The Buzzer: Ducks spoil Islanders’ streak; Stars keep shining

By James O'BrienNov 26, 2019, 1:39 AM EST
Islanders’ streak over at 17 games

Perhaps it’s fitting that the Islanders’ 17-game point streak ended against one of the few teams that boasts goaltending comparable to the Isles’ own, especially when John Gibson is in net. The Ducks gave the Islanders their first regulation loss since Oct. 11, blanking Barry Trotz’s bunch 3-0 on Monday.

That wasn’t the only “your own medicine” element of this loss for the Islanders, either. The Ducks allowed quite a few more chances, but did a decent job of controlling the quality while losing the quantity battle. Gibson ultimately only needed 26 saves for that shutout, while Ryan Getzlaf and Cam Fowler led the way with a goal and an assist each. Anders Lee has been great during this run, but Monday wasn’t his night, as he was on the ice for all three of the Ducks’ goals.

Three Stars

1. Alexander Radulov, Dallas Stars

The Stars have been almost as hot as the Islanders lately, and while Radulov (2G, 1A) and John Klingberg (3A) have been relatively quiet during Dallas’ tear, they made the big difference against the troubled-but-still-dangerous Golden Knights on Monday.

The Stars are now on a seven-game winning streak, have gone 9-0-1 in their last 10 games, are now 14-1-1 in their last 16 games after beginning the season on a 1-7-1 whimper.

Radulov bookended that win against Vegas with two power-play goals, and also assisted on Jason Dickinson‘s game-winner. It wasn’t as if the Stars’ usual top guns were totally absent (Tyler Seguin collected two assists), yet this win serves as a sobering reminder to opponents that Dallas can beat you in more ways than even the 2018-19 Stars could.

2. Ondrej Palat, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Sabres managed a 2-1 lead at some point, and it seemed like Buffalo and the Bolts would have themselves a tightly matched game. The third period kind of ended that, as the Lightning strengthened what became a 3-2 lead with two shorthanded goals. The second was scored by Palat, who ended Monday with two primary assists and the 5-2 shorthanded tally.

Palat’s now on a nice little mini-hot streak, generating points in three consecutive games (two goals, three assists for five of his 15 points this season).

The Lightning are now on a three-game winning streak and seem to have found their legs with a 7-3-0 mark in their last 10 games.

3. Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers

Is it Artemi, as I’ve been accustomed to spelling it (and the Rangers’ website spells it that way), or Artemiy Panarin, as it seems to be on the star player’s Twitter page?

I feel about as confounded as most defenders do against the absolutely slick winger, who collected assists on all three of the Rangers’ goals in a 3-2 OT win against the Wild. Seeing Mats Zuccarello‘s tribute video was probably super emotional for many Rangers, but not Panarin, who was one of actually quite a few new guys who never shared a Rangers locker room with the Norwegian wizard.

Panarin now has 30 points through his first 22 games with the Rangers, including five (1G, 4A) during his past two.

Highlights

I’m partial to this fantastic move by Ryan Donato against the Rangers, although Donato’s Wild ultimately fell short:

Factoids

Scores

TBL 5 – BUF 2
NYR 3 – MIN 2 (OT)
PHI 2 – VAN 1
PIT 3 – CGY 2 (OT)
CBJ 1 – OTT 0
NSH 3 – STL 2 (SO)
DAL 4 – VGK 2
ANA 3 – NYI 0
SJS 4 – ANA 3 (OT)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flames address accusations of racist comments by Bill Peters

By Adam GretzNov 25, 2019, 10:57 PM EST
PITTSBURGH — On Monday night former NHL forward Akim Aliu accused current Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters of making several racist comments toward him during Aliu’s first pro season with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.

He never specifically mentioned Peters by name, but referred to a Mike Babcock “protege in YYC” making several racist comments toward him in the locker room over Aliu’s choice of music.

Rockford’s coach during Aliu’s first two seasons in Rockford was Peters.

These tweets were made while the Flames were in the middle of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Following the game the Flames locker room remained closed for longer than normal. Before the team opened their room to the media, general manager Brad Treliving delivered a brief statement addressing the Tweets.

That statement was as follows:

“During tonight’s game I was made aware of a tweet from former player Akim Aliu. Obviously we were playing so I haven’t had a chance to sit down with Bill, or our people internally, to talk about this and get to the bottom of it. I would say we take these matters very, very seriously. Until such time as we have a chance to speak about it internally, we obviously wanted to address you people. We are aware of it. We were made aware of it during the game this evening. I haven’t had a chance to talk to Bill, I will be doing that. Until such time we will not have any further comment on it. We will address it and get back to you once we have a chance to speak internally.”

The Flames did not make Peters available for comment after the game.

Aliu played for Peters during the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons in Rockford before he was traded to the Atlanta Thrashers in a seven-player trade in June 2010. Two years later he was traded to the Flames and later made his NHL debut during the 2011-12 season. He appeared in seven NHL games for the team.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Sabres’ Dahlin won’t return to Lightning game after errant elbow

By James O'BrienNov 25, 2019, 9:25 PM EST
With a 2-7-1 record in their last 10 games, things haven’t been going so well for the Buffalo Sabres after a strong start. Losing sophomore stud defenseman Rasmus Dahlin for an extended period of time would make matters much worse.

Dahlin left Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning after taking an elbow up high from Bolts defenseman Erik Cernak.

To put things mildly, Sabres fans and media weren’t happy about Cernak avoiding a penalty. You can watch it for yourself in the video above this post’s headline.

The Sabres didn’t provide much information about Dahlin’s status, aside from the fact that he won’t be able to return to Monday’s specific game.

Update: The Department of Player Safety announced that Cernak will face a hearing for the hit.

The Lightning ended up beating the Sabres 5-2.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Zuccarello salutes Rangers fans after warm ovation, tribute video

By James O'BrienNov 25, 2019, 9:10 PM EST
However Mats Zuccarello felt about how the New York Rangers’ organization treated him on his way out via a trade, he knew Monday would be emotional as he returned to Madison Square Garden with the Minnesota Wild.

If he felt slighted by that parting, the reunion was pretty sweet. As you can see from the video below, Zuccarello watched on as the Rangers put together a nice tribute video, and the crowd provided an even nicer ovation. Henrik Lundqvist also saluted a player who became a good friend.

Here’s the video:

The best part might be the fans who wore shirts to spell out “ZUUC” letter by letter, although Zuccarello’s victory lap was nifty, too:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Marner, Babcock respond to ‘hardest working Leafs’ list

By Adam GretzNov 25, 2019, 4:12 PM EST
5 Comments

Now that the coaching change has finally been made, the stories about what life was like during the Mike Babcock era of the Toronto Maple Leafs are starting to surface.

The most unbelievable one so far came out over the weekend.

It was then that the Toronto Sun‘s Terry Koshan revealed that during the 2016-17 season, Babcock had asked one of the team’s rookies “to list the players on the team from hardest-working to those who, in the eyes of the rookie, didn’t have a strong work ethic.”

The rookie, not wanting to upset his coach, went through with the list only to have Babcock then tell the players at the bottom of the list where they stood.

That rookie turned out to be Mitch Marner, one of the core building blocks of the Maple Leafs’ organization.

According to Ian Tulloch of The Leafs Nation, Marner placed himself at the very bottom of the list with both sides (Marner and Babcock) agreeing he had to work harder without the puck. Forwards Tyler Bozak and Nazem Kadri were reportedly two of the more prominent names at the bottom and were later informed by Babcock of their rating in Marner’s eyes.

On Monday, Marner was asked about the situation and went on the record confirming that it actually happened.

“I’d say it was just surprising,” said Marner. “It was so long ago now, honestly I really kind of forgot about it until the report came out. It’s over with now and done with. I was lucky enough the guys that were there with me, none of them took it to heart and they knew it wasn’t up to me.”

He was also asked if he felt Babcock’s task had crossed a line.

“It was my first year, I didn’t really know what to think of it, but it’s over with now,” said Marner. “I’m looking forward to the new change and seeing how I can help this team under Sheldon.”

Babcock also responded on Monday by telling Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman: “I was trying to focus on work ethic with Mitch — focusing on role models — ended up not being a good idea. I apologized at (the) time.”

It is one thing to want a young player to have a strong work ethic and point out positive role models on the team, but there is probably a better way to go about it than the way Babcock did. And by probably, I mean definitely, and by better, I mean almost literally any other way. Putting a 19-year-old rookie on the spot like that — a player that is in a position to almost certainly do whatever the coach asks them to do — is no way to win over favor in the locker room.

This is pretty much an extension of the mind games coaches and executives play when they try to take on the role of amateur psychologist at scouting combines, asking ridiculous — or even insulting — questions to try and get a reaction to see how they respond.

Babcock probably isn’t the first coach to employ some sort of tactic like this, and he will almost certainly not be the last (not that it makes the situation any better — it’s bad no matter who does it).

It is also not unfair to say that Babcock now has a growing list of former players that are either critical of his coaching style, or just flat out do not like him.

Former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Commodore has been Babcock’s most vocal critic on social media, while former Maple Leafs defender Mark Fraser offered a little more insight in the wake of Toronto’s coaching change this past week. Fraser said, among other things, that Babcock is a coach that “95 percent of his former players can’t say a good thing about.”

Fraser’s entire Twitter thread on the subject is here.

Babcock also drew harsh criticism in Toronto earlier this season when he made Jason Spezza, a Toronto native and respected veteran, a healthy scratch in what would have been his first ever game for the Maple Leafs. To outsiders it probably wasn’t that big of a deal, but when added into the context of how some of his former players feel he unjustly treats them — as well as this story regarding Marner — it certainly stands out a little bit more.

It has only been two games since the coaching change, but the Maple Leafs already seem like a looser, more energized, and most importantly better team.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

 