More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
NHL Scores Taylor Hall Coyotes Debut
Getty

The Buzzer: Price is right for Canadiens, Malkin’s 400th goal, and Hall’s impact

By Adam GretzDec 18, 2019, 1:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

Three Stars

1. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens. If the Canadiens are going to make the playoffs they are going to need more performances like this from Price. He stopped 38 shots on Tuesday and helped the Canadiens pick up a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Price had a slow start to the season but has started to get back on track over the past couple of weeks. He has won four of his past five starts with a .952 save percentage during that stretch.

2. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes. Aho is on quite the run for the Hurricanes. His three point effort on Tuesday (including two goals to put him over the 20-goal mark for the fourth consecutive year to start his career) gives him 11 points over the past five games. His assist numbers are down a little this season, but he is currently on pace for 48 goals as he continues to have an incredible chemistry with linemate Teuvo Teravainen.

3. Taylor Hall, Arizona Coyotes. His stat line in his Coyotes debut is not one that will wow you. He finished with just one assist in 18 minutes and attempted three shots in 18 minutes of ice time. But he still did exactly what the Coyotes acquired him to do — make an impact in a close game. With the Coyotes and Sharks playing in a 2-2 tie late in the third period, Hall used his speed to win a race for a loose puck, maintain possession, and set up Oliver Ekman-Larsson for the game-winning goal. Hard to ask for more than that in a debut. He will make his home debut on Thursday when the Coyotes host the Minnesota Wild.

Other notable performances from Tuesday

  • Thanks to big nights from John Marino, Bryan Rust and Tristan Jarry the Pittsburgh Penguins were able to pick up a huge 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames. That game also featured a milestone goal for Evgeni Malkin as he scored the 400th goal of his career.
  • Craig Smith and Calle Jarnkrok both had three points as the Nashville Predators scored seven consecutive goals to rout the New York Islanders, 8-3, ending the Islanders’ 13-game point streak on home ice (they went 12-0-1 during the streak).
  • A late goal from Matt Roy and an overtime winner from Anze Kopitar helped lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 win over the slumping Boston Bruins.
  • Carter Hart made 40 saves and the Flyers’ stars (Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, and Jakub Voracek) all had big games in a 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. The Flyers and their fans also showed support for forward Oskar Lindblom during the game. Read about that here.
  • Gustav Nyquist had two points, including a goal, in his return to Detroit as the Columbus Blue Jackets picked up a 5-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Highlights of the Night

Auston Matthews scored two goals for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres, including this beauty. Read all about his game and the Maple Leafs’ big win here.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 24 shots for the Vegas Golden Knights in their 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild and none were better than this stop. He earned career win No. 453 and is just one win away from moving into a tie for sixth-place with Curtis Joseph on the NHL’s all-time wins list.

The Tampa Bay Lightning allowed a two-goal lead to slip away against the Ottawa Senators but still managed to get the win thanks to this beauty of a goal from Anthony Cirelli in overtime.

You also need to take one more look at Andrei Svechnikov‘s second lacrosse-style goal of the season for the Carolina Hurricanes. You can do that right here.

Blooper of the Night

Nikita Kucherov did not play much in the third period of the Lightning’s win, but he did score the game’s first goal. Senators goalie Marcus Hogberg losing his stick and looking completely out of sorts certainly helped.

Factoids

  • Lou Lamoriello has now been an NHL general manager for 2,500 games. [NHL PR]
  • Thomas Chabot played 37 minutes for the Senators on Tuesday night (on the second night of a back-to-back!). According to Hockey-Reference, only Dennis Wideman’s 38 minutes in 2014 are more for a regular season game. [Elliotte Friedman]
  • Jack Eichel‘s point streak is at 17 consecutive games, one away from tying the Buffalo Sabres’ franchise record. [NHL PR]

Scores

Los Angeles Kings 4, Boston Bruins 3 (OT)
Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Buffalo Sabres 3
Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Ottawa Senators 3 (OT)
Nashville Predators 8, New York Islanders 3
Philadelphia Flyers 4, Anaheim Ducks 1
Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Detroit Red Wings 3
Carolina Hurricanes 6, Winnipeg Jets 3
Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Calgary Flames 1
Montreal Canadiens 3, Vancouver Canucks 1
Vegas Golden Knights 3, Minnesota Wild 2
Arizona Coyotes 3, San Jose Sharks 2

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Svechnikov scores another lacrosse-style goal for Hurricanes (Video)

Andrei Svechnikov Lacrosse Goal
NHL
By Adam GretzDec 17, 2019, 10:32 PM EST
1 Comment

Andrei Svechnikov is perfecting the lacrosse-style goal at the NHL level.

For the second time this season the Hurricanes’ emerging superstar used the move to find the back of the net, this time pulling it off against Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

This one broke a 2-2 tie late in the second period and is his 14th goal of the season.

Have a look!

After scoring 20 goals as a rookie, Svechnikov has come back even better this season and is now on pace for more than 30 goals in year two of his career. He has been one of the best players on an increasingly exciting Hurricanes team and is one of the best young players in the league. Keep in mind he is still only 19 years old.

We have seen this move quite a bit over the years in college and junior hockey, but no one has ever really attempted at the NHL level until Svechnikov came along.

He has now successfully pulled it off twice in two months.

His first lacrosse goal came against David Rittich and the Calgary Flames back in October. And with that, every NHL goalie and defense is on notice that he is not only willing to try it, he can absolutely score with it. So be ready.

More: Svechnikov’s lacrosse-style goal is must-see

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Matthews’ incredible goal highlights Maple Leafs win: 3 takeaways

By Adam GretzDec 17, 2019, 10:06 PM EST
1 Comment

The Toronto Maple Leafs held off a late rally from the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night to pick up a 5-3 win to continue their recent surge.

Toronto has now won four out of five and is 8-4-0 under new coach Sheldon Keefe. The win also moved the Maple Leafs into a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division as they jump ahead of the Florida Panthers.

Let’s take a look at three quick takeaways from the Maple Leafs’ win.

1. It was the Auston Matthews show

Matthews scored a pair of goals for the Maple Leafs to help them jump out to a 4-1 lead. His second goal is the one that stole the show as he dangled through the Buffalo defense to score this beauty.

With his two goals on Tuesday he now has 21 through the first 35 games of the season. That is a 49-goal pace over 82 games, and the best goal-per-game average his career. He has scored at a 40-goal pace in each of his first three seasons but outside of his rookie year has never been able to play enough games to hit the mark.

Now he has a real shot at 50 goals if he stays healthy.

2. Jack Eichel kept his point streak going

The bright spot for the Sabres is the fact that Eichel continued his point streak with a goal and an assist.

He has now recorded at least one point in 17 consecutive games. He also has multiple points in seven out of the past 10 games. Eichel has been the Sabres’ best player from the moment he arrived and has seen his game reach an entirely new level this season. He is playing at an MVP level and is doing everything he can to drag this team to a playoff spot.

Actually getting this team to the playoffs is going to be a real challenge, however, especially as Toronto and Tampa Bay keep gaining ground. After Tuesday’s games the Lightning now have a better points percentage than the Sabres, while Toronto is just one point back with the same number of games played.

3. Toronto’s depth players also came through

It wasn’t just the superstars making an impact for the Maple Leafs.

The fourth line started the night with an early goal when Frederik Gauthier scored his fourth goal of the season just a few minutes into the game. That line would add a second goal later in the game when Gauthier set up Dmytro Timashov‘s third goal of the season.

The Sabres had an opportunity to tie the game in the closing minutes with a late power play, but a Marcus Johansson turnover at the blue line — with a tired power play unit on the ice — resulted in a Ilya Mikheyev empty-net goal to secure the win for Toronto.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Flyers, fans show support for Oskar Lindblom

Oskar Lindblom Flyers Fans
Getty
By Adam GretzDec 17, 2019, 8:22 PM EST
1 Comment

The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Friday that forward Oskar Lindblom has been diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, and will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season as he begins treatment.

On Tuesday, the Flyers played their first home game since the announcement and along with their fans offered support for their teammate.

All 20,000 seats in the arena had “I fight for Oskar” signs placed on them for fans when they entered the building, while the Flyers wore purple “Hockey fights cancer” shirts during warmups. The jerseys will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to Ewing’s sarcoma research.

The team is also selling #OskarStrong shirts.

Lindblom also visited the team earlier on Tuesday before their game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Coach Alain Vigneault said Lindblom was even tempted to try and skate.

Via Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I felt it was important for him, and especially important for his teammates, to see him,” coach Alain Vigneault said. “He’s got a tremendous amount of support obviously from his family and from his extended family, the Flyers, their wives and the coaches and their wives and the great fans we have here in Philly and across the states that will support him. Hockey is a real strong and good community, and Oskar is a real good person. He’s going to be around and he”s going to be back as soon as he possibly can.”

The 23-year-old Lindblom was a 2014 fifth-round draft pick by the team and has spent parts of the past three seasons playing for the team.

More: Flyers’ Lindblom diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma

Adam Gretz is a writer forPro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line atphtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

WATCH LIVE: Maple Leafs host Sabres on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyDec 17, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

A pair of 16-win teams in the Atlantic Division square off for the third of four regular-season meetings after splitting the first two matchups. These teams played a back-to-back home-and-home on Nov. 29 and 30, with each team winning at home. Both clubs enter this game having won three of their last four games and in the thick of the playoff race as we close in on the Christmas break.

Buffalo is coming off a 3-2 loss in overtime at the Islanders on Saturday as the Sabres bring a five-game point streak (3-0-2) into this contest. Despite the loss, Krueger was upbeat after the game, saying, “disappointing in overtime but generally a super effort by the guys.” Jack Eichel, who tied things late in the third period, extended his point streak to 16 games

The 23-year-old Eichel is having a career year (23 goals – second in NHL, 48 points – tied-fifth in NHL), a season after setting highs in goals (28), assists (54) and points (82). He is on pace to reach 55 goals and 115 points. Perhaps most importantly to note is that Eichel has played in all 34 games this season; he has yet to play all 82 games in a season since entering the league in 2015-16. Over the last month, Eichel has really turned it on, bringing a 16-game point streak into this contest (started on Nov. 16 when he had a career-high four goals vs. Ottawa) in which he’s totaled 29 points (15G-14A) in the span. The streak is the longest of his career, the longest by any player in the league this season and the longest by a Sabres player since Tim Connolly in 2009-10 (16 games).

The story of the season for Toronto centers on the firing of head coach Mike Babcock in late November and the turnaround under new head coach Sheldon Keefe. Babcock was let go following a sixth straight loss for Toronto that dropped its record to 9-10-4 on the season. Since Keefe took over for the Nov. 21 game at Arizona, the Leafs have gone 7-4-0. Under Babcock this season, the Maple Leafs allowed 3.43 goals/game. In 11 games with Keefe at the helm, the Leafs are allowing 2.54 goals/game.

[COVERAGE OF LEAFS-SABRES BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Sabres-Maple Leafs stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

SABRES
Victor Olofsson – Jack Eichel – Sam Reinhart
Jeff SkinnerEvan RodriguesRasmus Asplund
Jimmy VeseyMarcus JohanssonConor Sheary
Zemgus GirgensonsJohan LarssonKyle Okposo

Jake McCabeRasmus Ristolainen
Rasmus DahlinBrandon Montour
Marco ScandellaHenri Jokiharju

Starting goalie: Linus Ullmark

MAPLE LEAFS
Zach HymanJohn TavaresMitch Marner
William NylanderAuston MatthewsKasperi Kapanen
Pierre EngvallAlexander KerfootIlya Mikheyev
Trevor MooreFrederik GauthierJason Spezza

Morgan RiellyTyson Barrie
Jake MuzzinJustin Holl
Travis DermottCody Ceci

Starting goalie: Frederik Andersen

Tuesday night’s studio coverage will be hosted by Paul Burmeister alongside analysts Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter. Kenny Albert and Pierre McGuire will call Sabres-Maple Leafs from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.