DeBrincat, Girard drop the gloves in unexpected fight (Video)

Well here is a fight you probably did not expect to see on Saturday night.
With the Chicago Blackhawks already trailing the Colorado Avalanche by a couple of goals late in the first period, Alex DeBrincat took out some frustration on defenseman Sam Girard as the two dropped the gloves and began wildly throwing punches at one another (well, DeBrincat ended up dishing out most of the punches).
For DeBrincat, that is only the second time in his NHL career that he has fought in a regular season game having also dropped the gloves with Matt Irwin nearly one year to the day.
It was also the second career fight for Girard, with his only other bout in the NHL coming against Zac Rinado during the 2017-18 season.
Not only are the Blackhawks really struggling right now as a team, but DeBrincat has gone through an extended goal drought that was sitting at nine games entering Saturday.
The fight did nothing to turn things around for the Blackhawks on Saturday as they trailed 7-2 midway through the second period.
Mikko Rantanen scored one of the goals for the Avalanche in his return to the lineup.
One of these years age is going to catch up to Alex Ovechkin and his goal scoring numbers will eventually start to slow down.
It is already very clear that this is not going to be that season.
With three goals in the Capitals’ 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, Ovechkin recorded the 24th regular season hat trick of his career, moving him into sole possession of 10th place on the NHL’s all-time list. The only players ahead of him are Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy, Brett Hull, Phil Esposito, Marcel Dionne, Bobby Hull, Maurice Richard, and Cy Denneny.
But that’s not the only milestone Ovechkin hit with his latest three-goal game.
It also helped him hit the 20-goal mark for the 15th consecutive season, making him just the fifth player in NHL history to open a career with 15 consecutive 20-goal seasons and joining a list that includes only Dionne, Mike Gartner, Jaromir Jagr, and Mats Sundin.
Ovechkin’s second and third goals on Saturday came in empty-net situations, but Capitals coach Todd Reirden praised Ovechkin’s ability to play in those situations and the level of trust they have in him to play in those situations.
Via the Washington Post‘s Samantha Pell.
Reirden praised Ovi's late empty netters: "He's obviously able to get out there & earn that situation. He's gotten better in that area where we can play him in those situations. He deserves to be out there to help us protect a lead & if he gets a chance, he knows where to put it"
The most impressive thing about Ovechkin’s current performance is that in his age 34 season he is off to one of the best goal scoring starts of his career. There have only been three seasons in his career (2009-10, 2013-14, and 2018-19 where he had more than 20 goals through his first 28 games. He is still five goals behind Boston’s David Pastrnak for the league lead, so he definitely has his work cut out for him if he is going to win another goal-scoring crown, but he is currently on pace for 58 goals this season. That would be the second highest goal total of his career trailing only the 65 goals he scored during the 2007-08 season.
Seattle general manager Ron Francis broke his silence on Saturday and issued a brief statement regarding Bill Peters’ player abuse when they were both with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Shortly after it was revealed that Peters had repeatedly used a racial slur toward former NHL forward Akim Aliu, former Hurricanes defenseman Michal Jordan came forward and accused Peters of kicking him in the back during a game and punching another player in the back of the head.
Current Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour — who was an assistant with the team at the time — said the incidents definitely happened, and that Francis had dealt with them internally. How, exactly, they were dealt with is still unclear as then-Hurricanes owner Peter Karamanos said he would have fired Peters “in a nanosecond” had he known about the incidents.
Francis said in his statement on Saturday that he did brief ownership on the situation.
When I was General Manager in Carolina, after a game, a group of Players and Hockey Staff members made me aware of the physical incidents involving two Players and Bill Peters. I took this matter very seriously.
I took immediate action to address the matter and briefed ownership.
To my knowledge, no further such incidents occurred.
It would have been inappropriate for me to comment publicly while an active investigation was being conducted by another team. I will not comment on this matter further.
Peters spent four years as the head coach of the Hurricanes, and as noted by the News & Observer‘s Luke DeCock in a scathing article on the Peters-Francis era on Saturday, had his contract extended two different times by Francis even after the abuse incidents took place.
He had been the head coach of the Calgary Flames since the start of the 2017-18 season, a position he held until he resigned on Friday.
It is entirely possible, if not likely, that his NHL career is finished.
But with Francis now in a position to build the yet-to-be-named expansion franchise in Seattle he is still going to have a lot of questions to answer on how he handled the Carolina situation, and why he handled it the way he did.
It’s hard to imagine there being all that many hot takes sizzling out there about MacKinnon not being able to dominate on his own, but if they existed, they’ve gone ice cold as the speedster continues to score with Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog on the shelf. (Among others.)
The Blackhawks had little hope of slow MacKinnon down – literally and figuratively – as he scored one goal and three assists, with two of those helpers being of the primary variety.
The Predators have an elite defense, but at times, that label is more about how much they can drive offense (and serve as a net-positive) more than it is about always locking teams down, at least now that we’re firmly in the Peter Laviolette era.
With that in mind, Rinne, in particular, has been crucial to Nashville’s success. So, when he struggles (18 goals allowed in his last four games heading into Friday, with only one full game during that time), it’s a Rinne-sized worry.
Maybe Friday can serve as a confidence-booster? He made 31 saves to shut out a tough Hurricanes team, hitting some significant milestones in the process. Consider these some early factoids: Rinne became the 22nd goalie to reach 350 career wins, and this marked his 58th shutout, tying him for 19th in NHL history.
For all the CBJ lost during the offseason, they made a reasonable pickup by adding Nyquist’s skill and smarts to their mix.
After a respectable-but-unspectacular October, Nyquist scored 12 of his 18 points during 13 November games. Friday was the highlight, as Nyquist generated a hat trick as the Blue Jackets beat the Penguins. Considering how much John Tortorella seems to dislike the Pens, that’s a triply delicious accomplishment.
The only thing that keeps Nyquist from advancing up this list is that one of his three goals was an empty-netter.
To spread the wealth a little bit, enjoy Brenden Dillon setting up Noah Gregor for one heck of a first NHL goal. This is like a … well, luckier version of Erik Karlsson‘s memorable setup for Mike Hoffman from a few years back.
Factoids
NHL PR notes that Henrik Lundqvist is the only goalie with more shutouts (63) than Pekka Rinne (58) since Rinne came into the league in 2005-06.
David Pastrnak scored 12+ goals for the second consecutive month. Via NHL PR: only three other players have managed that during the first two months of a season: Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Mike Bossy.
Maybe don’t sit on a lead against the Capitals? Washington already has five wins in games where they trailed by multiple goals in 2019-20, the most of any team, according to NHL PR. Alex Ovechkin scored his 255th career power-play goal, tying Teemu Selanne for third-most in NHL history. Brett Hull is second all-time with 265 PPG, while Dave Andreychuk has the record with 274. Feels like a healthy Ovechkin could blow those totals out of the water, right?
Sportsnet stats with another interesting Ovechkin nugget:
#ALLCAPS Alex Ovechkin is 2nd on this list for youngest players to reach the 675-goal plateau.