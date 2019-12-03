More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Humboldt Broncos’ Ryan Straschnitzki back on the ice after surgery

By Adam GretzDec 3, 2019, 4:08 PM EST
Ryan Straschnitzki was one of the Humboldt Broncos seriously injured when their team bus was hit by a semi-truck back in April, 2018, killing 16 players, coaches, and staff, while also injuring 12 others.

Straschnitzki was paralyzed in the crash, and a few months back underwent a special experimental surgery in Thailand that implanted a stimulator device into his spine that allows the nerves in his brain to communicate with his lower body.

In the months that have followed the surgery he has made significant progress in his recovery, starting with movement in his legs, to taking steps at the end of November.

On Tuesday, he was able to get back on the ice in Thailand on a sled.

According to Leah Murray of Discover Airdrie, a Tim Horton’s that is opening in Thailand donated ice time (as well as some timbits) to allow him to return to the ice.

Ever since the accident his goal has been to make Canada’s Sledge hockey team, saying back in March of this year that his goal is to just keep playing hockey until he can’t.

Devils fire coach John Hynes; Alain Nasreddine named interim coach

Getty
By Adam GretzDec 3, 2019, 4:32 PM EST
After getting completely embarrassed by the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night, and less than three hours before they take the ice for a game against the Vegas Golden Knights, the New Jersey Devils have made a coaching change.

The team announced on Tuesday evening that coach John Hynes has been fired and will be replaced by Alain Nasreddine on an interim basis.

Peter Horachek, who had been working as a pro scout in the Devils’ organization, will also be joining the staff as an assistant coach.

Expectations were extremely high for the Devils this season following a huge offseason that saw them get the No. 1 overall pick (for the second time in three years) that gave them Jack Hughes, as well as blockbuster trades to acquire P.K. Subban and Nikita Gusev.

Along with that they also signed Wayne Simmonds in free agency and were getting a healthy Taylor Hall back after he missed almost all of the 2018-19 season.

Despite all of that the Devils have been off to a miserable start that has them at 9-13-4 and near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. They lost their past two games against the Sabres and New York Rangers by a combined score of 11-1.

That was apparently enough.

“John played an integral role in the development of this team in establishing a foundation for our future and we are grateful for his commitment, passion and unmatched work ethic,” general manager Ray Shero said in a statement released by the team.

“John is a respected leader, developer of talent and friend which makes this decision difficult. We are a team that values and takes pride in accountability to the results we produce. We are collectively disappointed in our performance on the ice and believe changes were needed, starting with our head coach. I have been consistent in my desire to build something here in New Jersey that earns the respect of teams throughout the league and pride in our fans. That is not where we were heading and for me to tolerate anything less was not acceptable.”

Hynes was the Devils’ head coach since the start of the 2015-16 season. The team compiled a 150-159-45 record during his time, making the playoffs one time. They lost in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2017-18 season.

Nasreddine spent parts of five seasons in the NHL as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders. He has been a long-time assistant of Hynes at both the AHL (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton) and NHL levels (New Jersey).

“Nas has a long history as a respected leader both as a player and a coach in the respective roles he has served for his teams,” said Shero. “His experience as a captain and alternate captain on the ice, in addition to his responsibilities behind the bench, will serve him well as he leads this team through necessary changes to alter our current trajectory.”

The craziest fact out of all of this is this will be the eighth different coach Hall has had in his 10-year NHL career.

Longtime NHLer Matt Stajan retires after 14 seasons

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 3, 2019, 2:45 PM EST
TORONTO — Matt Stajan retired Tuesday after 14 seasons in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames.

The 35-year-old two-way center announced his decision in a statement through the NHL players’ union.

He had 413 points (146 goals, 267 assists) in 1,003 NHL games – more than five seasons in Toronto and more than eight in Calgary. He spent last season with the German club EHC Red Bull Munich.

Stajan is from Ontario and rooted for the Maple Leafs, who drafted him in 2002. He scored for Toronto in his first NHL game in 2003. In the 2009-10 season, he had a career-high 57 points with Toronto and Calgary.

”As a kid growing up in Mississauga … it was my dream to one day play in the NHL,” Stajan said. ”To have had this dream come true and have been able to play the sport that I love so much for so many years is something I feel extremely fortunate and grateful for. The memories that I have made will truly last a lifetime.”

Off the ice, Stajan and wife Katie had deep ties to Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre following the death of son Emerson shortly after birth in 2014. The hospital renamed an emergency unit in honor Emerson, and the Emerson Stajan Foundation has been created.

Another day, another Penguins injury as Hornqvist out ‘longer term’

Getty
By Adam GretzDec 3, 2019, 2:09 PM EST
The injuries just keep piling up for the Penguins.

Forward Patric Hornqvist is the latest player added to the injured list as head coach Mike Sullivan announced on Tuesday that the veteran forward will be sidelined “longer term” with a lower-body injury that he sustained in practice on Monday.

That brings the current list of injured Penguins to Hornqvist, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Brian Dumoulin, Justin Schultz, and Nick Bjugstad. That is more than $30 million in salary cap space out of the lineup and has put a significant dent in the team’s lineup.

The injury situation forced them to sign veteran forward Stefan Noesen to a two-way contract on Monday, while assistant coach Mark Recchi was skating as roster filler in practice the past two days.

Their line combinations for Tuesday’s practice were a far cry from what the team expected to be using at this point in the season. Or at any point in the season.

Aston-Reese missed practice due to an illness.

Crosby, Bjugstad, and Schultz have been sidelined for a couple of weeks, while Rust, who is still day-to-day, was injured in a morning skate on Friday before their game in Columbus.

Dumoulin exited Saturday’s game in St. Louis after playing just one shift. He will be sidelined for at least eight weeks.

Schultz returned to practice in a non-contact jersey on Tuesday but is not quite yet ready to return to the lineup.

The injury situation is so absurd right now that you could assemble a five-man lineup (Crosby, Rust, and Hornqvist at forward; Dumoulin and Schultz on defense) that looks better on paper than almost any other five-man unit the team can actually use on the ice.

The Penguins are back in action on Wednesday against the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues (NBCSN, 8 p.m. ET), a white-hot team that has won four in a row and just defeated the Penguins 5-2 over the weekend.

Flyers’ Patrick confident of returning to play this season

By Sean LeahyDec 3, 2019, 1:16 PM EST
“If they’d gone away, I’d be playing.”

Nolan Patrick has yet to play a game for the Philadelphia Flyers this season due to a chronic migraine disorder. While he’s skated on his own for a while, he hasn’t taken part in a full practice in over a month and there’s still no timeline on a return.

With four months left in the 2019-20 regular season, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2017 NHL Draft isn’t giving up hope.

“I expect to play this year,” Patrick said Tuesday morning.

“He is progressing, he is doing more off-ice workouts and he is skating a little bit more on his own,” Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said. “Hopefully that’s a positive sign. That’s all I can really tell you. I don’t know much more than that.”

It’s not been easy for the 21-year-old forward as there are good days and bad days. There’s a lot of time by himself, but Patrick said his teammates have done a great job in making him feel a part of the team this season. He’s has been on a specific training program and he can get in the gym on a daily basis, but the recovery hasn’t gone smooth.

“If I’m not feeling that great that day we’ll just pump the brakes a little bit,” said Patrick. “It’s just trying to put together more good days in a row than bad. I’m not gonna go too much into my symptoms or what I have but it’s obviously frustrating. It’s not an injury where you’re going to be back in six weeks. There’s no timeframe to it. Obviously I’m hoping to get back soon and I believe I’ll play this year so that’s something I’m trying to stick with.”

As he’s been able to get on the ice, like Tuesday’s optional skate at Wells Fargo Center that featured the scratches for their game against the Maple Leafs, the next goal for Patrick to achieve is to take part in a full practice.

“Obviously I’m not gonna go into too much detail but there’s obviously a lot of things I’ve had to change,” Patrick said. “It’s an annoying process. It’s s—–. Hopefully I get back soon.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.