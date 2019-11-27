More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Brind’Amour says Peters kicked, punched players in Carolina

Associated PressNov 27, 2019, 2:46 PM EST
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters is now being accused of punching and kicking players while he was in Carolina, adding to an allegation that he directed racist slurs at a Nigerian-born player in the minors 10 years ago.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on Wednesday said ”for sure that happened” in backing a former player’s complaints of Peters physically going after his own players behind the bench during his four seasons in Carolina.

Brind’Amour’s comments increase the scrutiny on Peters, whose future in Calgary remains in question.

Peters has not commented or been with his team over the past two days while the NHL and the team investigate allegations made by Akim Aliu, who said Peters ”dropped the N bomb several times” because he didn’t like the player’s choice of music. The alleged confrontation happened during the 2009-10 season while the two were with the Chicago Blackhawks minor league affiliate in Rockford, Illinois.

Peters traveled with the team to Buffalo on Tuesday, a day after Aliu posted his allegations on Twitter. But Peters’ whereabouts were unknown with the Flames only saying he won’t be behind the bench for Calgary’s game at Buffalo on Wednesday night. Associate coach Geoff Ward will serve as coach.

Brind’Amour, who was an assistant on Peters’ staff, said he was proud of the way players and support staff handled what happened by immediately bringing their concerns to team officials.

”Management handled it directly and never heard of it again and never saw anything else after that,” said Brind’Amour, who spoke to reporters in New York before the Hurricanes game against the Rangers. ”So it was definitely dealt with, in my opinion, correctly. … We’ve definitely moved past that.”

Brind’Amour took over as coach after Peters opted out of his contract following the 2017-18 season. Peters was then immediately hired by the Flames, where he led the team to a 50-win season and a Pacific Division title in his first year.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving is overseeing the investigation into Peters, and on Tuesday said he’s spoken to the coach and Aliu plus many others. Treliving was not made available for comment Wednesday.

Ward and Flames players attempted to place the focus on the game, not Peters.

”I don’t have any comment about that, I’m just here to talk about hockey,” Ward said. ”Everything else will be decided when everybody’s done their due diligence on it.”

Ward said the Flames have not informed him anything more about his role except that he will be coaching his first NHL game. He has more than 25 years of coaching experience, and joined Peters’ staff this season after spending the past three years as an assistant in New Jersey.

”We all feel for everybody involved. It’s not a perfect situation,” Ward said. ”We’ll worry about the next step once we get through this game today.”

The Flames arrived in Buffalo just 1-5-2 in their past eight games. They open a three-game homestand Saturday against Ottawa.

”All this extraneous stuff that’s going on, we’re just not even thinking about it,” center Derek Ryan said. ”As professional athletes, we go through different situations throughout the year where we have to block stuff out. And we’re just trying to keep that as another one of those situations.”

Can anyone catch David Pastrnak in goal scoring race?

By Adam GretzNov 27, 2019, 2:32 PM EST
For the past 12 years the NHL’s goal scoring crown has been dominated by the same small group of players.

  • Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin has won it outright eight different times, including six of the past seven years. One day the award might even be named after him.
  • Sidney Crosby and Steven Stamkos have won it outright one team each, and then shared it one other time (the 2009-10 season when they both scored 51 goals).
  • Corey Perry won it once during the 2010-11 season.

And that has been it for 12 years.

But this season there seems to be a new player getting ready to break that cycle of dominance as Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has raced out to a massive lead on the goal leaderboard. After his hat trick on Tuesday night in a rout of the Montreal Canadiens, Pastrnak has already scored 23 goals in his first 24 games this season. As of Wednesday he has a five-goal lead on the next closest player (Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid), even though he has played in two fewer games. That is already a gigantic edge and leads to this question: Assuming Pastrnak stays reasonably healthy this season, is there anyone in the league that can catch him?

It would take quite an effort.

First, just look at the current goal-pace for each of the top-10 goal-per-game players in the league so far this season (minimum 20 games played):

  • David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins: 78 goals
  • Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins: 58 goals
  • Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: 56 goals
  • Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs: 52 goals
  • Leon Draisiatl, Edmonton Oilers: 50 goals
  • Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 50 goals
  • Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals: 49 goals
  • Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres: 47 goals
  • Evander Kane, San Jose Sharks: 45 goals
  • Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers: 45 goals

At their current projections Pastrnak would score 20 more goals than any other player in the NHL this season over 82 games, which would be a completely insane lead. Having said that, you probably should not expect Pastrnak to maintain that pace or score more than 70 goals this season. It is just not realistic, and at some point he is going to slow down. Only eight players in NHL history have scored more than 70 goals in a season and it hasn’t happened since the 1992-93 season, while the majority of those efforts came during the 1980s when nearly every team had somebody scoring 50 goals every year.

You also have to consider that Pastrnak has scored on more than 23 percent of his shots this season, and for as great as he is that number is probably going to regress as the season goes on and he hits the sort of inevitable drought that no player is immune to.

Along with that spike in shooting percentage he is also averaging a career-best four shots on goal per game, and when you put those two numbers factors together you get the current run he is on.

Over the previous three seasons he was a 15 percent shooter and averaged around 3.5 shots per game. So let’s say he regressed a bit from his current numbers and averaged the 3.5/15% for the remaining 58 games of the Bruins’ season. That would give him an additional 30 goals on top of what he has already scored this season, for a total of 53 goals — still higher than all but two projections on the list above (Marchand and McDavid).

If he is able to maintain that four shots per game average and maintains a 15 percent average that would still put him at 57 goals for the season, ahead of every above projection except Marchand (and even Marchand, currently scoring on 27 percent of his shots, is due for a second have regression).

In short, as long as Pastrnak stays reasonably healthy and manages to score goals at a pace similar to what he did over the previous three full seasons it is going to take a herculean effort from someone else in the league to overtake him.

After more than a decade it seems like the NHL’s goal scoring crown is finally on the verge of going to a new face.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Help not available: NHL staffs brimming with ex-head coaches

Associated PressNov 27, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
When Kevin Hayes got off to a slow start with the Philadelphia Flyers, coach Alain Vigneault didn’t need to talk to him.

Assistants Mike Yeo and Michel Therrien took care of that. Because each had been an NHL head coach before, Vigneault encourages that direct communication.

“There’s a confidence factor with AV knowing that if we’re going to talk to a player, what we’re saying would be the same message that he would be delivering to that player,” Yeo said. “He wanted people that were comfortable and confident to go up to players, whether it’s correcting, whether it’s reinforcing, whether it’s patting somebody on the back. He wants us to be proactive about that.”

It’s not just Yeo and Therrien. Anyone interested in firing a coach this season is in trouble without a successor lined up because almost every potential candidate already has a job.

Of 31 teams, 20 have a former NHL head coach as an assistant and six have more than one. Concerns about having too many cooks in the kitchen are no match for the benefit of having experience dealing with players, handling game situations and scouting opponents.

“There’s nothing but positives,” Vigneault said. “I’ve got guys that understand exactly what I’m going through and understand exactly what I mean as far as feedback. Nobody understands a head coach better than a former head coach.”

Philadelphia’s three-headed monster is bested only by the Dallas Stars having ex-head coaches John Stevens, Rick Bowness and Todd Nelson on Jim Montgomery’s staff. Unlike Vigneault, who carries with him the gravitas of taking two different teams to the Stanley Cup Final, Montgomery is a first-time head coach and isn’t at all bothered by having guys directly reporting to him who have done his job before.

“I’m a guy that wants information from other people,” said Montgomery, who’s in his second season as Stars coach. “As much information they can give me before I talk to the team, the better knowledge I’m imparting to the team so that we can have quicker points and get right to what we think’s going to help us win hockey games.”

Four of the NHL-tested assistants – Detroit’s Dan Bylsma, Chicago’s Marc Crawford, Anaheim adviser Darryl Sutter and St. Louis part-timer Larry Robinson – have won the Stanley Cup as a head coach, and Sutter did it twice. Many more have connections to championship teams or won in the minors.

“There’s a lot of little fires that coaches have to go through – head coaches – and I think when you have a staff with experience, they can put those fires out before they get to you,” said Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet, who has Phil Housley and John MacLean on his staff.

Often, a personal connection is enough to create instant chemistry on a staff. Montgomery and Stevens played together in the American Hockey League and won the Calder Cup in 1998, while Vigneault and Therrien have known each other for two decades.

Washington’s Todd Reirden in his first head NHL job wanted an assistant with similar experience and hired Scott Arniel without knowing him. After being on a Pittsburgh Penguins staff under Bylsma with former head coaches Tony Granato and Jacques Martin as fellow assistants, Reirden understands the importance of leaning on someone who’s been there before.

“I think I had had 10 or 11 years of assistant or associate coach (experience),” said Reirden, who was Barry Trotz’s top assistant when the Capitals won the Cup in 2018. “But not being a full-time head coach in this league, and I thought it was important to have someone like Scott that had gone through the same type of thing: Good things that worked for him, in the same breath things that he wished he could do over and positives and negatives we could work on together.”

Settling in to life as a lieutenant isn’t always easy for former head coaches.

Therrien hadn’t been an assistant since his first job in junior in the early 1990s, while Stevens is coming off being fired by the Los Angeles Kings less than a year ago.

“When you’re the head coach, you’re used to speaking all the time,” said Stevens, who has coached the Flyers and Kings and won the Cup twice as an assistant with Los Angeles. “As an assistant coach, you’ve got to listen and speak at the right time. … A coaching staff functions like a team. I think you put egos aside.”

Fired almost exactly a year ago as Blues coach – St. Louis went on to win the Cup with replacement Craig Berube – Yeo still sees the game as a head coach but changes his messaging from talking directly to players to whispering down the line to Therrien so Vigneault gets the gist.

It could be disconcerting for a young coach to look over his shoulder at one or more potential replacements. But some, like Montgomery, New York Rangers coach David Quinn with Lindy Ruff and new Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe with Dave Hakstol could do their jobs even better with some extra experience.

Vigneault felt that way during his first job in Montreal in the mid-1990s when he hired Dave King as an assistant. As the CEO behind the bench, he thinks it’s smart for coaches of all ages to take whatever experience they can get.

“As a young coach, it was real beneficial to me,” Vigneault said. “With my experience now, I can probably use them even better than I did when I started.”

Sabres’ Dahlin out indefinitely with a concussion

By Sean LeahyNov 27, 2019, 11:12 AM EST
One day after the NHL Department of Player Safety suspended Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak two games for elbowing Rasmus Dahlin, the Sabres announced the sophomore defenseman will be out indefinitely with a concussion.

During Monday’s 5-2 Lightning win, Cernak, who is first-time offender, caught Dahlin with an elbow to the head that went unpenalized. In their suspension video, the DoPS said that Tampa argued that it was the Sabres defenseman’s glove that drove Cernak’s elbow into his face. That did not change any minds about what happened.

This is the second injury sustained by a Sabres player due to the actions of a member of the Lightning. Earlier this month Vladimir Sobotka suffered a lower-body injury after a hit by Nikita Kucherov during one of their Global Series games in Sweden. Sobotka is out 4-6 weeks after knee surgery. Kucherov was not penalized or suspended for the hit.

Losing Dahlin is not what the Sabres need at the moment. Currently 2-8-2 in their last 12 games, they face the Flames Wednesday night and then have a weekend home-and-home with the Maple Leafs. Another strong early season start has once again developed into a free fall. It wasn’t long ago that they began the season with a 9-2-1 record. Injuries have hit the lineup hard with Kyle Okposo and Marcus Johansson among the names currently sidelined.

MORE: Cernak suspended two games

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

My Favorite Goal: Paul Henderson scores for Canada

By NBCSports.comNov 27, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Welcome to “My Favorite Goal,” a regular feature from NBC Sports where our writers and personalities remember the goals that have meant the most to them. These goals have left a lasting impression and there’s a story behind each one.

Today, Rotoworld Senior Hockey Writer and Editor Michael Finewax remembers Paul Henderson’s Summit Series winning goal in 1972.

Foster Hewitt: Henderson takes a wild stab at it and falls…right in front to Henderson…scores…HENDERSON HAS SCORED FOR CANADA

It was the Goal of the Century!

I still get the shivers when I hear that call and see the goal.

With all due respect to Sidney Crosby and the Golden Goal in 2010, the only goal that matters to my generation was the Henderson goal to beat the Soviet Union on September 28, 1972. The only goal that is close to that was Mike Eruzione’s goal in the 1980 Olympics to beat the Soviets.

It was a different time back then. Everyone ‘hated’ the Communist Soviet Union as it was a completely foreign way of life compared to our North American standards.

I want to set up the goal for everyone. The Soviet Union and Canada agreed to meet in an eight-game series with the first four games in Canada, a two-week break, and the final four games in Moscow. It was named the ‘Summit Series’. Everyone thought that the Canadian NHLers would easily sweep the Soviets who had only played other amateur teams at the World Championships.

The first game was in Montreal and Canada took a quick 2-0 lead, six minutes into the game. But the Soviets, who were in great shape, unlike Canada, stormed back and whipped Canada 7-3 as the hockey world quickly found out the Soviets did not play like amateurs.

Canada won Game 2 in Toronto and then the two teams tied in Winnipeg, before the Soviets beat Canada 5-3 in Vancouver, with the Vancouver fans booing the Canadians off the ice. Phil Esposito made a compassionate plea to the fans after the game that seemed to get the country behind the team.

It was off to Europe for the remainder of the games and after a couple of exhibition games against Sweden, Canada landed in Moscow for Game 5. Canada came out strong and led 4-1 with 11 minutes left in the game but the Soviets struck back with four goals to win and take a 3-1-1 lead.

Henderson’s heroics started in Game 6 when he scored the winner in a 3-2 victory for Canada and then he scored with 2:06 left in the third in Game 7 to give the Canadians a 4-3 win. He later said that it was the best goal he ever scored as he went around four players to do so.

The series changed a bit in Game 6 when Bobby Clarke, hated in the NHL for his style of play everywhere but in Philadelphia, became a hero in Canada when he slashed Valery Kharlamov, who was the Soviet’s top player, breaking his ankle.  That was just the way it was back then.

Game 8 was almost not played. Gary Bergman and Boris Mikhailov went at it late in Game 7 and Bergman stated that the Soviet center (who was the captain of the team at the 1980 Olympics) kicked him a couple of times. The Soviets agreed that the two West German referees (Germany had been split between communist East Germany and the western siding West Germany) would not referee in Game 8 but they went back on their word. Finally, an agreement was reached to have Josef Kompalla of West Germany and Rudolf Bata of Czechoslovakia would be the two referees.

The Soviets took a 1-0 lead with Canada two-men short on a couple of questionable calls and things got really heated when J.P. Parise (father of Zach Parise) was called for a penalty. He was so upset with Kompalla, that he drew his stick back in a motion to swing it at Kompalla and ended up getting a match penalty. The game was actually refereed better the rest of the way.

Canada tied it up on the power play and the teams traded goals in the first period as it ended in a 2-2 tie.

The two teams traded goals as Shadrin made it 3-2 for the Soviets but defenseman Bill White tied it up before Yakushev and Vasiliev gave the Soviets a 5-3 lead heading into the third.

I was watching the game in my basement on out 19-inch black-and-white tv. There were 20 million people living in Canada and it was said the 16 million watched the game.

Canada needed an early goal and Esposito got it 2:27 into the third. Canada tied it up at 5 when Yvan Cournoyer scored at the 12:56 mark of the third but after the goal there was a big kerfuffle across the ice.

Apparently, the goal light did not go on after the goal and NHLPA president Allan Eagleson went crazy. The Soviet soldiers did not like his attitude and were ready to arrest him when center Peter Mahovlich went over the boards to rescue Eagleson and brought him to the safety of the Canadian bench.

That was something as the whole Canadian team poured over the bench and took Eagleson away from the Soviets.

Canada kept coming but couldn’t score. With 1:44 left in the game and the faceoff in the Canadian end, Canada huddled (I have never seen anyone do that since).

The tension in Canada was unbearable.

With less than a minute left, Henderson called Cournoyer off the ice and made his mad dash to the Soviet end of the ice.

Foster Hewitt: Henderson takes a wild stab at it and falls…right in front to Henderson…scores…HENDERSON HAS SCORED FOR CANADA

There were 34 seconds left in the game and the third straight game winner for Henderson.

A nation rejoiced.

A couple of tidbits…The light did not go on after the Henderson’s goal. The goal judge at that end of the rink was Viktor Tikhonov who soon became the head coach of the Soviets and was their coach at the 1980 Olympics. When the Soviets went after the game to show the Canadian contingent that there was a malfunction with the light, somehow it worked every time.

Rotoworld’s Corey Abbott currently resides in the house that Foster Hewitt lived in for most of his adult life. Some mail once in a while still comes to the door, addressed to Foster Hewitt.

Michael Finewax is entering his 14th season as the Senior Hockey Writer and Editor for Rotoworld. You can follow him on Twitter @mfinewaxhockey.