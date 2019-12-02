More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Things look dire for Hynes, Devils after 7-1 loss to Sabres

By James O'BrienDec 2, 2019, 10:48 PM EST
After an offseason full of optimism thanks to some aggressive additions, particularly the lucky lottery win of Jack Hughes, it felt like the New Jersey Devils would at least make a ton of progress in 2019-20.

Pretty much from the 0-4-2 start, the tension was really rising, and it’s felt like something had to give — maybe even beyond the Devils having to bite the bullet and trade Taylor Hall considering his expiring contract.

Sadly, Devils fans have had quite a few low moments to choose from lately (including losing to the hated Rangers 4-0 on Saturday), but Monday’s loss to the Buffalo Sabres might very well represent rock bottom. At least, the Devils must hope so, as the Sabres handed them a painful 7-1 loss. You know it isn’t a great sign when your opponent has three goals before you even register a shot on goal.

The Sabres would end up with five goals in the first period alone. It would be convenient if the Devils could blame a single, solitary issue for all of their problems, but stretches like these often boil down to broader dysfunction.

Maybe the biggest debate is: what feels like the perfect encapsulation of that loss, and the general feeling surrounding these dismal Devils?

Was it this agonizing goal allowed when the game was already getting out of hand?

Or, should we be more precise and point to Conor Sheary‘s “yikes” reaction to that goal?

Either way, things are rough.

The Devils slipped to 9-13-4, with their 22 standings points only placing them ahead of a Detroit Red Wings team that is dreadful, essentially, by design. Plenty of Devils fans have been calling for head coach John Hynes to be fired well before this stretch where the Sabres and Rangers combined to beat New Jersey 11-1 over two lousy losses, but you can bet that the rumblings are more thunderous this week:

*Makes the same face Sheary did at that tweet*

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Borowiecki, Smith might earn some Senators fans in Vancouver

By James O'BrienDec 2, 2019, 10:02 PM EST
Don’t be surprised if the Ottawa Senators have a few extra fans (or at least get more polite golf-claps than usual) during Tuesday’s game against the Canucks in Vancouver. If so, you can thank defenseman Mark Borowiecki and head coach D.J. Smith.

Borocop indeed

Borowiecki was involved in what’s basically the archetypal superhero story, usually the first thing a Spiderman or Batman would do: foiling a robbery.

Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy captures the hard-to-believe story, which dips into pro wrestling in maneuvers at least:

In case this seems far-fetched (understandable), the Vancouver Police Department backed it up. No word on if they’ve decided to install a Borocop signal, though.

Kind gesture from Smith and the Senators

During this same stop in Vancouver, D.J. Smith had an idea to help those in need:

While the Senators have slipped lately on the ice after a surprisingly sturdy start, it’s great to see them do some good on their off days, even when they’re not in Ottawa.

Marc Crawford on leave from Blackhawks following Sean Avery’s allegations

By James O'BrienDec 2, 2019, 8:59 PM EST
The Chicago Blackhawks announced that assistant coach Marc Crawford “will be away from the team” while they investigate “recent allegations that have been made regarding his conduct with another organization.”

To cut through the legalese that’s becoming common as stories of abuse have surfaced (or resurfaced) over the past few weeks, the Blackhawks are referring to Sean Avery’s claims that Crawford kicked him during a Dec. 23, 2006 game stemming from their time with the Los Angeles Kings.

Avery’s details were pretty vivid to the New York Post’s Larry Brooks.

Avery explained that he messed up a drill during a practice, and his errant puck caught Crawford on the head, forcing Crawford to get stitches. Brooks asked Avery if Crawford then kicked Avery because of the mistake during the drill, but Avery said that it was because of a penalty:

“No, he kicked me after a too-many-men-on-the-ice call I took,” Avery said. “He didn’t have me serve it, we got scored on, and he let me have it.”

“You know how I stand at the end of the bench? He came down and gave me an ass kick that left a mark.”

If you’re familiar with Avery’s career as a profound pest, you’d probably not be too surprised that he believes that the rump-kicking wasn’t what got Avery traded out of town. Instead, Avery stated that he nearly got in a scuffle with an assistant named Mark Hardy.

(The candidness is really worth a read.)

Anyway, Avery’s claims surfaced from Brooks on Nov. 30, and the Blackhawks made this move on Monday (Dec. 2).

Here are the two tweets, again heavy on careful wording:

Allegations surfacing from around the NHL, and hockey world in general

To recap, reports of Mike Babcock asking Mitch Marner to put together a list of the Maple Leafs’ most and least hard-working young players inspired others to share their own experiences.

Akim Aliu spoke up about racist remarks made by Bill Peters about a decade ago, when the two were part of a Blackhawks affiliate team, the Rockford IceHogs. Following Aliu’s tweets, Michal Jordan also accused Peters of being physically abusive during their time with the Carolina Hurricanes (claims that were backed up by others, including Rod Brind’Amour). The Flames eventually parted ways with Peters after he offered a carefully worded statement, a statement that was criticized by many, Aliu included.

There’s been a back-and-forth between former Hurricanes owner Peter Karamanos and former Hurricanes GM Ron Francis stemming from how allegations of Peters’ abuse was handled.

Additional details regarding Babcock’s treatment of players have also come about, including troubling details about how Babcock allegedly treated Johan Franzen, both from Franzen and from Chris Chelios.

Former NHL player Daniel Carcillo has also gone into (sometimes graphic) detail about allegations of abuse in the hockey world.

Crawford, then, is another person in a position of power who is being accused of abusive behavior.

***

Will this series of accusations (which isn’t comprehensive, and may just be the beginning) result in big changes for the culture around the sport, overall?

Some, such as The Athletic’s Eric Duhatschek, believe that this is the start of a “reckoning.” Others, including Jashvina Shah for The Globe & Mail, believe that hockey culture will never change.

Whatever the larger impact might or might not be, we know that Peters is out as Flames head coach, and Crawford is at least on temporary leave from the Blackhawks.

Canadiens great Guy Lafleur has additional surgery

Associated PressDec 2, 2019, 5:17 PM EST
MONTREAL — Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur had additional surgery, just two months removed from quadruple bypass heart surgery in late September.

The team disclosed the Nov. 28 procedure at the request of Lafleur’s family and said it removed a lobe on one of his lungs, as well lymph nodes. The statement said the operation was successful and Lafleur would return home in coming days to continue his recovery. The 68-year-old Lafleur had heart surgery Sept. 26.

Lafleur helped the Canadiens win the Stanley Cup five times. In 1,126 career NHL games from 1971 to 1991, the Hockey Hall of Famer had 1,353 points (560 goals and 793 assists) and became the first player in history to score at least 50 goals and 100 points in six consecutive seasons.

Bortuzzo on suspension: ‘I’m not a malicious player’

By Adam GretzDec 2, 2019, 5:15 PM EST
When the St. Louis Blues visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night they will be getting veteran defenseman Robert Bortuzzo back in the lineup following his four-game suspension for repeatedly cross-checking Nashville’s Viktor Arvidsson in the back a little more than a week ago.

That incident has received plenty of attention not only because Bortuzzo is a repeat offender, but also because Arvidsson was injured as a result of the play and will remain out of the Nashville lineup for several more weeks.

Bortuzzo spoke on Monday ahead of his return to the lineup and said that while the cross-check was “maybe a little excessive,” his intent is never to injure an opponent. He was also asked if multiple offenses has caused him to develop the wrong kind of reputation around the league.

“I’m going to play the game hard,” Bortuzzo said, via The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford. “I feel like I do a good job of walking the line. I’m not going to go through all my instances. I’m sure it’s easy to dissect things for other people.

“The temperature of the game is high at times. Again, I’m not a malicious player. I’m not out here trying to injure people and I stand by that. It’s a game I have to play, on that edge, and I’m proud of the way. I play hard without being malicious.”

The problem for Bortuzzo here is that it is very easy for other people dissect things because he keeps giving other people things to dissect. He has an extensive track record of cross-checking incidents, including one on New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson that was virtually identical to the one that earned him his most recent suspension.

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was asked about the Avridsson play on Monday ahead of their game, and on top of calling it a “horse [expletive] play,” he added this, via the Daily Herald:

“Nothing against guys that play hard,” Toews said. “That’s why I love playing this team (the Blues) because they play us hard all the time. But to me (the NHL is) doing everything to get rid of head shots and get rid of head injuries, but that to me seems like an intent to injure.

“Just because it’s not contact on a guy’s head doesn’t mean it’s not just as severe. So I thought it was pretty bad.”

On top of these two incidents there was a cross-check away from the play last year that injured Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin, a cross-check against Boston’s Jordan Szwarz that resulted in a fine, and that incident with Dallas’ Esa Lindell in last year’s playoffs where Bortuzzo became frustrated with his opponent flopping.  The bottom line here is this is now three times he has been disciplined for cross-checking incidents (two fines and a suspension) on top suspensions for two different kinds of infractions.

The tape does not lie, and he is very much a repeat offender which is going to put a pretty big target on his back in the eyes of the league. If he steps over the line again the next suspension could be significant. 

