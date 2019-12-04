Spezza’s tough luck blooper helps send Maple Leafs to another loss

This unfortunate sequence events for forward Jason Spezza early in the third period that led to a Valeri Nichushkin shorthanded goal that would end up going in the books as the game winner.
With the Maple Leafs on the power play, Spezza broke his stick on a shot attempt and then found himself in the awkward position of having the puck come right to him at the blue line.
His desperate attempt to hold the puck in the zone (without a stick) ended up turning into an unintentional pick on his teammate, defenseman Morgan Rielly, resulting in a collision and a clean breakaway for Nichushkin.
He did not miss.
The Maple Leafs have now lost two in a row and three out of their past four games to remain on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They definitely look better under new coach Sheldon Keefe, but they are still only on an 82-point pace for the season and really need to start piling up some points.
Games like Wednesday’s where they play well and still find a way to lose are not helping.
All the Penguins did was put together one of their best and most complete efforts of the season in a convincing 3-0 win.
Three big things that stood out from this one.
1. There might be a goalie controversy in Pittsburgh, at least for now. With No. 1 goalie Matt Murray mired in a month-long slump, backup Tristan Jarry has been getting more starts over the past couple of weeks and got the call again on Wednesday in a huge home game.
He took advantage of the opportunity and stopped all 28 shots he faced to record his first shutout of the season (and the third of his career).
With that performance he is now up to a .936 save percentage for the season and has earned the win in five of his past six appearances, allowing only 10 goals in those games.
“He was terrific,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan regarding Jarry’s play on Wednesday. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now and is seeing the puck well.”
He also added that Jarry was the team’s best penalty killer on a night where the unit was a perfect 4-for-4
Murray is still probably going to end up being “the guy” in Pittsburgh this season, but with the team trying to fight through an absurd injury stretch they are going to need goaltending to help carry them until they start getting some players back, especially on the blue line.
Right now Jarry is the goalie giving them the best chance.
2. Next man up. After losing wingers Rust and Hornqvist in two different practices over the past week (while already being without Crosby and Bjugstad) the Penguins were quite literally running out of forwards and had to sign veteran Stefan Noesen to a two-way contract. He had been playing for the team’s AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a minor league deal, and was thrown into second-line duty on Wednesday.
He ended up making an immediate impact by scoring a goal late in the second period to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead.
The most impressive thing about the Penguins’ performance on Wednesday is that it was not the big-name players making the impact. The trio of Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel, and Kris Letang combined for zero points in the win, while only one of them (Malkin) was even on the ice for any of their three goals (he was on for one). It was the depth players that stepped up and made the impact with Noesen, Teddy Blueger, and Alex Galchenyuk (only his second goal of the season in 20 games) scoring the goals.
As great as the Malkin, Guentzel, and Letang trio is they are not going to score every night, meaning someone else is going to have to chip in some offense for the team to have a chance with so many players out.
They received those contributions on Wednesday.
3. Binnington was a bright spot for the Blues. Jordan Binnington may have given up three goals, but he also made a handful of huge saves that kept this game close and at least gave his team a shot. It is also kind of tough to really fault him too much for the ones that went in. Blueger’s goal to open the scoring in the opening minute came off a deflection right in front, and he was kind of left on an island on the final two.
One of the biggest questions for the Blues this season in their repeat attempt was always going to be whether or not his success from a year ago was something he could sustain over a full season. There has been nothing in his play so far this season to suggest he can not.
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Fresh off a 4-0 win at Chicago on Monday and riding a four-game winning streak, the Blues look to complete a two-game season sweep of the Penguins after St. Louis defeated Pittsburgh on Saturday, 5-2. The defending Cup champions, on the strength of a 15-3-3 run since late October, occupy the top spot in the Western Conference and have earned points in 10 straight road games (8-0-2).
Pittsburgh, on the other hand, returns home after a two-game road trip in which they lost both games by a 5-2 score – at Columbus on Friday and St. Louis on Saturday. The Penguins enter this matchup in fifth place in the Metro but in the second Wild Card in the East as they look to extend their playoff appearance streak to a 14th straight season.
Sidney Crosby remains out for Pittsburgh after undergoing surgery in mid-November for a “sports hernia” injury, which is a strain or tear in the lower abdomen or groin area. On the other side, Vladimir Tarasenko is still out for St. Louis following late October shoulder surgery. The following page has a look at the key players who have missed time this season for each team.
Liam McHugh will host Wednesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Mike Milbury and Keith Jones and NHL insider Bob McKenzie. Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher will call Blues-Penguins from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Marner to play first Leafs game since Babcock drama (and Tuesday’s mini-meltdown)
To put things mildly, a lot happened since Marner’s unpleasant-looking injury:
That 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers began what would be a six-game losing streak for the Maple Leafs, and represented the end of the Mike Babcock era in Toronto. It wasn’t, of course, the end of Babcock-related drama, however, as reports surfaced about Babcock playing mind games with Marner during his rookie season, and all that “hardest working players list” entailed.
Akim Aliu stated that he expects “big changes” around hockey (and the NHL in particular) following a meeting with the league, but time will ultimately tell.
Either way, Babcock’s firing and that rookie-year story should fix even more eyes on Marner than usual, which is saying something considering all of the attention his offseason contract negotiations received.
A fuller view of the new-look Maple Leafs
Sheldon Keefe won his first three games as coach of the Maple Leafs, but the Buds have since stumbled in their last three games, going 1-2-0. Things ended on an extremely sour note on Tuesday, as the Maple Leafs experienced a bit of meltdown late in a 6-1 loss against the Flyers.
Auston Matthews said “we can’t fold like that,” while Keefe agreed that the Maple Leafs let Frederik Andersen out to dry, stating that “hopefully it is the shakeup that we would need.”
It doesn’t figure to be easy. The Avalanche are on a three-game winning streak, boast players like Nazem Kadri who will be pumped to play against his former team in Toronto, and are rested (their last game was on Saturday) while Toronto is closing out a back-to-back. The Maple Leafs have struggled lately in such back-to-back sets, at least stemming from Babcock’s days.
Getting Marner back should be a thrill, and again, a nice opportunity to get a better picture of what GM Kyle Dubas truly envisions as his team now that he doesn’t have to clash with Babcock’s competing style.
But how close to 100 percent will Marner be? While his most treasured ability is his world-class playmaking, Marner is also known for outstanding edgework and agility, using his elusiveness to thrive as a smaller player (rather than Nathan MacKinnon-class speed). You have to wonder if recovering from a high-ankle sprain might at least hinder some of his skating strength.
That said, Marner will still have the vision and anticipation that makes him such a great passer. Jake Muzzin pointed out the way Marner processes the game, and while there could be a bit of rust there, chances are he’ll give Toronto another gear.
“His reads without the puck,” Muzzin said when asked where Marner’s hockey IQ really shines. “I feel like he’s one step ahead of the puck out there when he’s on. He’s got great vision with the puck, but picking guys and reading passes before they happen, he’s right up there with the best.”
Maybe the Maple Leafs will be a little tired on Tuesday, and maybe Marner won’t be quite there physically, but it still feels like we’ll get a better idea of what this team (and player) is capable of now that Babcock is no longer in the picture.
Paul Burmeister, Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter discuss hot starts from the Blues and Bruins. Will David Pastrnak hit the elusive 50 in 50 mark? The guys also give their initial reactions to the Devils firing coach John Hynes. Plus, Bryan Berard calls in to talk about his new book “Relentless” that includes stories about losing sight in one eye, as well as helping the FBI take down the investor who stole millions from him.
0-1:45 Intros 1:45-8:20 Blues, Bruins, and Pastrnak on fire 8:20-11:05 Arizona Coyotes a pleasant surprise 11:10-17:30 Hynes fired; Taylor Hall‘s future in doubt? 17:30-21:10 JR still has faith in the Predators 21:10-End Bryan Berard on his new book & playing for Mike Milbury
Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ growing roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The new weekly podcast, which will publish Wednesdays, will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.