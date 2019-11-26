PHT Morning Skate: Bergeron out indefinitely; Ovechkin’s early D.C. days

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• On the Robert Bortuzzo suspension: “According to the Department of Player Safety, the act alone would typically lead to only a fine, rather than a suspension. That was the case in October 2017, when Bortuzzo was fined the maximum allowed ($3,091.40) under the Collective Bargaining Agreement for cross-checking New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson while Nelson was down on the ice — a ‘very similar play’ to the Arvidsson incident, although at the time, ‘he didn’t have the history,’ according to Player Safety. But this time, Bortuzzo was a repeat offender, having been suspended three games (two preseason games, one regular-season game) for elbowing Michal Kempny of the Washington Capitals in September 2018. That, combined with the injury to Arvidsson and a history of similar acts, raised this incident to the level of a four-game suspension rather than a fine.” [ESPN]
• Alex Kerfoot on his two-game suspension: “I feel terrible about the incident … I didn’t mean to do it by any means, but it’s a bad spot on the ice and something I should not be doing.” [The Star]
• A lower-body injury will keep the Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron out for at least the next two games. [NBC Sports Boston]
• The chemistry between Max Domi and Nick Suzuki has been fun to watch. [Eyes on the Prize]
• A fun read about the early days of Alex Ovechkin in Washington D.C. [Capitals]
• The other part of the Jacob Trouba deal, Neal Pionk, is doing real well with the Jets. [Winnipeg Free Press]
• Why Hockey Fights Cancer is meaningful to Ryan Dzingel of the Hurricanes. [News and Observer]
• How cancer forced Kings trainer Chris Kingsley to take care of himself [LA Times]
• It’s time for the Devils to reunite Jack Hughes and Nikita Gusev. [Pucks and Pitchforks]
• Keying in on defense has helped the Sharks turn things around. [NBC Sports Bay Area]
• A look at how the Viktor Arvidsson injury will affect the Predators’ lineup. [Predlines]
