Bruins’ Marchand apologizes for insulting concussion spotter

By James O'BrienNov 30, 2019, 12:24 AM EST
Frustrations boiled over for Brad Marchand on Friday, as he wasn’t happy about how he was taken from Friday’s 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers, because of concussion protocol.

Specifically, the Bruins seemed unhappy with the process.

Marchand absolutely looked shaken up (to me at least) after walking into Jacob Trouba‘s elbow:

It seems clear that Marchand and Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy were upset about the process, not just the decision to put the winger through the protocol.

Basically, the collision happened late in the second period, yet Marchand went through the protocol during the third, with both player and coach claiming that they weren’t informed that he’d be pulled from the game during the entire second intermission.

Here’s the Marchand quote that eventually prompted the apology, via NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty:

 

“That’s embarrassing. They had 20 minutes to sit there and view the tape and call that in. But they make me come out in a 2-1 game when we’re just starting to get some momentum. Guy up there is busy eating pizza and cheeseburgers and can’t watch the game,” Marchand said. “Maybe next time he’ll pull his head out of his butt and watch the game. I skated into his elbow, but [I was] fine.”

Honestly, pizza and cheeseburgers? It sounds like that hypothetical concussion spotter was living their best life.

All delicious junk food comments aside, Marchand likely knows that he probably went a little too far, so he tweeted out an apology later on Friday night:

For all the licking antics, Marchand is wise to try to mend fences with officials where he might leave bridges burning with opponents.

Considering Marchand’s tendency to stir the pot, he might not have much luck rising above the level of “neutral” in the eyes of most officials, but that apology aims to maintain some level of benefit of the doubt. It’s also the right call, in general, because of the brashness of his barbs.

And, frankly, it’s all fairly entertaining, so it wouldn’t be the end of the world if Marchand only really “learns” to be more careful when he’s picking his targets.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Jets’ Hellebuyck continues November to remember with shutout

By James O'BrienNov 29, 2019, 10:13 PM EST
A more casual hockey fan might take a look at the standings, see the Winnipeg Jets placed comfortably in the Western Conference playoff picture, and assume that it’s business as usual.

Yet, after a bruising offseason that cost Winnipeg the likes of Dustin Byfuglien (barring a surprising turnaround), Jacob Trouba, and Tyler Myers, the Jets aren’t nearly the balanced contender they were even as things got a little wonky toward the latter half of 2018-19.

On paper, one could picture the Jets channeling the back-to-back Cup-winning Penguins, or maybe the Maple Leafs during their most run-and-gun nights, and just try to outscore their problems. While that might happen here and there in 2019-20, the truth is that they’ve leaned heavily on Connor Hellebuyck.

And so far, he’s more than withstood the challenge.

Consider how much the Jets were depending upon Hellebuyck by this metric even before Friday’s 24-save shutout in a 3-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks:

As of this writing, Hellebuyck is tied for the league lead in wins (13 on a 13-7-1 record) while sporting a strong overall save percentage of .933.

The numbers become even more impressive as you dig deeper. Goals Saved Against Average aims to measure how a goalie would perform compared to their peers, and Hellebuyck shines even brighter there, leading the category at both even-strength (12.71) and all strengths (16.31), according to Natural Stat Trick.

Suspect goal support kept Hellebuyck at a .500 record in October despite strong play, but he’s turned it up a notch in November, recording eight of the Jets’ 10 wins (with Laurent Brossoit getting the other two victories this month by way of 4-3 wins).

Considering the explosive months from Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, along with plenty of others including Brad Marchand, Hellebuyck’s play might get lost in the shuffle a bit, but it should not.

If nothing else, there’s some local buzz for Hellebuyck’s MVP-like performance, as Blake Wheeler pointed out to the Winnipeg Sun’s Scott Billeck.

Now, it’s fair to wonder how long Hellebuyck can maintain a pace anywhere close to that torrid November. Even so, it’s worth realizing that this strong work is coming at a key time. The Jets played six of their last seven games on the road, and will wrap things up with one more away game when they face the Kings in Los Angeles on Saturday. They’ve won all but one game during that swing so far, excelling where they could have crumbled, and Hellebuyck has easily been the main reason for those triumphs.

This isn’t exactly how everyone expected the Jets to succeed if they managed to do so this season (again, I figured they might just win a lot of goal-soaked slugfests), so credit Hellebuyck with quite the run.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Eichel doing his part to make Sabres – Maple Leafs a rivalry

By James O'BrienNov 29, 2019, 8:24 PM EST
For a rivalry to transcend just a few relatives from the same region squabbling, say, during the holidays, it has to mean something. One, if not both, of the teams have to have a lot on the line, more often than not.

So, the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs don’t really have much of a rivalry right now. Generally, both teams’ greatest rivals lately have, frankly, been themselves.

But like with most things Sabres-related, you’d be foolish to blame Jack Eichel.

Considering Toronto’s relative proximity to Buffalo, a lot of Sabres home games get invaded by buds of the Buds, and Eichel doesn’t seem to be one of those players who will just pretend to be oblivious. He seems to take an extra pleasure in sticking it to those who barge in to Buffalo, and continued that tradition during the Sabres’ 6-4 win against the Maple Leafs on Black Friday.

As you can see in the highlights above, Jack Eichel had himself a game, scoring two goals and one assist. It was an all-around effort, with Eichel firing eight shots on goal, enjoying a +4 rating, logging more than 21 minutes of ice time, and even winning 68 percent of his faceoffs.

It’s tough to blame people for praising Eichel’s efforts when he combines the flashy box score-stuffing stats with hustle plays.

And, again, Eichel admits that seeing so many Maple Leafs fans in the building only fuels his fire.

“We’d obviously like to see more Buffalo fans in the crowd but like you said, it’s a little extra motivation,” Eichel said, according to Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News.

The greatest moment of Eichel revving up this not-quite-there-yet rivalry came in March 2017, when he clearly trolled some Leafs fans after he scored his second goal of that game, a contest Buffalo won 5-2. You can see Eichel taunting those bummed out Maple Leafs fans most clearly at the end of the clip (around the one-minute mark):

Sure, you can say that some of it is a coincidence. Eichel is downright lighting it up most nights, as this performance boosted Eichel to an impressive 16 goals and 34 points in just 26 games, putting him far ahead of any other Sabres player.

But coincidence or not, Eichel really has been at his best against Toronto. Sabres PR points out that Eichel has scored a whopping 11 goals in just 14 games against the Maple Leafs during his career, Eichel’s best output versus any opponent.

If it’s too much to ask to surround Eichel with better teammates, maybe the trick should be to convince Sabres fans to wear the opposing teams’ sweaters during home games? Just throwing it out there.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Pastrnak shines again as Bruins win sixth in a row: 3 takeaways

By Adam GretzNov 29, 2019, 4:25 PM EST
The Boston Bruins just keep on rolling.

Thanks to another huge game from David Pastrnak and a perfect day from their penalty kill, the Bruins were able to overcome a two-goal deficit against the New York Rangers to earn a 3-2 overtime win, extending their current winning streak to six games and improving their overall record to 18-3-5 on the season.

They are also on a 10-game point streak (7-0-3) dating back to Nov. 10 and are 10-0-4 on home ice this season. They have not lost a home game in regulation since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues. Their next four games are all at home.

Let’s take a quick look at three big developments that stood out from the Bruins’ win, which also snapped what had been a three-game winning streak for the Rangers.

1. Special teams was the difference. There were two big turning points in this game where the Rangers had a chance to take control. The first came in the second period when they were leading 2-0 and were set to go a two-man advantage after Sean Kuraly and Matt Grzelcyk were both sent to the box.

Not only did the Rangers fail to capitalize and extend their lead, they were unable to even record a single shot on goal during the 5-on-3 situation.

As if that was not bad enough, the Rangers were fortunate enough to get a four-minute power play with seven minutes to play in regulation — in a tie game — when Par Lindholm was assessed a double-minor for high-sticking Brendan Smith. The Rangers again failed to score, wrapping up an 0-for-6 day on the power play, and did not record a shot on goal until there was less than a minute to go on the power play. They struggled to gain entry into the offensive zone, they struggled to get anything set up, and they just looked completely overmatched against the Bruins’ PK unit all day long.

2. David Pastrnak put on another show. He added to his league-leading goal total on Friday by scoring his 24th goal of the season (in his 26th game) to tie the game in the third period, then set up David Krejci‘s game-winning goal in overtime with an incredible play that saw him dangle his way through the Rangers’ defense then find his wide open teammate for the winner.

3. The Bruins seem to have avoided another significant injury. Already playing without their No. 1 center, Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins briefly lost another key part of their dominant top line on Friday when Brad Marchand briefly exited the game in the third period. Marchand appeared to be struck by Jacob Trouba‘s elbow in the second period and, following the intermission, was removed from the game. Marchand angrily went down the tunnel to the team’s locker room where he would remain for the first half of the third period. It was during that time that Pastrnak, playing on a makeshift line alongside Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, scored to tie the game. Marchand was eventually able to return to the game and finish it in his normal spot alongside Pastrnak.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flames’ GM discusses Peters’ resignation, due diligence on hiring

By Adam GretzNov 29, 2019, 2:33 PM EST
3 Comments

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving met with the media on Friday afternoon to discuss the resignation of coach Bill Peters.

The press conference came after it was revealed that the disgraced coach had used a racial slur against former player Akim Aliu in the American Hockey League, as well as multiple accusations of physical abuse behind the bench when he was the head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes. Aliu’s story was independently corroborated by several of his then-teammates with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs (Peters later apologized in a letter to Treliving — an apology that Aliu called misleading and insincere), while current Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said former defenseman Michal Jordan’s accusations of physical abuse “definitely happened.”

After giving a rundown on the timeline of events leading to Peters’ resignation, as well as emphasizing the organization’s desire to handle the investigation correctly and thoroughly, Treliving attempted to answer questions on a wide range of subjects, some of which he was unable (or unwilling) to answer.

Among those: He would not comment on whether or not Peters’ resignation meant that the team was no longer paying him the remainder of his contract or if there was any sort of deal made, saying only that Peters was simply no longer a member of the organization.

He also did not want to deal with hypotheticals and refused to answer directly whether or not the Flames would have fired Peters had he not resigned on Friday.

From there, a lot of the questions dealt with what the Flames knew and how much due diligence was done when they hired Peters prior to the 2017-18 season.

“Were we aware of any type of allegations? Categorically no,” Treliving said on Friday.

He was asked directly if he had spoken to former Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis as part of the hiring process, saying only that he spoke to several of Peters’ previous employers. Francis was reportedly made aware of the incidents involving Jordan and a still-unknown Hurricanes player but did not tell the team’s owner. He has yet to speak publicly on the incidents.

“The question has been raised, did we know, what do we know,” said Treliving. “We knew nothing of any nature that we have been dealing with the past few days. In terms of due diligence. You do due diligence. We do a full scrub on any hire. I did speak to previous employers of Bill.”

As a follow-up, he was asked if the team will change the way it handles future hires and the vetting process that comes with it.

“No matter how difficult the situation you go through, you have to learn from it,” he said. “There are lessons to be learned here. You always want to find out information,I think in all of us there are probably things in the past people may not be aware of. You try to do the best job you possibly can, we will make sure we continue to dig as hard as we can for anyone else.”

“I don’t know if you’re going to find out all the information, or everything in everybody’s past. You have to do the best job you possibly can. Are there things we can change and add? Sure, you look at your policies, you look at your procedures, you always have to get better. We will attempt to do that. I talked to people Bill had worked for in the past, had played for Bill in the past, people he had been in contact with.”

Treliving was also asked about what changes need to happen regarding the culture of the sport so incidents like the ones involving Aliu and Jordan no longer happen.

“I think from 10 years ago we have changed,” he said. “You evolve all the time. You have to continue to evolve. You have to continue to look and see if there are issues that can be addressed and changed. I know how we operate in terms of the culture, and values and thing we hold dear to us. That type of behavior just has no place. Is there more steps that need to be taken? I am a big believer in accountability and responsibility. We will be accountable to make sure we are doing everything we can from our standpoint, but I think lots of steps have taken throughout the hockey culture to move forward positively. We need to continue to do that.”

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.