WATCH LIVE: Flyers visit Blue Jackets on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
After suffering four consecutive losses (0-2-2), the Flyers have earned points in each of their last three games, including a 2-1 victory over Vancouver on Monday night. Freshly-minted linemates Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek each had a goal and an assist in the victory. Voracek’s third-period tally was his first game-winning goal this season.
After struggling with productivity in recent weeks, Voracek appears to be coming back into form. Over the past two games, he has three points (2G, 1A). He had registered only four points (0 goals) in his previous 12 games.
The Blue Jackets enter Wednesday’s matchup having won four of their last five contests (4-1- 0). Their lone blemish came on the road against Winnipeg. All four wins took place at Nationwide Arena, including Monday’s 1-0 victory against Ottawa. Joonas Korpisalo stopped all 25 shots he faced. He is now unbeaten in his last four starts (4-0) with a 1.98 goals against average. The Blue Jackets have yet to win a game this season that Korpisalo hasn’t started (0-2-3).
In a move announced Tuesday, the Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks from AHL affiliate Cleveland Monsters. The 23-year old is 6-1-2 with a 2.51 GAA in nine games with Cleveland this season. Elvis Merzlikins, who had shared net duties with Korpisalo, was assigned to Cleveland after posting a record of 0-2-3 in six outings (five starts) with Columbus this season. Merzlikins’ stint with the parent club ended on sour note. During the final minutes of Saturday’s loss at Winnipeg, he attempted to clear the puck up the middle of the ice with the score tied 3-3. His risky decision backfired badly as Andrew Copp capitalized, scoring the game winner with just 1:54 left in regulation.
[COVERAGE OF FLYERS-BLUE JACKETS BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets
WHERE: Nationwide Arena
WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Blue Jackets stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
FLYERS
Claude Giroux – Morgan Frost – Travis Konecny
Oskar Lindblom – Sean Couturier – Jakub Voracek
Scott Laughton – Kevin Hayes – Joel Farabee
James van Riemsdyk – Michael Raffl – Tyler Pitlick
Ivan Provorov – Matt Niskanen
Travis Sanheim – Justin Braun
Robert Hagg – Philippe Myers
Starting goalie: Brian Elliott
BLUE JACKETS
Sonny Milano – Pierre-Luc Dubois – Emil Bemstrom
Nick Foligno – Alexandre Texier – Cam Atkinson
Gustav Nyquist – Boone Jenner – Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eric Robinson – Alexander Wennberg – Josh Anderson
Zach Werenski – Seth Jones
Ryan Murray – David Savard
Vladislav Gavrikov – Dean Kukan
Starting goalie: Joonas Korpisalo
Wednesday night’s studio coverage will be anchored by Kathryn Tappen and analysts Keith Jones and Anson Carter. Gord Miller and Pierre McGuire will call the action from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
NBCSN presents the national presentation of HeadStrong, an NBC Sports Regional Networks’ documentary about mental health and sports, Wednesday, November 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET.
The feature documentary tells the story of four elite athletes who have faced mental health challenges: Justise Winslow, forward/guard for the Miami Heat; Nathan Braaten, former Oregon State University soccer player and founder of Dam Worth It; Hayden Hurst, Baltimore Ravens tight end; and Clint Malarchuk, former goalie for the NHL’s Quebec Nordiques, Washington Capitals, and Buffalo Sabres. Six-time Pro Bowl receiver and Founder of House Of Athlete Brandon Marshall also appears in the program and serves as an executive producer.