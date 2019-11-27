More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Elliott comes through as Flyers squeak by Blue Jackets

By James O'BrienNov 27, 2019, 10:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Philadelphia Flyers aren’t necessarily bowling through opponents in a way that would sound like the Columbus Blue Jackets’ cannon. Brian Elliott isn’t going to lock down a lot of first-place Vezina votes at this pace, either.

But the goalie and team got the job done in a tight 3-2 win against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, and the Flyers are in a solid position to contend for a playoff spot as they improved to 13-7-5.

Elliott encroaching?

It was honestly starting to feel like Elliott’s career was closing in on over, as he wasn’t healthy or effective enough to help the Flyers avoid last season’s historic nightmare of a goalie rotation. More than a few Flyers fans (understandably) groaned when it became clear that Elliott would be back, even as a backup.

Well … maybe he shouldn’t be Carter Hart‘s backup. OK, considering the puck politics involved, maybe the two should combine as a platoon duo, perhaps one not that unlike what Elliott enjoyed with Jake Allen on the St. Louis Blues.

Elliott carried a better-than-expected .913 save percentage into Wednesday’s game, and was strong against Columbus, stopping 28 out of the 30 shots he faced. Elliott allowed the Flyers to get away with sitting on a lead, as Columbus generated a 15-5 shots on goal advantage during the third period, yet couldn’t find the net.

So far in 2019-20, Carter Hart is 7-5-3 with a disappointing .900 save percentage. For all we know, the difference between the Flyers making or missing the playoffs might come down to how willing Alain Vigneault ends up being when it comes to riding the hotter hand, even if that means rolling with Elliott more than seemingly planned.

Clutch Claude

Claude Giroux scored the game-winner on the power play:

The Flyers must hope that this is a catalyst for Giroux to become a more consistent threat.

While he scored four points (2G, 2A) against the Hurricanes on Nov. 21, he failed to generate a single point in five of his last six points. His quiet work extended beyond that, as Giroux came into Wednesday’s game with points in only two of his past nine games. That big night versus Carolina makes it look better on paper (3G, 2A for five points in nine games), but Philly would still like to see more from its leader.

Korpisolid?

Much was made of the Blue Jackets losing Sergei Bobrovsky, and understandably so.

Yet, with Bob off to a fairly awful start, the Blue Jackets have to feel a little better about things. Joonas Korpisalo had been on a four-game winning streak with a .927 save percentage before this tough night where he allowed three goals on just 22 SOG. Columbus could find a way to grind its way into the postseason if Korpisalo can find a way to avoid nights like Wednesday.

The Blue Jackets fell to 10-10-4 thanks to this loss.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Bill Peters’ statement offers ‘sincere apology’ to Flames, ‘anyone negatively affected’

By James O'BrienNov 27, 2019, 9:56 PM EST
2 Comments

Bill Peters released a statement in the form of a letter to Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving on Wednesday regarding Akim Aliu’s claims that Peters made racist remarks toward Aliu during Peters’ and Aliu’s time with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.

Sportsnet’s Eric Francis and TSN’s Bob McKenzie ranked among those who received Peters’ letter/statement, which you can see at the bottom of this post. Here’s a full transcription of Peters’ letter to Treliving and the Flames, which also included Peters’ signature:

Brad:

Please accept this as a sincere apology to you, and the entire Calgary Flames organization, for offensive language I used in a professional setting a decade ago. I know that my comments have been a source of both anger and disappointment, and I understand why. Although it was an isolated and immediately regrettable incident, I take responsibility for what I said.

The statement was made in a moment of frustration and does not reflect my personal values. After the incident, I was rightfully challenged about my use of language, and I immediately returned to the dressing room to apologize to the team. I have regretted the incident since it happened, and I now also apologize to anyone negatively affected by my words.

I am aware that there is no excuse for language that is offense. I meant no disrespect for what I said, and it was not directed at anyone in particular. But that doesn’t matter; it was hurtful and demeaning. I am truly sorry.

I accept the reality of my actions. I do believe that we must strive to act with integrity, and to take accountability for what we say and do. This letter is intended to do exactly that; I hope it is is accepted as intended.

I appreciate the thorough review of this situation being undertaken by the Flames. It’s the right thing to do, and I support it fully.

Sincerely,

Bill Peters

There is a lot to take away from that statement/letter.

  • The first party receiving an apology is “you [Treliving] and the entire Flames organization.”
  • Akim Aliu is not mentioned by name. The closest you could say is a blanket apology to “anyone negatively affected by my [Peters’] words.”
  • Peters claims his “offensive language” was “not directed at anyone in particular.”
  • Peters also states that, when called out for his “use of language,” he immediately returned to the Rockford IceHogs’ dressing room to “apologize to the team.”
  • There’s no mention of Peters’ time with the Carolina Hurricanes. Former Hurricanes player Michal Jordan accused Peters of kicking and punching players during games, claims that current Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour corroborated as “for sure happened” on Wednesday.

Here’s part of Aliu’s comments on Twitter, which Aliu then expanded upon to TSN’s Frank Servalli.

Again, Peters addressed the incident, but didn’t mention Aliu by name, and also claimed that the comments weren’t directed “at anyone in particular.”

This process still appears to be ongoing, as the Flames and/or NHL continue to investigate claims. As Eric Macramalla details for Forbes, a possible firing situation would become more complicated if Calgary is hoping to fire Peters with just cause, with millions possibly on the line. It’s unclear if those factors played into how Peters’ statement was worded.

Peters was not on the Flames’ bench during the team’s 3-2 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Bruins sign Coyle, Wagner to long-term contract extensions

Getty
By Adam GretzNov 27, 2019, 6:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Boston Bruins announced a pair of long-term contract extensions on Wednesday, signing forwards Charlie Coyle and Chris Wagner to multi-year deals.

Coyle’s deal is a six-year contract that will pay him a total of $31.5 million ($5.2 million salary cap hit), while Wagner’s is a three-year contract that is worth just a little more than $4 million ($1.35 million salary cap hit).

Both players joined the Bruins a year ago, with Wagner signing as a free agent and Coyle being acquired just before the trade deadline from the Minnesota Wild. They were both eligible for unrestricted free agency this summer.

Coyle’s deal is the big one, not only due to the term and the financial investment, but because he plays the biggest role out of the two. When the Bruins acquired him it was with the hope that he could bring some balance to their lineup and take some of the scoring pressure off of the top-line, giving the team a desperately needed secondary scoring option. After a slow start down the stretch run of the regular season, he erupted in the playoffs with nine goals as the Bruins reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. So far this season he has five goals and 14 total points in the Bruins first 24 games.

He is never going to be a big-time point producer, but with David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand driving the offense in Boston they don’t really need him to be. If he can give them close to 20 goals and keep playing the strong all-around game he has since joining the Bruins he is going to be an outstanding complementary player to their stars. A six-year contract for a 27-year-old that isn’t a top-line player definitely carries some risk in the future, and those are the types of deal that can easily backfire down the line, but with the Bruins getting their big-three on such team-friendly deals a small overpay for a player like Coyle would not crush them.

Wagner had a career year for the Bruins in his debut season with the team, scoring 12 goals and 19 total points in 76 games. So far this season he has one goal and four assists in 23 games.

More Bruins: Can anyone catch David Pastrnak in goal scoring race?

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

WATCH LIVE: Flyers visit Blue Jackets on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyNov 27, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After suffering four consecutive losses (0-2-2), the Flyers have earned points in each of their last three games, including a 2-1 victory over Vancouver on Monday night. Freshly-minted linemates Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek each had a goal and an assist in the victory. Voracek’s third-period tally was his first game-winning goal this season.

After struggling with productivity in recent weeks, Voracek appears to be coming back into form. Over the past two games, he has three points (2G, 1A). He had registered only four points (0 goals) in his previous 12 games.

The Blue Jackets enter Wednesday’s matchup having won four of their last five contests (4-1- 0). Their lone blemish came on the road against Winnipeg. All four wins took place at Nationwide Arena, including Monday’s 1-0 victory against Ottawa. Joonas Korpisalo stopped all 25 shots he faced. He is now unbeaten in his last four starts (4-0) with a 1.98 goals against average. The Blue Jackets have yet to win a game this season that Korpisalo hasn’t started (0-2-3).

In a move announced Tuesday, the Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks from AHL affiliate Cleveland Monsters. The 23-year old is 6-1-2 with a 2.51 GAA in nine games with Cleveland this season. Elvis Merzlikins, who had shared net duties with Korpisalo, was assigned to Cleveland after posting a record of 0-2-3 in six outings (five starts) with Columbus this season. Merzlikins’ stint with the parent club ended on sour note. During the final minutes of Saturday’s loss at Winnipeg, he attempted to clear the puck up the middle of the ice with the score tied 3-3. His risky decision backfired badly as Andrew Copp capitalized, scoring the game winner with just 1:54 left in regulation.

[COVERAGE OF FLYERS-BLUE JACKETS BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets
WHERE: Nationwide Arena
WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Blue Jackets stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS
Claude Giroux – Morgan Frost – Travis Konecny
Oskar Lindblom – Sean Couturier – Jakub Voracek
Scott LaughtonKevin HayesJoel Farabee
James van RiemsdykMichael RafflTyler Pitlick

Ivan ProvorovMatt Niskanen
Travis SanheimJustin Braun
Robert HaggPhilippe Myers

Starting goalie: Brian Elliott

BLUE JACKETS
Sonny MilanoPierre-Luc DuboisEmil Bemstrom
Nick FolignoAlexandre TexierCam Atkinson
Gustav NyquistBoone JennerOliver Bjorkstrand
Eric RobinsonAlexander WennbergJosh Anderson

Zach WerenskiSeth Jones
Ryan MurrayDavid Savard
Vladislav GavrikovDean Kukan

Starting goalie: Joonas Korpisalo

Wednesday night’s studio coverage will be anchored by Kathryn Tappen and analysts Keith Jones and Anson Carter. Gord Miller and Pierre McGuire will call the action from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

NBCSN presents the national presentation of HeadStrong, an NBC Sports Regional Networks’ documentary about mental health and sports, Wednesday, November 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The feature documentary tells the story of four elite athletes who have faced mental health challenges: Justise Winslow, forward/guard for the Miami Heat; Nathan Braaten, former Oregon State University soccer player and founder of Dam Worth It; Hayden Hurst, Baltimore Ravens tight end; and Clint Malarchuk, former goalie for the NHL’s Quebec Nordiques, Washington Capitals, and Buffalo Sabres. Six-time Pro Bowl receiver and Founder of House Of Athlete Brandon Marshall also appears in the program and serves as an executive producer.

Brind’Amour says Peters kicked, punched players in Carolina

Associated PressNov 27, 2019, 2:46 PM EST
8 Comments

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters is now being accused of punching and kicking players while he was in Carolina, adding to an allegation that he directed racist slurs at a Nigerian-born player in the minors 10 years ago.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on Wednesday said ”for sure that happened” in backing a former player’s complaints of Peters physically going after his own players behind the bench during his four seasons in Carolina.

Brind’Amour’s comments increase the scrutiny on Peters, whose future in Calgary remains in question.

Peters has not commented or been with his team over the past two days while the NHL and the team investigate allegations made by Akim Aliu, who said Peters ”dropped the N bomb several times” because he didn’t like the player’s choice of music. The alleged confrontation happened during the 2009-10 season while the two were with the Chicago Blackhawks minor league affiliate in Rockford, Illinois.

Peters traveled with the team to Buffalo on Tuesday, a day after Aliu posted his allegations on Twitter. But Peters’ whereabouts were unknown with the Flames only saying he won’t be behind the bench for Calgary’s game at Buffalo on Wednesday night. Associate coach Geoff Ward will serve as coach.

Brind’Amour, who was an assistant on Peters’ staff, said he was proud of the way players and support staff handled what happened by immediately bringing their concerns to team officials.

”Management handled it directly and never heard of it again and never saw anything else after that,” said Brind’Amour, who spoke to reporters in New York before the Hurricanes game against the Rangers. ”So it was definitely dealt with, in my opinion, correctly. … We’ve definitely moved past that.”

Brind’Amour took over as coach after Peters opted out of his contract following the 2017-18 season. Peters was then immediately hired by the Flames, where he led the team to a 50-win season and a Pacific Division title in his first year.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving is overseeing the investigation into Peters, and on Tuesday said he’s spoken to the coach and Aliu plus many others. Treliving was not made available for comment Wednesday.

Ward and Flames players attempted to place the focus on the game, not Peters.

”I don’t have any comment about that, I’m just here to talk about hockey,” Ward said. ”Everything else will be decided when everybody’s done their due diligence on it.”

Ward said the Flames have not informed him anything more about his role except that he will be coaching his first NHL game. He has more than 25 years of coaching experience, and joined Peters’ staff this season after spending the past three years as an assistant in New Jersey.

”We all feel for everybody involved. It’s not a perfect situation,” Ward said. ”We’ll worry about the next step once we get through this game today.”

The Flames arrived in Buffalo just 1-5-2 in their past eight games. They open a three-game homestand Saturday against Ottawa.

”All this extraneous stuff that’s going on, we’re just not even thinking about it,” center Derek Ryan said. ”As professional athletes, we go through different situations throughout the year where we have to block stuff out. And we’re just trying to keep that as another one of those situations.”