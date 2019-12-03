More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch on hockey, winning a WWE title

By James O'BrienDec 3, 2019, 8:34 PM EST
Pro wrestling, hockey, and racing form an offbeat but fitting triumvirate for plenty of sports (and “sports entertainment?”) fans.

Personally, I can speak to seeing a ton of crossover between NHL and WWE fans, and it’s highly likely that plenty are also into NASCAR. Bonus points if you’re into all three.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch was sporting a personalized Nashville Predators sweater while discussing busy times with NBCSN’s Pierre McGuire on Tuesday, as you can see in the video above. Busch talks up both the Vegas Golden Knights and Nashville Predators, while also recanting his brief run as WWE’s 24/7 champion.

(It seems like a minor missed opportunity that Busch didn’t lose to Bobby Roode, whose entrance music often plays during Predators games, but you can’t win them all.)

Busch also discussed the Rolex 24, which will air on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App on Jan. 21-27. (More info on that here.)

Speaking of NBCSN, the Predators are hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning right now. You can stream that game here.

By Sean LeahyDec 3, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators  Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Tampa trailed Carolina 3-0 in the first period on Saturday before ultimately falling a goal short to end November on their first three-game losing streak of the season. After the loss, captain Steven Stamkos said, “It starts in the room with us as players and it starts with myself as a leader. I have to do a better job of trying to lead the way early in games.”

The Lightning, who are looking to bounce back after becoming the first top overall seed to get swept in a best-of-seven opening round playoff series, got off to a slow start this season (6-5-2 through Nov. 1) but then won six of eight games to get back into early-season contention. This current skid may not be a major cause for concern given each loss has been by one goal but what is alarming is that all of Tampa’s wins in the last month came against teams currently out of playoff position.

After starting the season, 8-3-1, Nashville has lost 10 of its last 14 games since Halloween. The splits in the table show that over the last month the Predators’ averages are both considerably worse compared to their start to the season:

October 31st started a stretch in which Nashville lost eight of nine (1-6-2), that included a six-game losing streak, but the Predators rebounded to put together a four-game point streak (3-0-1) – before ending November with the shutout loss at the Panthers.

[COVERAGE OF LIGHTNING-PREDATORS BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators
WHERE: Bridgestone Arena
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

LIGHTNING
Ondrej PalatBrayden PointNikita Kucherov
Alex KillornAnthony Cirelli – Steven Stamkos
Carter VerhaegheTyler JohnsonMathieu Joseph
Patrick MaroonCedric PaquetteYanni Gourde

Victor HedmanKevin Shattenkirk
Ryan McDonaghErik Cernak
Mikhail SergachevLuke Schenn

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

PREDATORS
Filip ForsbergMatt DucheneRyan Johansen
Calle JarnkrokKyle TurrisMikael Granlund
Rocco GrimaldiNick BoninoCraig Smith
Austin WatsonColton Sissons – Mathieu Olivier

Roman JosiRyan Ellis
Mattias EkholmDante Fabbro
Dan HamhuisYannick Weber

Starting goalie: Pekka Rinne

Tonight’s studio coverage will be hosted by Paul Burmeister alongside analysts Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter. John Forslund and Pierre McGuire will call the action from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

In addition, NASCAR champions Kyle Busch (2019) and Joey Logano (2018) are scheduled to make guest appearances during tonight’s NHL coverage as part of NBC Sports and NASCAR’s “Nashville Takeover” this week, highlighted by the NASCAR Awards from Nashville this Thursday night on NBCSN.

Busch will join pre-game coverage and Logano will join McGuire ‘Inside-the-Glass’ during the second period. Busch also made a guest appearance on last night’s WWE Raw event on USA Network.

Devils fire coach John Hynes; Alain Nasreddine named interim coach

By Adam GretzDec 3, 2019, 4:32 PM EST
After getting completely embarrassed by the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night, and less than three hours before they take the ice for a game against the Vegas Golden Knights, the New Jersey Devils have made a coaching change.

The team announced on Tuesday evening that coach John Hynes has been fired and will be replaced by Alain Nasreddine on an interim basis.

Peter Horachek, who had been working as a pro scout in the Devils’ organization, will also be joining the staff as an assistant coach.

Expectations were extremely high for the Devils this season following a huge offseason that saw them get the No. 1 overall pick (for the second time in three years) that gave them Jack Hughes, as well as blockbuster trades to acquire P.K. Subban and Nikita Gusev.

Along with that they also signed Wayne Simmonds in free agency and were getting a healthy Taylor Hall back after he missed almost all of the 2018-19 season.

Despite all of that the Devils have been off to a miserable start that has them at 9-13-4 and near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. They lost their past two games against the Sabres and New York Rangers by a combined score of 11-1.

That was apparently enough.

“John played an integral role in the development of this team in establishing a foundation for our future and we are grateful for his commitment, passion and unmatched work ethic,” general manager Ray Shero said in a statement released by the team.

“John is a respected leader, developer of talent and friend which makes this decision difficult. We are a team that values and takes pride in accountability to the results we produce. We are collectively disappointed in our performance on the ice and believe changes were needed, starting with our head coach. I have been consistent in my desire to build something here in New Jersey that earns the respect of teams throughout the league and pride in our fans. That is not where we were heading and for me to tolerate anything less was not acceptable.”

Hynes was the Devils’ head coach since the start of the 2015-16 season. The team compiled a 150-159-45 record during his time, making the playoffs one time. They lost in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2017-18 season.

Nasreddine spent parts of five seasons in the NHL as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders. He has been a long-time assistant of Hynes at both the AHL (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton) and NHL levels (New Jersey).

“Nas has a long history as a respected leader both as a player and a coach in the respective roles he has served for his teams,” said Shero. “His experience as a captain and alternate captain on the ice, in addition to his responsibilities behind the bench, will serve him well as he leads this team through necessary changes to alter our current trajectory.”

The craziest fact out of all of this is this will be the eighth different coach Hall has had in his 10-year NHL career.

Humboldt Broncos’ Ryan Straschnitzki back on the ice after surgery

By Adam GretzDec 3, 2019, 4:08 PM EST
Ryan Straschnitzki was one of the Humboldt Broncos seriously injured when their team bus was hit by a semi-truck back in April, 2018, killing 16 players, coaches, and staff, while also injuring 12 others.

Straschnitzki was paralyzed in the crash, and a few months back underwent a special experimental surgery in Thailand that implanted a stimulator device into his spine that allows the nerves in his brain to communicate with his lower body.

In the months that have followed the surgery he has made significant progress in his recovery, starting with movement in his legs, to taking steps at the end of November.

On Tuesday, he was able to get back on the ice in Thailand on a sled.

According to Leah Murray of Discover Airdrie, a Tim Horton’s that is opening in Thailand donated ice time (as well as some timbits) to allow him to return to the ice.

Ever since the accident his goal has been to make Canada’s Sledge hockey team, saying back in March of this year that his goal is to just keep playing hockey until he can’t.

Longtime NHLer Matt Stajan retires after 14 seasons

Associated PressDec 3, 2019, 2:45 PM EST
TORONTO — Matt Stajan retired Tuesday after 14 seasons in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames.

The 35-year-old two-way center announced his decision in a statement through the NHL players’ union.

He had 413 points (146 goals, 267 assists) in 1,003 NHL games – more than five seasons in Toronto and more than eight in Calgary. He spent last season with the German club EHC Red Bull Munich.

Stajan is from Ontario and rooted for the Maple Leafs, who drafted him in 2002. He scored for Toronto in his first NHL game in 2003. In the 2009-10 season, he had a career-high 57 points with Toronto and Calgary.

”As a kid growing up in Mississauga … it was my dream to one day play in the NHL,” Stajan said. ”To have had this dream come true and have been able to play the sport that I love so much for so many years is something I feel extremely fortunate and grateful for. The memories that I have made will truly last a lifetime.”

Off the ice, Stajan and wife Katie had deep ties to Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre following the death of son Emerson shortly after birth in 2014. The hospital renamed an emergency unit in honor Emerson, and the Emerson Stajan Foundation has been created.