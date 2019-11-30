DeBrincat, Girard drop the gloves in unexpected fight (Video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well here is a fight you probably did not expect to see on Saturday night.

With the Chicago Blackhawks already trailing the Colorado Avalanche by a couple of goals late in the first period, Alex DeBrincat took out some frustration on defenseman Sam Girard as the two dropped the gloves and began wildly throwing punches at one another (well, DeBrincat ended up dishing out most of the punches).

For DeBrincat, that is only the second time in his NHL career that he has fought in a regular season game having also dropped the gloves with Matt Irwin nearly one year to the day.

It was also the second career fight for Girard, with his only other bout in the NHL coming against Zac Rinado during the 2017-18 season.

Not only are the Blackhawks really struggling right now as a team, but DeBrincat has gone through an extended goal drought that was sitting at nine games entering Saturday.

The fight did nothing to turn things around for the Blackhawks on Saturday as they trailed 7-2 midway through the second period.

Mikko Rantanen scored one of the goals for the Avalanche in his return to the lineup.

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.