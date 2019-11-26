The Buzzer: Bruins cruise past Canadiens, Stars’ streak comes to an end

Three Stars

1. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

The Canadiens were no match for the Bruins Tuesday night. David Pastrnak recorded his second hat trick of the season as Boston rolled to an 8-1 victory in Montreal. Pastrnak displayed his wide-ranging skillset while finding the net in a variety of ways. In the first period, Pastrnak launched a one-timer on the power play to give Boston a 2-1 lead. Then, eight seconds into the middle frame, the Czech winger wired a wrister after the Bruins executed a set play on the opening faceoff. He completed his sixth career hat trick with a nifty deflection. Pastrnak leads the NHL in goals and should be considered one of the best pure goal scorers in the League.

Behold all three @pastrnak96 goals in one GIF! 🍝🎩🍝🎩🍝🎩 pic.twitter.com/CmjbYvdC0p — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) November 27, 2019

2. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

A third-period power-play goal helped Kane extend his individual point streak to 13 games. Kane is one of the most skilled players in the NHL and showed great patience as he converted on the man-advantage. Stars goalie Anton Khudobin made a sliding stop on Alex DeBrincat moments prior to the goal. When Kane received the puck, Khudobin was scrambling to get into position but No. 88 didn’t rush the shot and waited until to the right opening presented itself.

3. Kaapo Kahkonen, Minnesota Wild

In his NHL debut, Kahkonen made 32 saves and earned his first victory as the Wild extended their point streak to seven games with a 3-2 win against the New Jersey Devils. Minnesota recalled the 23-year-old goalie from its AHL affiliate on an emergency basis after Devan Dubnyk went home for personal reasons.

Highlights of the Night

Brad Marchand picked up his 600th NHL point, but the play to watch was Jeff Petry‘s costly turnover.

Pastrnak scored eight seconds into the second period, two seconds shy of the fastest goal to begin any period in Bruins history according to NHL Public Relations. Boston executed the play to perfection while Montreal just watched it happen.

Factoids

Brad Marchand is just the fourth player in the last 45 years to record his 40th point in 24 team games or fewer [NHL PR]

Canadiens allowed 14 goals in a span of 2 home games for the first time since January 22 – 27, 1972 [Sportsnet Stats]

Carey Price is pulled from a start for the first time since Dec 9, 2017 vs. Edmonton [Sportsnet Stats]

David Pastrnak has 23 goals through the Bruins ‘ first 24 games of 2019-20. The last player with more through that span was Mario Lemieux in 1992-93. [ NHL PR ].

Scores

Wild 3, Devils 2

Bruins 8, Canadiens 1

Blackhawks 3, Stars 2

—

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.