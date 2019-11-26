More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Stars run out of steam, fall to Blackhawks

By Scott CharlesNov 26, 2019, 11:30 PM EST
The Dallas Stars used a 12-game point streak to help regain their footing in the competitive Central Division. However, the Blackhawks ended the surge with a 3-0 victory against the Stars Tuesday.

Brandon Saad, Patrick Kane and Connor Murphy scored while Corey Crawford made 32 saves as the Blackhawks snapped their own three-game losing streak.

Stars run out of gas

The Stars have participated in five games since last Tuesday and ran out of energy in the third period against the Blackhawks as they completed a stretch of three game in four days.

Dallas only managed nine shots in the third period as it failed to set a franchise record with eight straight victories.

The Stars had a busy offseason adding Joe Pavelski and Corey Perry to the mix this summer. After a 1-7-1 start to the season, the Stars have posted a 14-2-1 record in their past 17 games and climbed up the standings.

Crawford vs. Lehner

The backup goalie position has become more important in recent years as teams try to lighten the load of the starting netminder. Crawford has made more than 30 starts in seven of the previous 10 seasons but with Robin Lehner in the fold, the Blackhawks are hoping to ride the hot goaltender throughout the course of the regular season. The Islanders had tremendous success last season utilizing this strategy with Lehner and Thomas Greiss. Chicago is hoping that strong goaltending on a consistent basis could help springboard a return to the postseason.

Dallas made a strong push in the second period, but Crawford made 14 saves before Kane scored a timely goal in the third period to double Chicago’s advantage. Crawford recorded his first shutout of the season.

Kane extends point streak

The American winger has been a force with Chicago since entering the NHL in 2007 and extended his individual point streak to 13 games with a third-period power-play goal against Dallas. Kane, 31, has recorded nine goals and 13 assists during the streak. The Blackhawks will need Kane to continue to produce at an elite level to keep pace in the Western Conference.

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

The Buzzer: Bruins cruise past Canadiens, Stars’ streak comes to an end

Getty Images
By Scott CharlesNov 26, 2019, 11:57 PM EST
Three Stars

1. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

The Canadiens were no match for the Bruins Tuesday night. David Pastrnak recorded his second hat trick of the season as Boston rolled to an 8-1 victory in Montreal. Pastrnak displayed his wide-ranging skillset while finding the net in a variety of ways. In the first period, Pastrnak launched a one-timer on the power play to give Boston a 2-1 lead. Then, eight seconds into the middle frame, the Czech winger wired a wrister after the Bruins executed a set play on the opening faceoff. He completed his sixth career hat trick with a nifty deflection. Pastrnak leads the NHL in goals and should be considered one of the best pure goal scorers in the League.

2. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

A third-period power-play goal helped Kane extend his individual point streak to 13 games. Kane is one of the most skilled players in the NHL and showed great patience as he converted on the man-advantage. Stars goalie Anton Khudobin made a sliding stop on Alex DeBrincat moments prior to the goal. When Kane received the puck, Khudobin was scrambling to get into position but No. 88 didn’t rush the shot and waited until to the right opening presented itself.

3. Kaapo Kahkonen, Minnesota Wild

In his NHL debut, Kahkonen made 32 saves and earned his first victory as the Wild extended their point streak to seven games with a 3-2 win against the New Jersey Devils. Minnesota recalled the 23-year-old goalie from its AHL affiliate on an emergency basis after Devan Dubnyk went home for personal reasons.

Highlights of the Night

Brad Marchand picked up his 600th NHL point, but the play to watch was Jeff Petry‘s costly turnover.

Pastrnak scored eight seconds into the second period, two seconds shy of the fastest goal to begin any period in Bruins history according to NHL Public Relations. Boston executed the play to perfection while Montreal just watched it happen.

Factoids

  • Brad Marchand is just the fourth player in the last 45 years to record his 40th point in 24 team games or fewer [NHL PR]
  • Canadiens allowed 14 goals in a span of 2 home games for the first time since January 22 – 27, 1972 [Sportsnet Stats]
  • Carey Price is pulled from a start for the first time since Dec 9, 2017 vs. Edmonton [Sportsnet Stats]
  • David Pastrnak has 23 goals through the Bruins‘ first 24 games of 2019-20. The last player with more through that span was Mario Lemieux in 1992-93. [NHL PR].

Scores

Wild 3, Devils 2

Bruins 8, Canadiens 1

Blackhawks 3, Stars 2

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

Peters will not coach Flames vs. Sabres Wednesday

Getty Images
By Scott CharlesNov 26, 2019, 8:56 PM EST
The situation surrounding Bill Peters and Calgary Flames is getting worse by the minute.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving provided the following update after Peters was not on the ice during the team’s practice Tuesday afternoon.

“Our review into the allegations from last evening continues. This is a very serious matter and we want to be thorough in our review.

Bill Peters will not be behind the bench for the Flames game tomorrow night in Buffalo. Associate coach Geoff Ward will handle head coaching duties.

We will have no further comment until our review is complete.”

The situation began when Akim Aliu, a 2007 second-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, said on social media that Bill Peters voiced racial slurs in his direction during the 2009-10 season with the Rockford IceHogs.

TSN spoke with Aliu and documented his ordeal with confirmation from two of his teammates.

The situation continued to get worse for Peters when Michal Jordan, a defenseman who played for Peters with the Carolina Hurricanes, mentioned a different incident involving the coach on Twitter.

The NHL released the following statement and has also launched its own investigation.

“The behavior that has been alleged is repugnant and unacceptable,” the NHL said. “We will have no further comment until we have had an opportunity to look into the matter more thoroughly.”

This scenario can only end with one outcome and it is just a matter of time before Calgary cuts ties completely with Peters.

Lightning’s Cernak suspended 2 games for elbowing Rasmus Dahlin

NHL
By Adam GretzNov 26, 2019, 7:05 PM EST
A busy week for the NHL’s Department of Player Safety continued on Tuesday when they announced a two-game suspension for Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak.

Late in the second period of Tampa Bay’s 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night, Cernak caught Rasmus Dahlin with an elbow to the head that left the young defender with a concussion.

There was no penalty called on the play.

Here is a look at the play, as well as the NHL’s explanation of the suspension.

The most surprising thing in that video is the note from the DoPS that the Lightning tried to argue that Dahlin’s glove is what drove Cernak’s elbow into his face. The DoPS clearly disagreed with that assessment.

This is the first time Cernak has been fined or suspended by the league. He will lose $7,500 as a result of the suspension and miss games against the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals. He will be eligible to return to the Lightning lineup on Nov. 30 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Cernak has appeared in 20 games this season for the Lightning, scoring one goal.

There is no word on when Dahlin, the league’s reigning rookie of the year, will be returning to the Sabres’ lineup.

Already this week the DoPS has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alexander Kerfoot two games for boarding and Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo four games for cross-checking.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks host Stars on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyNov 26, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

These teams faced off on Saturday in Dallas, with the Stars winning 2-1 after a shootout. Roope Hintz (10th of season) and Olli Maatta (first of season) scored in the first period, before Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin each scored in the shootout for Dallas.

After beating Vegas 4-2 last night, Dallas has now won seven in a row, tying the longest winning streak in franchise history (done 4 times previously). They can set the record tonight. Since starting 1-7-1, Dallas is 14-1-1 in its last 16 games.

The Blackhawks enter this game on a three-game losing streak (0-2-1), which comes on the heels of a four-game winning streak. Chicago has been up and down all season, and if they are to snap out of this rut, they will have to do so against top competition.

Jonathan Toews has bounced back after a slow start. In October, he had one goal and one assist in 11 games. So far in November, he has three goals and seven assists in 12 games. Patrick Kane enters this game on a 12-game point streak (8G-13A in span).

[COVERAGE OF STARS-BLACKHAWKS BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks
WHERE: United Center
WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Stars-Blackhawks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

STARS
Jamie Benn – Roope Hintz – Tyler Seguin
Mattias Janmark – Joe Pavelski – Denis Gurianov
Andrew CoglianoRadek FaksaBlake Comeau
Alex RadulovJason DickinsonCorey Perry

Esa LindellJohn Klingberg
Jamie OleksiakMiro Heiskanen
Andrej SekeraRoman Polak

Starting goalie: Anton Khudobin

BLACKHAWKS
Alex Nylander – Jonathan Toews – Brandon Saad
Alex DeBrincatDylan Strome – Patrick Kane
Dominik KubalikDavid KampfAndrew Shaw
Zack SmithKirby DachRyan Carpenter

Duncan KeithErik Gustafsson
Calvin de HaanBrent Seabrook
Olli Maatta – Connor Murphy

Starting goalie: Corey Crawford

Tonight’s studio coverage will be hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside analysts Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp. John Forslund and AJ Mleczko will call the action from United Center in Chicago, Ill.

