 last year…career high is 46 in 2015-16).

Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner have split time in net this season, exactly, with each starting 17 games. Chicago signed Lehner to a one-year deal this past offseason to help improve the position and alleviate some pressure off their starter. So far, Lehner, a Vezina finalist a season ago with the Islanders, could be on his way to seeing his number of starts increase.

Despite Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog returning, the Avs can’t seem to get fully healthy as defenseman Cale Makar recently hit the injury report. He’s missed the last four games with an upper-body injury. On top of this, Erik Johnson remains week-to-week with an upper-body injury, having last played on Nov. 23. Neither traveled for this road trip.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks
WHERE: United Center
WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Blackhawks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

AVALANCHE
Andre Burakovsky – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen
Gabriel Landeskog – Nazem KadriJoonas Donskoi
Valeri NichushkinPierre-Edouard BellemareMatt Calvert
Matt NietoTyson JostJ.T. Compher

Samuel GirardNikita Zadorov
Ian ColeRyan Graves
Calle RosenMark Barberio

Starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer

BLACKHAWKS
Dominik KubalikJonathan ToewsBrandon Saad
Alex NylanderDylan Strome – Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincatKirby DachRyan Carpenter
Dylan SikuraDavid KampfMatthew Highmore

Duncan KeithConnor Murphy
Dennis GilbertErik Gustafsson
Ollia Maatta – Adam Boqvist

Starting goalie: Corey Crawford

Kathryn Tappen will host Wednesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Mike Milbury and Keith Jones and NHL insider Darren Dreger. For the first time, NBC Sports will feature two ‘Inside-the-Glass’ commentators on this week’s Wednesday Night Hockey broadcast, as Eddie Olczyk will join analyst Brian Boucher to call the action from ice-level. John Forslund will handle play-by-play duties from United Center in Chicago, Ill.