WATCH LIVE: Bruins vs. Rangers in NHL Thanksgiving Showdown

NBC’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Friday NHL Thanksgiving Showdown between the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
New York comes in having won three straight games for the first time this season after a 3-2 win over Carolina on Wednesday night. Boston closed out its two-game Canadian road trip on Wednesday with a 2-1 win at Ottawa for its fifth consecutive victory as the Bruins enter Thanksgiving the top team in the NHL.
The Bruins are tied with the Capitals for the most points in the NHL with 39 (Washington has played one more game). Barring a second-half of the season collapse, the Stanley Cup runner-up from a year ago looks headed towards its fourth straight playoff appearance. The Rangers, meanwhile, are on the outside looking in as the perennial contenders for much of the 21st century have missed the postseason the last two years and are currently five points back of Carolina and Philadelphia for the Wild Card spots.
Typically, the Thanksgiving Day benchmark is a good indication of which teams will be in the postseason. Here are how things have shaped up since the NHL adopted their current playoff format:
Since 2001-02, at least three teams each season have reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs after being outside the postseason picture at Thanksgiving.
[COVERAGE OF RANGERS-BRUINS BEGINS AT 1 P.M. ET – NBC]
WHAT: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins
WHERE: TD Garden
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 29, 1 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Rangers-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
RANGERS
Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich
Artemi Panarin – Filip Chytil – Ryan Strome
Brendan Lemieux – Brett Howden – Kaapo Kakko
Jesper Fast – Boo Nieves – Brendan Smith
Brady Skjei – Jacob Trouba
Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox
Libor Hajek – Tony DeAngelo
Starting goalie: Henrik Lundqvist
BRUINS
Brad Marchand – David Krejci – David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk – Jack Studnicka – Charlie Coyle
Anders Bjork – Sean Kuraly – Danton Heinen
Joakim Nordstrom – Par Lindholm – Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara – Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug – Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk – Connor Clifton
Starting goalie: Jaroslav Halak
NBC Sports brings NHL Live on the road for Friday’s Thanksgiving Showdown on NBC, with Kathryn Tappen hosting studio coverage on-site from TD Garden alongside analysts Keith Jones and Mike Milbury. Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher will call the 2019 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown.