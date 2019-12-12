The Buzzer: Avalanche keep rolling; Capitals clip Bruins

Three Stars
1. T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals.
With only one goal in his previous 10 games, Oshie scored two beautiful goals in the Capitals’ 3-2 win against the Bruins on Wednesday Night Hockey. The American forward recorded a power-play goal early in the second period to knot the score 1-1. Oshie rang a shot off the crossbar after a crafty deke and then found the loose puck behind Jaroslav Halak to pick up his 12th of the season. Then, Oshie scored the goal of the night when he avoided Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton and converted a breakaway opportunity to give Washington a 2-1 lead.
2. Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche.
In his sixth game back since suffering a lower-body injury that kept him out of the lineup for 16 games, Rantanen notched two goals to help the Colorado Avalanche earn a 3-1 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Finnish forward tapped in a pretty pass from Nathan MacKinnon to extend the Avalanche advantage to 2-0 in the second period. In the third, Rantanen sealed the game after Nazem Kadri delivered a perfect pass. Colorado has kept pace in the competitive Central Division with Rantanen sidelined, but will now look to emerge as the class of the division with the return of its star forward.
3. Cayden Primeau, Montreal Canadiens.
The first NHL win for any goaltender is always a special moment. Primeau made 35 saves as the Montreal Canadiens skated to a 3-2 victory against the Ottawa Senators. Primeau, 20, was the No. 199 pick of the 2017 NHL Draft and is the son of former NHL All-Star forward Keith Primeau. He was recalled from the Canadiens’ American Hockey League affiliate on Tuesday after Montreal placed Keith Kinkaid on waivers.
Highlights of the Night
Oshie performed a nifty deke around a Bruins defender, then converted a breakaway while drawing a penalty.
Carter Hart submitted another candidate for the save of the year with this impressive glove save.
Factoids
- Carlson (33 GP) required the fewest games by a defenseman to record his 45th point of a season since Al MacInnis in 1990-91 (32 GP w/ CGY). [NHL PR]
-
Carlson’s five game-winning goals (33 GP) are one shy of the Capitals’ single-season franchise record by defensemen (Kevin Hatcher: 6 in 83 GP, 1992-93). [NHL PR]
-
Only four goaltenders in Canadiens history recorded their first NHL win at a younger age than Primeau. [NHL PR]
- Primeau is the second goalie in as many seasons to record his first NHL win prior to his 21st birthday. The other: Carter Hart on Dec. 18, 2018 w/ PHI (20 years, 127 days). [NHL PR]
- Rantanen has collected 20 points in 15 or fewer games for the second time in his career [NHL PR].
Scores
Capitals 3, Bruins 2
Canadiens 3, Senators 2 (OT)
Avalanche 3, Flyers 1
