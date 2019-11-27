More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

PHT Morning Skate: Seattle should go after Babcock; Scratching Turris

By Joey AlfieriNov 27, 2019, 8:15 AM EST
Leave a comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Mikko Rantanen could return to the Avalanche’s lineup by this weekend. (NHL.com)

• The expansion Seattle team should pursue Mike Babcock if he’s still available whenever they decide to name a coach. (Seattle Times)

• Sheldon Keefe’s been focused on adapting to his new team. (TSN)

• Keefe also centers his practices around skills-focused drills. (The Leafs Nation)

• Are the Predators doing the right thing by scratching Kyle Turris? (On the Forecheck)

Jake Guentzel has been good even without Sidney Crosby as his center. (Pensburgh)

Robin Lehner has had his share of struggles in the shootout. (NBC Sports Chicago)

• Adam Boqvist is putting up some solid numbers in the AHL. (Rotoworld)

Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered one of the best one-two punches in the NHL. (The Hockey News)

• Mark Spector breaks down Jesse Puljujarvi’s risks and options with the Edmonton Oilers. (Sportsnet.ca)

• The injury to Anthony Mantha doesn’t sound too good for the Red Wings. (Detroit Free Press)

• The long-term injury list is hurting the Sabres’ chances of making a splash in the trade market. (Sporting News)

• The Johnny Gaudreau trade rumors are absurd. (My NHL trade rumors)

Charlie McAvoy hasn’t scored yet, but he’s focused on his defensive game. (Boston Herald)

Shayne Gostisbehere is off to a horrific start this season. (Broad Street Hockey)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

NHL on NBCSN: What should Flyers do with struggling Gostisbehere?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriNov 27, 2019, 9:26 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Just two seasons ago, Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere managed to score 13 goals and 65 points in 78 games. In his first year, he accumulated 17 goals and 46 points in only 64 games. But lately, he’s been so bad that he can’t even get into his team’s lineup.

The 26-year-old has been a healthy scratch in each of the Flyers’ last two games. We know about his defensive miscues, but it’s his lack of offensive production that is concerning. He has just a goal and six points in 22 games this season and he’s picked up just one assist in his last eight games.

When he’s producing crazy offensive numbers, you can live with some of his defensive shortcomings. When he isn’t producing and isn’t reliable in his own end, it’s tough to trust him. He knows that. It’s up to him to find his confidence before it’s too late.

When he’s been on the ice this season, the Flyers have given up over 64 percent of the goals scored and more than 55 percent of the high-danger scoring chances. It’s not like he’s been forced to do a ton of heavy defensive lifting either, as his shifts start in the offensive zone 68 percent of the time (all stats provided by Natural Stat Trick).

“Mentally, when you’re playing with a lot of crap in your mind and you’ve got a lot of confidence issues, it’s harder to make those plays and adapt,” Gostisbehere said earlier this week, per NBC Sports Philly. “I’ve just got to reflect on myself and how I’ve just got to realize how good of a player I am and that players like me don’t grow on trees. For myself, I’ve just got to get back to that game.”

That’s an interesting quote, but the Flyers defenseman is right when he says players like him don’t grow on trees. Defenders that can move the puck like he does and produce 60-plus points per year are hard to find. That’s why, despite his struggles last season too, Philadelphia has decided against trading him. Something will have to give in the near future though.

The Flyers are one of a handful of teams that will battle it out for a playoff spot all season long. As of right now, they own the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. They’ll need all the help they can get to make the postseason, so they either need to get Gostisbehere back on track or they have to trade him away to acquire reinforcements. As bad as he’s been, there are other teams that will see the value in giving him a change of scenery. Again, his skillset is so hard to find that teams will roll the dice on him. Sometimes a player just needs a new beginning to jump-start his career.

That’s not to say that the team needs to get rid of him as soon as possible, but they have to weigh the possibility that it might be time to move on. Gostisbehere has this year and three more years remaining on his contract that comes with a cap hit of $4.5 million, which is pretty digestible.

“I’ve never battled this much playing before,” Gostisbehere said. “For myself, I’ve got to figure some things out mentally and really find that way to be a good teammate, as well. I think that’s a big part — stay positive and get back to it.

“I’m going to watch the games, put myself in those people’s situations and see what I could have done there. Pick up on little things that I can change to make myself better.”

Now, we wait for him to get back into the lineup and see if he’s learned anything from his time in the press box.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Bruins cruise past Canadiens, Stars’ streak comes to an end

Getty Images
By Scott CharlesNov 26, 2019, 11:57 PM EST
2 Comments

Three Stars

1. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

The Canadiens were no match for the Bruins Tuesday night. David Pastrnak recorded his second hat trick of the season as Boston rolled to an 8-1 victory in Montreal. Pastrnak displayed his wide-ranging skillset while finding the net in a variety of ways. In the first period, Pastrnak launched a one-timer on the power play to give Boston a 2-1 lead. Then, eight seconds into the middle frame, the Czech winger wired a wrister after the Bruins executed a set play on the opening faceoff. He completed his sixth career hat trick with a nifty deflection. Pastrnak leads the NHL in goals and should be considered one of the best pure goal scorers in the League.

2. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

A third-period power-play goal helped Kane extend his individual point streak to 13 games. Kane is one of the most skilled players in the NHL and showed great patience as he converted on the man-advantage. Stars goalie Anton Khudobin made a sliding stop on Alex DeBrincat moments prior to the goal. When Kane received the puck, Khudobin was scrambling to get into position but No. 88 didn’t rush the shot and waited until to the right opening presented itself.

3. Kaapo Kahkonen, Minnesota Wild

In his NHL debut, Kahkonen made 32 saves and earned his first victory as the Wild extended their point streak to seven games with a 3-2 win against the New Jersey Devils. Minnesota recalled the 23-year-old goalie from its AHL affiliate on an emergency basis after Devan Dubnyk went home for personal reasons.

Highlights of the Night

Brad Marchand picked up his 600th NHL point, but the play to watch was Jeff Petry‘s costly turnover.

Pastrnak scored eight seconds into the second period, two seconds shy of the fastest goal to begin any period in Bruins history according to NHL Public Relations. Boston executed the play to perfection while Montreal just watched it happen.

Factoids

  • Brad Marchand is just the fourth player in the last 45 years to record his 40th point in 24 team games or fewer [NHL PR]
  • Canadiens allowed 14 goals in a span of 2 home games for the first time since January 22 – 27, 1972 [Sportsnet Stats]
  • Carey Price is pulled from a start for the first time since Dec 9, 2017 vs. Edmonton [Sportsnet Stats]
  • David Pastrnak has 23 goals through the Bruins‘ first 24 games of 2019-20. The last player with more through that span was Mario Lemieux in 1992-93. [NHL PR].

Scores

Wild 3, Devils 2

Bruins 8, Canadiens 1

Blackhawks 3, Stars 2

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

Stars run out of steam, fall to Blackhawks

By Scott CharlesNov 26, 2019, 11:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Dallas Stars used a 12-game point streak to help regain their footing in the competitive Central Division. However, the Blackhawks ended the surge with a 3-0 victory against the Stars Tuesday.

Brandon Saad, Patrick Kane and Connor Murphy scored while Corey Crawford made 32 saves as the Blackhawks snapped their own three-game losing streak.

Stars run out of gas

The Stars have participated in five games since last Tuesday and ran out of energy in the third period against the Blackhawks as they completed a stretch of three game in four days.

Dallas only managed nine shots in the third period as it failed to set a franchise record with eight straight victories.

The Stars had a busy offseason adding Joe Pavelski and Corey Perry to the mix this summer. After a 1-7-1 start to the season, the Stars have posted a 14-2-1 record in their past 17 games and climbed up the standings.

Crawford vs. Lehner

The backup goalie position has become more important in recent years as teams try to lighten the load of the starting netminder. Crawford has made more than 30 starts in seven of the previous 10 seasons but with Robin Lehner in the fold, the Blackhawks are hoping to ride the hot goaltender throughout the course of the regular season. The Islanders had tremendous success last season utilizing this strategy with Lehner and Thomas Greiss. Chicago is hoping that strong goaltending on a consistent basis could help springboard a return to the postseason.

Dallas made a strong push in the second period, but Crawford made 14 saves before Kane scored a timely goal in the third period to double Chicago’s advantage. Crawford recorded his first shutout of the season.

Kane extends point streak

The American winger has been a force with Chicago since entering the NHL in 2007 and extended his individual point streak to 13 games with a third-period power-play goal against Dallas. Kane, 31, has recorded nine goals and 13 assists during the streak. The Blackhawks will need Kane to continue to produce at an elite level to keep pace in the Western Conference.

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

Peters will not coach Flames vs. Sabres Wednesday

Getty Images
By Scott CharlesNov 26, 2019, 8:56 PM EST
3 Comments

The situation surrounding Bill Peters and Calgary Flames is getting worse by the minute.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving provided the following update after Peters was not on the ice during the team’s practice Tuesday afternoon.

“Our review into the allegations from last evening continues. This is a very serious matter and we want to be thorough in our review.

Bill Peters will not be behind the bench for the Flames game tomorrow night in Buffalo. Associate coach Geoff Ward will handle head coaching duties.

We will have no further comment until our review is complete.”

The situation began when Akim Aliu, a 2007 second-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, said on social media that Bill Peters voiced racial slurs in his direction during the 2009-10 season with the Rockford IceHogs.

TSN spoke with Aliu and documented his ordeal with confirmation from two of his teammates.

The situation continued to get worse for Peters when Michal Jordan, a defenseman who played for Peters with the Carolina Hurricanes, mentioned a different incident involving the coach on Twitter.

The NHL released the following statement and has also launched its own investigation.

“The behavior that has been alleged is repugnant and unacceptable,” the NHL said. “We will have no further comment until we have had an opportunity to look into the matter more thoroughly.”

This scenario can only end with one outcome and it is just a matter of time before Calgary cuts ties completely with Peters.

[RELATED: NHL investigates allegations Flames coach used racial slurs]