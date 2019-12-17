For the second time this season the Hurricanes’ emerging superstar used the move to find the back of the net, this time pulling it off against Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.
This one broke a 2-2 tie late in the second period and is his 14th goal of the season.
Have a look!
After scoring 20 goals as a rookie, Svechnikov has come back even better this season and is now on pace for more than 30 goals in year two of his career. He has been one of the best players on an increasingly exciting Hurricanes team and is one of the best young players in the league. Keep in mind he is still only 19 years old.
We have seen this move quite a bit over the years in college and junior hockey, but no one has ever really attempted at the NHL level until Svechnikov came along.
He has now successfully pulled it off twice in two months.
His first lacrosse goal came against David Rittich and the Calgary Flames back in October. And with that, every NHL goalie and defense is on notice that he is not only willing to try it, he can absolutely score with it. So be ready.
The Toronto Maple Leafs held off a late rally from the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night to pick up a 5-3 win to continue their recent surge.
Toronto has now won four out of five and is 8-4-0 under new coach Sheldon Keefe. The win also moved the Maple Leafs into a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division as they jump ahead of the Florida Panthers.
Let’s take a look at three quick takeaways from the Maple Leafs’ win.
Matthews scored a pair of goals for the Maple Leafs to help them jump out to a 4-1 lead. His second goal is the one that stole the show as he dangled through the Buffalo defense to score this beauty.
With his two goals on Tuesday he now has 21 through the first 35 games of the season. That is a 49-goal pace over 82 games, and the best goal-per-game average his career. He has scored at a 40-goal pace in each of his first three seasons but outside of his rookie year has never been able to play enough games to hit the mark.
Now he has a real shot at 50 goals if he stays healthy.
The bright spot for the Sabres is the fact that Eichel continued his point streak with a goal and an assist.
He has now recorded at least one point in 17 consecutive games. He also has multiple points in seven out of the past 10 games. Eichel has been the Sabres’ best player from the moment he arrived and has seen his game reach an entirely new level this season. He is playing at an MVP level and is doing everything he can to drag this team to a playoff spot.
Actually getting this team to the playoffs is going to be a real challenge, however, especially as Toronto and Tampa Bay keep gaining ground. After Tuesday’s games the Lightning now have a better points percentage than the Sabres, while Toronto is just one point back with the same number of games played.
3. Toronto’s depth players also came through
It wasn’t just the superstars making an impact for the Maple Leafs.
The fourth line started the night with an early goal when Frederik Gauthier scored his fourth goal of the season just a few minutes into the game. That line would add a second goal later in the game when Gauthier set up Dmytro Timashov‘s third goal of the season.
The Sabres had an opportunity to tie the game in the closing minutes with a late power play, but a Marcus Johansson turnover at the blue line — with a tired power play unit on the ice — resulted in a Ilya Mikheyev empty-net goal to secure the win for Toronto.
The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Friday that forward Oskar Lindblom has been diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, and will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season as he begins treatment.
On Tuesday, the Flyers played their first home game since the announcement and along with their fans offered support for their teammate.
All 20,000 seats in the arena had “I fight for Oskar” signs placed on them for fans when they entered the building, while the Flyers wore purple “Hockey fights cancer” shirts during warmups. The jerseys will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to Ewing’s sarcoma research.
The team is also selling #OskarStrong shirts.
Lindblom also visited the team earlier on Tuesday before their game against the Anaheim Ducks.
Coach Alain Vigneault said Lindblom was even tempted to try and skate.
“I felt it was important for him, and especially important for his teammates, to see him,” coach Alain Vigneault said. “He’s got a tremendous amount of support obviously from his family and from his extended family, the Flyers, their wives and the coaches and their wives and the great fans we have here in Philly and across the states that will support him. Hockey is a real strong and good community, and Oskar is a real good person. He’s going to be around and he”s going to be back as soon as he possibly can.”
The 23-year-old Lindblom was a 2014 fifth-round draft pick by the team and has spent parts of the past three seasons playing for the team.
Islanders on Ho-Sang returning to organization: ‘It’s in his hands’
While the Islanders boast a mighty 22-7-2 record, Bridgeport ranks as one of the worst teams in the AHL and its lowest-scoring squad.
This sets up a situation where all parties could gain if things go well, as The Athletic’s Arthur Staples explains (sub required). Bridgeport could use the scoring and the parent club might benefit from some injury insulation. Meanwhile, Ho-Sang must prove himself to revive his professional hockey career.
“It’s in his hands”
The Islanders make it sound like the world is Ho-Sang’s oyster, although some might read a bit of a … parental tone into GM Lou Lamoriello’s remarks.
“He just has to go there and do what he has to do as a player and conform to the environment and they’ll be no issues,” Lamoriello said Tuesday, via the team website.
“He was the last cut going down to the American league, so he did have a good training camp. Where he’s at right now physically and mentally, we’ll just have to wait and see. But from our end of it, he’ll have a clean slate. It’s in his hands.”
Barry Trotz implies that it might take some time before Ho-Sang changes minds.
“Right now, he’s got to get back and get back playing before he’s even an option for me,” Trotz said.
So, it’s good that the Islanders are saying the right things. Don’t blame Ho-Sang and others for remaining frustrated, though.
The case for Ho-Sang as an NHL player
Certainly, from here, it’s maddening to see the 23-year-old fail to make a full-time NHL impact.
For quite some time, the answer seemed to be that maybe Ho-Sang should simply be playing for a different NHL team. Instead, the situation’s dragged on and on. Honestly, you could argue we’ve been waiting for some closure since Garth Snow was Islanders GM.
The rest of the NHL absorbs some of the blame, mind you. Ho-Sang passing through waivers right before the season began still leaves me scratching my head, honestly.
No, Ho-Sang isn’t perfect, but it’s hard to believe that he isn’t good enough to land a spot as one of 12 starting forwards on one of the NHL’s 31 teams.
Just about every objective sign, including this heat map from Hockey Viz, argues that Ho-Sang could benefit plenty of teams. Frankly, his defensive flaws might also be exaggerated:
Ho-Sang ultimately asked for a trade after barely failing to make the team out of training camp. The Islanders failed to “consummate” a trade, and Ho-Sang left the Islanders organization altogether since Oct. 1 … until now.
The Sound Tigers play their next game on Wednesday, but it’s unclear if Ho-Sang will be ready. Eventually, we’ll see if Ho-Sang runs with this opportunity, though — assuming the slate is truly clean.