WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks host Stars on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
These teams faced off on Saturday in Dallas, with the Stars winning 2-1 after a shootout. Roope Hintz (10th of season) and Olli Maatta (first of season) scored in the first period, before Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin each scored in the shootout for Dallas.
After beating Vegas 4-2 last night, Dallas has now won seven in a row, tying the longest winning streak in franchise history (done 4 times previously). They can set the record tonight. Since starting 1-7-1, Dallas is 14-1-1 in its last 16 games.
The Blackhawks enter this game on a three-game losing streak (0-2-1), which comes on the heels of a four-game winning streak. Chicago has been up and down all season, and if they are to snap out of this rut, they will have to do so against top competition.
Jonathan Toews has bounced back after a slow start. In October, he had one goal and one assist in 11 games. So far in November, he has three goals and seven assists in 12 games. Patrick Kane enters this game on a 12-game point streak (8G-13A in span).
[COVERAGE OF STARS-BLACKHAWKS BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks
WHERE: United Center
WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Stars-Blackhawks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
STARS
Jamie Benn – Roope Hintz – Tyler Seguin
Mattias Janmark – Joe Pavelski – Denis Gurianov
Andrew Cogliano – Radek Faksa – Blake Comeau
Alex Radulov – Jason Dickinson – Corey Perry
Esa Lindell – John Klingberg
Jamie Oleksiak – Miro Heiskanen
Andrej Sekera – Roman Polak
Starting goalie: Anton Khudobin
BLACKHAWKS
Alex Nylander – Jonathan Toews – Brandon Saad
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Strome – Patrick Kane
Dominik Kubalik – David Kampf – Andrew Shaw
Zack Smith – Kirby Dach – Ryan Carpenter
Duncan Keith – Erik Gustafsson
Calvin de Haan – Brent Seabrook
Olli Maatta – Connor Murphy
Starting goalie: Corey Crawford
Tonight’s studio coverage will be hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside analysts Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp. John Forslund and AJ Mleczko will call the action from United Center in Chicago, Ill.
