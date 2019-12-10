WATCH LIVE: Sabres host Blues on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Buffalo Sabres. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

On Sunday, Buffalo avoided a winless trip through Western Canada by defeating Edmonton 3-2 in overtime on Colin Miller’s first goal as a Sabre (Miller was a healthy scratch the day before in Vancouver). The win gave coach Ralph Krueger a win in his first appearance back in Edmonton since being fired by the Oilers in 2013.

Though some from the outside have drawn parallels between last season’s plunge in the standings following the 10-game November winning streak, and this season’s dip in play following an 8-1-1 start, the team has a different view. The main reason is Krueger, who appears to have instilled a new culture in Buffalo.

Since the 8-1-1 start, the Sabres are 6-10-5. Despite this prolonged stretch of below-average play, the Sabres are still third in the Atlantic Division, as they look to snap the league’s longest active playoff drought:

The Blues are coming off a 5-2 loss against Toronto on Saturday – their second straight regulation loss. Jordan Binnington allowed four goals in the first period and was pulled in a regular season game for the first time. St. Louis has not lost three straight in regulation with Binnington on the team (most recent three-game regulation losing streak came last November).

This will be Ryan O’Reilly’s first game back in Buffalo since becoming a Stanley Cup champ; last year was his first with the Blues after being acquired from the Sabres in July 2018.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLUES

David Perron – Ryan O’Reilly – Tyler Bozak

Jaden Schwartz – Brayden Schenn – Jordan Kyrou

Ivan Barbashev – Robert Thomas – Troy Brouwer

Mackenzie MacEachern – Jacob De La Rose – Austin Poganski

Colton Parayko – Alex Pietrangelo

Jay Bouwmeester – Justin Faulk

Vince Dunn – Robert Bortuzzo

Starting goalie: Jake Allen

SABRES

Victor Olofsson – Jack Eichel – Sam Reinhart

Marcus Johansson – Rasmus Asplund – Jimmy Vesey

Jeff Skinner – Casey Mittelstadt – Evan Rodrigues

Zemgus Girgensons – Johan Larsson – Kyle Okposo

Jake McCabe – Zach Bogosian

Brandon Montour – Rasmus Ristolainen

Colin Miller – Henri Jokiharju

Starting goalie: Linus Ullmark

