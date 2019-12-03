More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Another day, another Penguins injury as Hornqvist out ‘longer term’

By Adam GretzDec 3, 2019, 2:09 PM EST
The injuries just keep piling up for the Penguins.

Forward Patric Hornqvist is the latest player added to the injured list as head coach Mike Sullivan announced on Tuesday that the veteran forward will be sidelined “longer term” with a lower-body injury that he sustained in practice on Monday.

That brings the current list of injured Penguins to Hornqvist, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Brian Dumoulin, Justin Schultz, and Nick Bjugstad. That is more than $30 million in salary cap space out of the lineup and has put a significant dent in the team’s lineup.

The injury situation forced them to sign veteran forward Stefan Noesen to a two-way contract on Monday, while assistant coach Mark Recchi was skating as roster filler in practice the past two days.

Their line combinations for Tuesday’s practice were a far cry from what the team expected to be using at this point in the season. Or at any point in the season.

Aston-Reese missed practice due to an illness.

Crosby, Bjugstad, and Schultz have been sidelined for a couple of weeks, while Rust, who is still day-to-day, was injured in a morning skate on Friday before their game in Columbus.

Dumoulin exited Saturday’s game in St. Louis after playing just one shift. He will be sidelined for at least eight weeks.

Schultz returned to practice in a non-contact jersey on Tuesday but is not quite yet ready to return to the lineup.

The injury situation is so absurd right now that you could assemble a five-man lineup (Crosby, Rust, and Hornqvist at forward; Dumoulin and Schultz on defense) that looks better on paper than almost any other five-man unit the team can actually use on the ice.

The Penguins are back in action on Wednesday against the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues (NBCSN, 8 p.m. ET), a white-hot team that has won four in a row and just defeated the Penguins 5-2 over the weekend.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Longtime NHLer Matt Stajan retires after 14 seasons

Associated PressDec 3, 2019, 2:45 PM EST
TORONTO (AP) — Matt Stajan retired Tuesday after 14 seasons in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames.

The 35-year-old two-way center announced his decision in a statement through the NHL players’ union.

He had 413 points (146 goals, 267 assists) in 1,003 NHL games – more than five seasons in Toronto and more than eight in Calgary. He spent last season with the German club EHC Red Bull Munich.

Stajan is from Ontario and rooted for the Maple Leafs, who drafted him in 2002. He scored for Toronto in his first NHL game in 2003. In the 2009-10 season, he had a career-high 57 points with Toronto and Calgary.

”As a kid growing up in Mississauga … it was my dream to one day play in the NHL,” Stajan said. ”To have had this dream come true and have been able to play the sport that I love so much for so many years is something I feel extremely fortunate and grateful for. The memories that I have made will truly last a lifetime.”

Off the ice, Stajan and wife Katie had deep ties to Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre following the death of son Emerson shortly after birth in 2014. The hospital renamed an emergency unit in honor Emerson, and the Emerson Stajan Foundation has been created.

Flyers’ Patrick confident of returning to play this season

By Sean LeahyDec 3, 2019, 1:16 PM EST
“If they’d gone away, I’d be playing.”

Nolan Patrick has yet to play a game for the Philadelphia Flyers this season due to a chronic migraine disorder. While he’s skated on his own for a while, he hasn’t taken part in a full practice in over a month and there’s still no timeline on a return.

With four months left in the 2019-20 regular season, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2017 NHL Draft isn’t giving up hope.

“I expect to play this year,” Patrick said Tuesday morning.

“He is progressing, he is doing more off-ice workouts and he is skating a little bit more on his own,” Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said. “Hopefully that’s a positive sign. That’s all I can really tell you. I don’t know much more than that.”

It’s not been easy for the 21-year-old forward as there are good days and bad days. There’s a lot of time by himself, but Patrick said his teammates have done a great job in making him feel a part of the team this season. He’s has been on a specific training program and he can get in the gym on a daily basis, but the recovery hasn’t gone smooth.

“If I’m not feeling that great that day we’ll just pump the brakes a little bit,” said Patrick. “It’s just trying to put together more good days in a row than bad. I’m not gonna go too much into my symptoms or what I have but it’s obviously frustrating. It’s not an injury where you’re going to be back in six weeks. There’s no timeframe to it. Obviously I’m hoping to get back soon and I believe I’ll play this year so that’s something I’m trying to stick with.”

As he’s been able to get on the ice, like Tuesday’s optional skate at Wells Fargo Center that featured the scratches for their game against the Maple Leafs, the next goal for Patrick to achieve is to take part in a full practice.

“Obviously I’m not gonna go into too much detail but there’s obviously a lot of things I’ve had to change,” Patrick said. “It’s an annoying process. It’s s—–. Hopefully I get back soon.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Capitals trade Stephenson to Golden Knights for 5th-rounder

Associated PressDec 3, 2019, 1:08 PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals traded forward Chandler Stephenson to the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Washington needed to shed salary and chose Travis Boyd over Stephenson, who they dealt rather than risk losing him on waivers. The teams announced the move Monday night after Vegas played at the New York Rangers.

Stephenson, 25, helped the Capitals win the Stanley Cup in 2018 and is now in his third full NHL season. An excellent player on the defensive end and on the penalty kill, Stephenson has three goals and an assist in 24 games this season.

Vegas president of hockey operations George McPhee was Washington’s general manger when it drafted Stephenson in the third round in 2012. He gives the Golden Knights some additional depth as they attempt to make the playoffs for the third time in three seasons of existence.

Winger Carl Hagelin‘s return from long-term injury prompted the salary cap-strapped Capitals to make a move. Team brass felt Boyd earned the opportunity to stick around in the NHL based on his play since being called up from the minors.

Boyd, 26, has a goal and six assists in 13 games with the Capitals this season.

”He’s better than he was last year, in my mind,” general manager Brian MacLellan said. ”Offensive zone, he’s controlled the play a little bit better. I think he’s always been pretty good in the offensive zone, but he’s winning more battles, he’s creating off the cycle. I think he’s done a great job for us this year.”

The additions of Hagelin, free agent signings Brendan Leipsic, Garnet Hathaway and Richard Panik made Washington feel good enough about its penalty-kill personnel to trade Stephenson, a longtime favorite of coach Todd Reirden for his fundamentally sound play.

Stunning numbers on Flyers, Penguins, Coyotes, and more

By Adam GretzDec 3, 2019, 11:42 AM EST
During the 2019-20 NHL season we will take an occasional look at some stunning numbers from around the league. Here is what stood out to us through the first two months of the season. 

The Flyers’ best start since … Eric Lindros played?! This, to me, is literally stunning. The Philadelphia Flyers started December with 35 points, which is their highest point total at the start of the month since the 1995-96 season. That stat comes via NBC Philadelphia’s Jordan Hall. Not sure if this says more about the Flyers’ 2019-20 performance, or the Flyers’ performance between 1996 and 2019.

McDavid and Draisaitl’s dominance. It would not be a stunning numbers update if we did not look at the performance of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl out in Edmonton because everything about these two is completely stunning. They are both at the 50-point mark entering play on Tuesday and are No’s. 1 and 2 in the scoring race. No other players in the league have more than 43 points so far this season. The only other Oilers players in franchise history to hit 50 points through December 1 are Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri. No other player on the current Oilers team has more than 19 points this season. These two are the offense.

The Penguins’ absurd injury run. With Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Brian Dumoulin, Justin Schultz, and Nick Bjugstad all currently sidelined, the Penguins have more than $25 million in salary cap space sitting in the press box. That represents more than 30 percent of their total salary cap number. Since the start of the season the Penguins have lost 85 man games (and counting) to injuries to Crosby, Rust, Dumoulin, Schultz, Bjugstad, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Alex Galchenyuk, Patric Hornqvist, and Jared McCann. It is incredible they are still in a playoff position and played as well as they have.

Quick’s continued decline: The Kings were hoping that Jonathan Quick could bounce back from his brutal 2018-19 performance, but he has been just as bad this season. Since the start of last season he has managed only an .888 save percentage. Among goalies with at least 45 starts during that stretch, that is the worst mark in the league. San Jose’s Martin Jones is the only other goalie with sub-.900 save percentage.

Darcy Kuemper is Arizona’s MVP: In February, 2018, the Arizona Coyotes traded Tobias Rieder and Scott Wedgewood to the Los Angeles Kings for backup goalie Darcy Kuemper. It was a trade that probably snuck under your radar. It is also a trade that might get the 2019-20 Coyotes back in the playoffs. Since arriving in Arizona Kuemper has been one of the league’s most productive goalies, owning a .924 all situations save percentage. Of the 55 goalies that have logged at least 2,000 minutes of ice-time since then, that number places Kuemper sixth in the entire league. His goalie partner in Arizona, Antti Raanta, is fifth (Kuemper has played more nearly 5,000 minutes, while injuries have limited Raanta to just a little over 2,000 minutes). They are one of the best goalie duos in the league, right up there with Boston (Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak), Dallas (Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin), and New York (Thomas Greiss and Semyon Varlamov).

Cale Makar is better than advertised. The Colorado Avalanche top forwards are incredible, and when the trio of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog is healthy and together they are borderline unstoppable. But what is really exciting about the Avalanche and the biggest reason they have emerged as one of the rising NHL powers is the development of their young defense, specifically Cale Makar. He is averaging a point-per-game so far this season (26 points, 26 games) and is off to one of the best starts ever for a rookie defensemen. Since 1979-80 the only defender with more points through his team’s first 26 games was Larry Murphy, who had 29 points in 26 games for the 1980-81 Los Angeles Kings. Combined with Sam Girard and 2019 No. 4 overall pick Bowen Byram the Avalanche have a trio of young defenders that will shape their blue line for a decade or more.

Blues keep rolling. No Vladimir Tarasenko, no problem for the Blues. Since their top forward and most impactful player was sidelined with an injury, the Blues have managed to go on a 13-3-3 run. Leading the way for the Blues offense is David Perron, who is off to one of the best starts of his career with 28 points in 29 games, including five game-winning goals.

Red Wings’ struggles. The Detroit Red Wings have a minus-56 goal differential entering play on Tuesday. The next worst team (New Jersey Devils) is only at minus-31. That goal differential through 30 games is the 23rd worst in the history of the league and the worst since the 1993-94 Ottawa Senators.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.