Blues vs. Penguins livestream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Fresh off a 4-0 win at Chicago on Monday and riding a four-game winning streak, the Blues look to complete a two-game season sweep of the Penguins after St. Louis defeated Pittsburgh on Saturday, 5-2. The defending Cup champions, on the strength of a 15-3-3 run since late October, occupy the top spot in the Western Conference and have earned points in 10 straight road games (8-0-2).
Pittsburgh, on the other hand, returns home after a two-game road trip in which they lost both games by a 5-2 score – at Columbus on Friday and St. Louis on Saturday. The Penguins enter this matchup in fifth place in the Metro but in the second Wild Card in the East as they look to extend their playoff appearance streak to a 14th straight season.
Sidney Crosby remains out for Pittsburgh after undergoing surgery in mid-November for a “sports hernia” injury, which is a strain or tear in the lower abdomen or groin area. On the other side, Vladimir Tarasenko is still out for St. Louis following late October shoulder surgery. The following page has a look at the key players who have missed time this season for each team.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]
WHAT: St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins
WHERE: PPG Paints Arena
WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blues-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BLUES
Jaden Schwartz – Brayden Schenn – Nathan Walker
Zach Sanford – Ryan O'Reilly – David Perron
Ivan Barbashev – Tyler Bozak – Robert Thomas
Mackenzie MacEachern – Jacob De La Rose – Troy Brouwer
Colton Parayko – Alex Pietrangelo
Jay Bouwmeester – Justin Faulk
Vince Dunn – Robert Bortuzzo
Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington
PENGUINS
Jake Guentzel – Evgeni Malkin – Dominik Simon
Alex Galchenyuk – Jared McCann – Stefan Noesen
Brandon Tanev – Teddy Blueger – Dominik Kahun
TBD – Joseph Blandisi – Sam Lafferty
Jack Johnson – Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson – John Marino
Jusso Riikola – Chad Ruhwedel
Starting goalie: Matt Murray
Liam McHugh will host Wednesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Mike Milbury and Keith Jones and NHL insider Bob McKenzie. Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher will call Blues-Penguins from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.