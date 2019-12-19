More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

NHL on NBCSN: Bruins vs. Islanders in clash of East powers

By James O'BrienDec 19, 2019, 11:48 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Bruins and Islanders head into Thursday in some of the league’s most comfortable playoff positions. Even so, don’t be surprised if recent events leave them both a little unsettled.

Just a bump in the road for the Islanders?

Brushing off a recent stumble should be easier for the Islanders.

Yes, it had to be jarring for Barry Trotz to see his old team, the Nashville Predators, absolutely bash his Islanders 8-3 on Tuesday. Depicting it as an anomaly isn’t very difficult, however, since that loss ended a three game-winning streak, and merely pushed the Isles to an impressive 22-8-2 record.

“You just put it in perspective,” Trotz said on Wednesday, via the Islanders’ website. “We’re not pleased that we lost 8-3, that’s for sure, but you’ve got to put it into the right context. I’ve tried to put every win and loss [in the right context]. I’ve probably been more mad after a couple of wins than an 8-3 loss last night because some games we stunk and we stole the game. Last night it just wasn’t our night.”

Dismissing the challenge isn’t totally appropriate for the Islanders, mind you. The Athletic’s Arthur Staple points out (sub required) that the Islanders allowed two power-play goals in three of their last five games, and could struggle similarly against Boston’s dangerous man advantage.

But the Islanders have less to be concerned about than their opponents.

Bumbling Bruins

Forgive the B’s if they feel like November’s eight-game winning streak is a distant memory.

The Bruins started 2019-20 at a feverishly hot pace, with some of their numbers looking unsustainable. Consider their latest stretch the hockey equivalent of a bill coming due.

Following that eight-game winning streak, the Bruins lost five games in a row from Dec. 5-12. They also began their current four-game homestand with a 4-3 OT loss to lowly Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Panicking altogether would be silly considering Boston’s 21-7-7 record (representing a 10-point edge for the Atlantic Division title), but this team is shooting for more meaningful banners. The Bruins play their next three games at home before the holiday break, and six of their next eight at home overall, so this is a good time to wake up.

Patrice Bergeron indicated to The Athletic’s Joe McDonald (sub required) that the Bruins are aware of the opportunity, and challenge.

“You break it down in small portions and right now it’s four big games before having a couple of days of rest, so leave everything on the line,” Bergeron said. “We know what’s at stake. It’s big points on the table and we’re ready for them.”

Interesting test for Islanders and Bruins

The Bruins and Islanders meet for the first of their three 2019-20 regular season matchups on Thursday. While some might peg the Bruins as a bit more explosive, Islanders defenseman Devon Toews notes enough similarities that this could come down to attention to detail.

“It sounds a lot like us when you look at it,” Toews said about the Bruins’ style and strengths. “We give teams a fit in our own end and they do the same. We’re going to be challenged to create our own opportunities as well as shut their opportunities down. They’ve got great goaltending and we’ve got great goaltending. It’s going to be a battle of little details.”

Kathryn Tappen will anchor Thursday night’s studio coverage with Mike Milbury and Jeremy Roenick. Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko, and Pierre McGuire will call the action from TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Hockey-playing Seidl brothers from Congo meet Devils’ P.K. Subban

NBC / TODAY
By Sean LeahyDec 19, 2019, 12:57 PM EST
Adopted from an orphanage in Congo, brothers Sawyer and Simon Seidl are now budding ice hockey stars in Minnesota. TODAY introduced them to their idol, P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils – and in Studio 1A, they get a special holiday surprise.

Craig Melvin of NBC’s “Today” told the family’s story back in October, which caught the eye of the Devils defenseman and his fiancée Lindsey Vonn.

PHT Morning Skate: Intriguing updates for Dustin Byfuglien, Justin Williams

By James O'BrienDec 19, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• As Dustin Byfuglien mends his ankle, it’s possible the Jets might also mend their relationship with the defenseman. A possible arbitration hearing complicates things, although if the healing goes especially well, maybe it will become a moot point? (Winnipeg Free Press)

• Speaking of a veteran player who may or may not retire, Justin Williams continues to “ramp up” his skating. Also like Byfuglien, it’s not certain that Williams would return to his most recent team (in his case, the Hurricanes). Although, in Williams’ case, a cap crunch might force a different path, rather than the hard feelings that might be swirling around Byfuglien and the Jets.  (TSN)

Viktor Arvidsson could return soon for the Predators, which would be huge for a hit-or-miss Nashville team. (The Tennessean)

• Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray delivered tough injury news for Troy Terry, and Derek Grant. The outlook is sunnier for Jacob Larsson, at least. (Ducks website)

• Was the Los Angeles Kings – Ilya Kovalchuk relationship doomed from the start? (Jewels from the Crown)

• The Blues are surviving without Vladimir Tarasenko, and it’s not only due to defense and goaltending. (Sportsnet)

• In a vacuum, the Coyotes won the Taylor Hall trade, particularly because of it not being very costly. When you add the context of the teams (include the Blues) who missed out on Hall, it becomes an even bigger win for Arizona. (Yahoo)

• You’d think a backup goalie would get more support than a starter. Yet, in the case of the Flames, they haven’t scored many goals when Cam Talbot has been in net. (Flames Nation)

• Sometimes, jersey retirements soothe fans who need to bask in nostalgia rather than focus on the future. In this case, though, maybe the Islanders’ hot play under Barry Trotz is a great time to revisit the golden years? Either way, the Islanders are retiring John Tonelli’s 27 and Butch Goring’s 91 in February. (Islanders website)

• Breaking down Team USA’s promising patch of prospects heading into the WJC. (McKeen’s Hockey/Rotoworld)

• Elliotte Friedman rattled off the latest edition of “31 Thoughts” on Wednesday. (Sportsnet)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Our Line Starts podcast: Shanahan tells Olympic stories; breaking down the Hall trade

By Sean LeahyDec 19, 2019, 7:59 AM EST
Paul Burmeister, Jeremy Roenick, and Anson Carter analyze the Taylor Hall deal. Does he make the Coyotes a Cup contender? Where does New Jersey go from here? The guys also reveal their All-Decade forward selections. Plus, Pierre McGuire interviews Brendan Shanahan, who talks about his relationship with Mike Babcock, and how coming up short in the Olympics in 1998 fueled him en route to gold in 2002.

0:00-1:50 Intros
1:50-15:30 Breaking down the Taylor Hall trade
15:30-47:45 Pierre McGuire interviews Brendan Shanahan
47:45-End JR and Anson pick forwards for the All-Decade team

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ growing roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The new weekly podcast, which will publish Wednesdays, will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

The Buzzer: Blues, Avalanche continue to be class of West

Jake Allen of St. Louis Blues
Getty Images
By Scott CharlesDec 19, 2019, 1:05 AM EST
Three Stars

1) Jake Allen, St. Louis Blues

Allen lost his starting job to Jordan Binnington last season, but the backup goaltender has become a critical position as load management continues to be a hot topic. Binnington took over the starting role in January and has never gone through the rigors of a full NHL season. Allen made 35 saves Wednesday as the Blues defeated the Oilers 2-1 and picked up their fourth straight victory.

2) Pavel Francouz, Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche are the hottest team in the NHL and might have a goalie controversy on their hands. Francouz has been stellar between the pipes while Grubauer missed a few games with a lower-body injury. The Czech netminder made 31 saves as the Avalanche rebounded from their first regulation loss in 10 games earlier this week. With a 9-1-1 record in the past 11 games, the Avalanche appear to be ready to fight the Blues for the Central Division title.

3) Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils

With Taylor Hall gone, Palmieri has risen to the top of the Devils depth chart as their go-to scoring forward. He might be a prime chip at this year’s trade deadline with another year remaining at a manageable $4.65 million AAV. Cam Fowler refused to challenge Palmieri before the alternate captain wired a wrist shot to give the Devils a one-goal lead in their 3-1 victory over the Ducks.

Highlights of the Night

MacKinnon had two must-see moments on one goal in the second period against the Blackhawks. The way he collected the puck just outside the blueline, and then the wicked wrister that bounced off the cross-bar and in.

Brayden Schenn didn’t waste much time on this breakaway

Stat of the Night

Scores

New Jersey Devils 3, Anaheim Ducks 1
Colorado Avalanche 3, Chicago Blackhawks 1
St. Louis Blues 2, Edmonton Oilers 1